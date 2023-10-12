Skyline Suite Bathroom View (Photo by Thompson Houston)
Culture / Travel

Your First Look at Houston’s Long-Awaited Thompson Hotel — Get a Glimpse Of New Luxe Setting With Opening Date Finally Set

No Ordinary Perks Await

BY // 10.11.23
photography Thompson Houston
It’s official. The long-awaited, über-chic Thompson Houston hotel is scheduled to open its doors on December 21 and is now accepting reservations. The just-released first images of the luxe hotel provide a peek into the sleek interiors that are a trademark of the Thompson group.

The gorgeous, futuristic glass-and-steel façade with curved lines, designed by award-winning local architecture firm HOK, soars above Buffalo Bayou Park on Allen Parkway, close to downtown. Houston-based Abel Design Group crafted the interiors, which were inspired by the nearby park with warm earthy colors, organic materials, brass fixtures, marble bathrooms and hardwood floors.

The Thompson Houston boasts 174 rooms including 34 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed views across the cities skylines in all directions.

The Thompson group is known for incorporating elements from the city into the design. Thompson Houston’s stunning lobby in the sky, on the seventh floor, was designed in a mid-century style. And guest rooms were created with a Texas oil baron’s home in mind.

Think warm earthy colors, organic materials, brass fixtures and hardwood floors paying homage to the hotel’s natural setting on nearby Buffalo Bayou Park.

An entire floor of the new Houston hotel is devoted to wellness, including a full-service spa with six sizable treatment rooms, hair and nail salon, indoor/outdoor sanctuary, state-of-the-art fitness facility and sauna. Of course, leisure opportunities abound, from the massive infinity pool with cabanas on a one-acre outdoor rooftop living room to rooftop restaurant Sol 7 and coffee cocktails at Maven Coffee Company.

In a sister structure adjacent to the hotel, two restaurants are on tap also. Those restaurants are set to open in December just in time to provide extended food offerings for hotel guests. Noble33 hospitality group will open both Toca Madera , a modern Mexican steakhouse, and Meduza Mediterrania, an inventive Eastern Mediterranean restaurant.

“After years in the making, we’re thrilled to open Thompson Houston this December,” Ted Knighton, managing director of Thompson Houston, says in a statement. “A sought-after destination for guests and locals alike, Thompson Houston will provide an unparalleled luxury escape for business meetings, weddings, galas, wellness experiences, and distinctive dining, in the heart of Houston.”

Hotel reservations are available here now for stays starting December 21 or later.

The 36-story mixed-use building that houses Houston’s first Thompson hotel also includes Residences at the Allen, 99 luxury condominiums and 16 penthouses, the owners of which have access to all the amenities of the hotel.

