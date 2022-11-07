7 Cool Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend — Deadmau5, World Food Championships, and Lone Star Film Festival

From holiday-ready musicals to a Texas film festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

World Food Championships

November 9 through 13

This annual food festival returns to Fair Park for its 10th anniversary this week. Featuring over 1,500 chefs and home cooks from around the world, chefs will participate in ten categories for $300,000 in prizes — bacon, barbecue, burger, dessert, rice/noodle, sandwich, seafood, soup, steak, and vegetarian. Tickets are available for general admission (including tasting experiences like BBQ Ranch, live chef demos, and more), or VIP.

Deadmau5 Presents We Are Friends Tour

Saturday, November 12

Canadian electronic music producer Joel Thomas Zimmerman (aka Deadmau5) is performing at Irving’s The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Saturday night. Known for his popular house music and iconic mouse mask, the artist will be accompanied by Nero — a British electronic music trio. Tickets are here.

Demetri Martin

Friday, November 11

Stand-up comedian Demetri Martin is performing at Majestic Theatre this Friday night on his “I Feel Funny Tour.” Known for his deadpan humor, playing guitar for his jokes, and a former contributor on The Daily Show, Martin just appeared in the new Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as Tiny Tim. Get tickets here.

Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival

November 12 and 13

Head to Reverchon Park this weekend for a fall fine arts festival featuring around 125 painters, photographers, sculptors, glass blowers, and more. There will be artist demonstrations, live music, a kid’s play area, festival foods, and more. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Tilquin Fruit Extravaganza 2022

Saturday, November 12

This Saturday, Design District restaurant Meddlesome Moth is one of 2o U.S. locations to participate in Tilquin Fruit Extravaganza — a celebration of Belgian-produced Lambics. Ten fruited kegs from world-renowned brewer Guezerie Tilquin will be tapped for guests to taste. A tasting of all 10 beers will be available for $30 per person on Saturday and $40 on Sunday. Reserve a spot here.

Lone Star Film Festival

November 10 through 12

In Fort Worth, the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival takes place this Friday through Sunday. The opening night screening is Butcher’s Crossing (a drama western starring Nicolas Cage) at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis. Other showcase screenings include Living, and documentaries John Ware Reclaimed and Theaters of War. There are also over 50 short films that you can catch all weekend long. Find passes and tickets here.

Elf The Musical

November 11 through 13

Get in the Christmas spirit at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall this weekend with a showing of Elf The Musical. Part of the Broadway Specials Series, the show tells the tale of Buddy the Elf and his journey to meet his father in New York City — like the iconic movie. Find tickets here.