The 10 Best Things To Do in Dallas This July — Ellen, Bastille Day, Morgan Wallen, and More

Bastille on Bishop is one of Bishop Arts' biggest events of the year.

Now that the Fourth of July is over, we can look forward to the other fun events happening in Dallas this month. From Ellen DeGeneres’ last stand-up show ever to Morgan Wallen at AT&T Stadium, these are the best things to do in Dallas this July.

Ellen’s Last Stand…Up

Wednesday, July 10

Stand-up comedian Ellen DeGeneres ended her popular talk show in 2022, and now she’s hitting the road this summer on her “Last Stand…Up” tour — actually promising to be the last. The show will take place at Music Hall at Fair Park at 8 pm.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement about the controversy surrounding her alleged toxic workplace environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Dallas Contemporary Staff Exhibition: Opening Reception

Thursday, July 11

To kick off the museum’s inaugural staff exhibition, Dallas Contemporary is hosting a free opening reception (with complimentary drinks) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Get a first look at this unique exhibit, which highlights the personal art practices of the museum’s staff: Gino dal Cin, Kelly Mason, Dorian Dayton, Lion Roberson, Daniela Flint, Ryan Semegran, Rachael Henson, Alexander Villanueva, Alexandra Hulsey, and Jillian Wendel. The exhibit will be on display through August 8.

Vitruvian Salsa Festival

Saturday, July 13

Addison’s Vitruvian Park Amphitheater is hosting another performance in the 2024 Vitruvian Salsa Festival — a monthly summer series. Tumbaká will present its interpretation of tropical music styles with echoes of Latin jazz, percussion solos, batá, son, güarachas, and opera-salsa. There will also be free dance lessons for all ages and abilities, music spun by a local DJ, food trucks, food vendors, and more. The festival runs from 6 pm to 10 pm with professional salsa lessons from 6:30 pm to 7 pm.

Bastille on Bishop

Sunday, July 14

One of the most highly-anticipated events of the summer, this Go Oak Cliff Bastille Day celebration takes place in Bishop Arts from 6 pm to 10 pm. General admission costs $35 and includes a commemorative glass and two drink tokens. It’s also free to wander around the charming neighborhood as well.

Shrek the Musical

July 18 through July 20

Showing at Winspear Opera House, this Tony Award®-winning fairy tale musical adventure brings the characters you know from the Shrek movies to life on stage. On Thursday night, there is a special Kids’ Night performance of the show.

The Beach Boys

Sunday, July 21

This iconic American rock band from California is on tour this summer and stopping at Grand Prairie’s Texas Trust CU Theatre. At 5 pm, the Endless Summer Gold show will kick off with lead singer Mike Love, longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, and John Wedemeyer.

Morgan Wallen

Thursday, July 25 & Friday, July 26

Country music star Morgan Wallen is on his One Night At A Time Tour and will be performing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for two nights. Wallen is known for hits like “Last Night,” “Cowgirls,” and the recent collaboration “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone. Special guests include Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin.

Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

Saturday, July 27

Head to Fair Park Coliseum for the 35th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo at 7 pm. Presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, the rodeo features African American cowboys and cowgirls as they compete for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, and a Pony Express relay race.

Ringling Brothers

July 26 through July 28

The Greatest Show on Earth is coming to the American Airlines Center at the end of the month. The reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® invites everyone to a spectacle of superhuman feats, pushing the limits of possibility and thrilling families and fans of all generations. Find tickets here.

Idina Menzel

Wednesday, July 31

For one night only, Tony Award-winning singer and actress is performing at Dallas’ The Majestic Theatre. On her “Take Me or Leave Me” tour, the singer will showcase hits from across her career including hits from Wicked, Rent, and her new dance album — Drama Queen.