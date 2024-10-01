Artist Christopher Paul creates in the studio. (Photo by Jakayla Monay.)
The creature Eloc is part of Houston's Meow Wolf. (Photo by Kate Russell)
Artist Christopher Paul creates in the studio. (Photo by Jakayla Monay.)
The H-E-B Wine Walk takes place on Thursday, October 5, from 6 to 9pm. General admission tickets cost $75.
Artist Christopher Paul creates in the studio. (Photo by Jakayla Monay.)

Meow Wolf Houston's Cowboix Hevvven is a dive bar for demons and angels, opening October 31. (Photo by Kate Russell)

Cole Wilson is lead artist and creative director of Cowboix Hevvven in Meow Wolf Houston.

The creature Eloc is part of Houston's Meow Wolf. (Photo by Kate Russell)

The social scene at the Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Bayou City Art Festival showcases artists from across the country. (Photo by Katya Horner)

The Bayou City Art Festival Downtown hosts scores of artists, from jewelry makers to functional artists. (Photo by Katya Horner)

Artist Christopher Paul creates in the studio. (Photo by Jakayla Monay.)

Scream on the Green is an annual spooktacular favorite.

The luxurious H-E-B Wine Walk takes place on Thursday, October 17.

Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things to Do In Houston (and The Woodlands) This October — Trippy Art, Astros Playoffs, Halloween Fun and a Grand 50th Anniversary

Diving Into the PaperCity Events Calendar

BY // 09.30.24
Artist Christopher Paul creates in the studio. (Photo by Jakayla Monay.)
Meow Wolf Houston's Cowboix Hevvven is a dive bar for demons and angels, opening October 31. (Photo by Kate Russell)
Cole Wilson is lead artist and creative director of Cowboix Hevvven in Meow Wolf Houston.
The creature Eloc is part of Houston's Meow Wolf. (Photo by Kate Russell)
The social scene at the Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Bayou City Art Festival showcases artists from across the country. (Photo by Katya Horner)
The Bayou City Art Festival Downtown hosts scores of artists from across the country. (Photo by Katya Horner)
Artist Christopher Paul creates in the studio. (Photo by Jakayla Monay.)
Scream on the Green is an annual spooktacular favorite.
The luxurious H-E-B Wine Walk takes place on Thursday, October 17.
"Metropolis" by Larry Garmezy uses 17th-century glass and photography to mimic cubist paintings.
Artist Christopher Paul creates in the studio. (Photo by Jakayla Monay.)

Meow Wolf Houston's Cowboix Hevvven is a dive bar for demons and angels, opening October 31. (Photo by Kate Russell)

Cole Wilson is lead artist and creative director of Cowboix Hevvven in Meow Wolf Houston.

The creature Eloc is part of Houston's Meow Wolf. (Photo by Kate Russell)

The social scene at the Houston Polo Club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Bayou City Art Festival showcases artists from across the country. (Photo by Katya Horner)

The Bayou City Art Festival Downtown hosts scores of artists, from jewelry makers to functional artists. (Photo by Katya Horner)

Artist Christopher Paul creates in the studio. (Photo by Jakayla Monay.)

Scream on the Green is an annual spooktacular favorite.

The luxurious H-E-B Wine Walk takes place on Thursday, October 17.

There is a reason some people refer to Houston as Hustle Town. Something always seems to be going on, from outdoor fairs and eccentric art shows to the Astros’ annual playoff run. Luckily, PaperCity’s extensive events calendar provides a curated selection of all the best things to do in Houston. And beyond.

Let’s dive into the calendar. Here are the Best Things To Do In Houston (and The Woodlands) This October:

Christopher Paul MFAH Performance

Honoring the inventive installation “Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer,” at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, performance artist Christopher Paul created a multimedia, meditative experience titled “Great Was the Ecstasy II.” Attendees can take part in the unique production this Friday, October 4 at the Caroline Wiess Law Building.  The installation will take visitors through a kaleidoscopic display of animation and choreography, mirroring a computer-generated world.

“Sound, with its remarkable ability to elevate and transport us, stands as a particularly potent conduit for such transformative experiences.” Paul tells PaperCity. “My sound piece ‘Great was the Ecstasy II’ is an ongoing experimental work as I embrace meditation as a primary element within my performance practice.”

Go to the full PaperCity events listing.

Houston Astros Wildcard Series

For the eighth straight October, the Houston Astros are in the playoffs with Jose Altuve, free-agent-to-be Alex Bregman and Co. chasing a third world championship. This time, the Astros open with a best-of-three Wildcard Series against the Detroit Tigers and former manager A.J. Hinch. All the games will be at Minute Maid Park, starting at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, October 1; Wednesday, October 2; and (if necessary) Thursday, October 3.

Fall Tabletop

The series opener on Tuesday brings one of the best pitching matchups you’ll see in modern baseball — Tigers ace and sure Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal versus Astros ace Framber Valdez, who is playoff proven.

New York Mets Justin Verlander faced off against his former Houston Astros teammates and Framber Valdez at Minute Maid Park
Astros ace Framber Valdez has turned himself into one of the most mentally strong pitchers in all of baseball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

For more information and tickets, go here.

Fractured at Archway Gallery

This mind-bending exhibition features photography through the perspective of 400-year-old glass from renowned artist Larry Garmezy. It will be on view this Saturday, October 5 through October 31 at Archway Gallery. Garmezy’s use of 17th century windows as a lens to view his subjects creates cubism-like images, a visual trick that will enthrall viewers for hours. See iconic Houston cityscapes through a new perspective, among a range of portraits and landscapes.

Go to the full PaperCity events listing.

Bayou City Art Festival

As one of the nation’s largest outdoor art fairs, Bayou City Art Festival will bring together the works of more than 280 artists in genres from prints to jewelry to functional art. Meet artists from across the country and Houston-based icons at this three-day festival in Memorial Park from Friday, October 11 through Sunday October 13.

Expect an outdoor wonderland of creative works, including promising finalists from ACA’s Middle School Art Competition.

Go to the full PaperCity events listing.

Monarch Chamber Players: A Glimpse Beyond Pink

In commemoration of Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Awareness Day, the Monarch Chamber Players are set to host a memorable concert at Lambert Hall. Performers will use music to express the importance of community, connections to nature and the intricacies of life. Composer Nicky Sohn specially commissioned Cynthia, a composition inspired by conversations with MBC patients, for the concert. Composers Anna Clyne, Jennifer Higdon, and Alice Hong will also be featured in the performance set for Sunday, October 13.

Go to the full PaperCity events listing.

The Woodlands’ 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Texas music legend Lyle Lovett (whose parents lived in The Woodlands) and His Large Band will play a free concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the pioneering master planned community on Friday, October 18. Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll, a native of The Woodlands, will be the opening act, along with Jack Ingram.

The free anniversary concert is one of many events planned for a grand weeklong celebration, leading up to the official 50th anniversary of The Woodlands. Howard Hughes and The Woodlands Township are partnering on the overall year-long celebration.

Saturday, October 19 marks the actual 50th anniversary date of The Woodlands’ founding. To celebrate that, a grand public extravaganza will be held at Northshore Park, Hughes Landing Band Shell and Town Green Park in The Woodlands. This free, family-friendly night will close with an innovative high-tech drone and fireworks show that will light up the sky above Lake Woodlands.

For more information and to register for tickets, go here.

H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street

It willbe wine o’clock on Market Street in The Woodlands on Thursday, October 17, with three blocks filled with drinks, live music, treats and wine connoisseurs eager to share their expertise. The H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street highlights dozens of local restaurants and chefs.

Go to the full PaperCity events listing.

The Macallan Classic

Houston’s polo season is in full swing and The Macallan Classic match on Sunday, October 20, promises to be a rousing day of competition and live music. Experience delightful polo traditions like the champagne divot stomp, a high-energy custom where fans run onto the field, champagne in hand and stomp the terrain flat. This is also a chance to watch world class polo players. 

Go to the full PaperCity events listing. 

Scream on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual spooky extravaganza returns on Friday, October 25. Come to Scream on the Green decked out in your scariest outfits for a costume contest for all ages. Discover your fortune from palm readers and psychics, play carnival games and experience a museum of living statues. 

Go to the full PaperCity events listing.

Houston Texans Football

With C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Co. off to a 3-1 start, the Houston Texans host fellow AFC title contender Buffalo this Sunday, October 6 at noon and welcome the Indianapolis Colts to NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 27 in a divisional matchup. This is very much a season of Texans fever and every home game is worthy of a party.

With DeMeco Ryans’ team pushing for one of the best records in the AFC and homefield advantage in the playoffs, these two October conference matchups could loom large.

For more information, go here.

Meow Wolf Houston Opening

Venture into Cowboy Purgatory on Halloween and experience a maze of surprises and psychedelic artwork during Meow Wolf Houston’s opening day. Yes, this immersive art wonderland is fittingly opening on Halloween itself. Better yet, Houston’s own Meow Wolf brings a paranormal, working dive bar, perfect for those who enjoy boos with their booze.

Modeled after a multi-room escape quest, this wonderland features the works of more than 45 Houston-based artists and is designed to keep you entertained and guessing at every turn.

Go to the full PaperCity events listing.

Laura Landsbaum and Chris Baldwin contributed to this story.

