$99 for a Private Jet Worthy Experience — New Regional Carrier Links Houston and Dallas With Rates that Could Challenge the Bullet Train

Dallas-based JSX launches Dallas Love Field-Houston Hobby flights with a luxurious take on commercial jet travel, using FBOs rather than the main airports.

Seating aboard the JSX Embraer Jet is unprecedented in a 1x1 configuration with no less than 35 inches of legroom.

Regional air carrier JSX is launching private-style air travel between private jet terminals at Houston Hobby and Dallas Love Field in a luxury travel option that could rival Southwest Airlines and Vonlane’s high-end bus service. And even the super speedy bullet train when it finally arrives. Particularly if JSX continues its introductory $99 each way for any length of time.

Reasonable pricing, hassle and crowd-free experiences, and greater comfort are the selling points of this new travel possibility aboard newly retrofitted Embraer 145 jets.

The Dallas-based carrier will begin the daily round-trip flights November 20 with a seating configuration sure to please. JSX is introducing a 1×1 layout for its 30 single seats with a minimum of 35 inches of legroom and no overhead bins mean premium comfort. Seats on the left side of the aircraft have the additional perk of a leather-covered cocktail table and work area allowing for ample side-to-side room

Amenities on the jets include free in-flight snacks and cocktails, two complimentary checked bags and a pet-friendly policy (small dogs and cats fly at no charge). In addition, JSX is the only air carrier to be certified as autism friendly. (It’s certified by Autism Speaks.)

“Texas has been in our sights for a long time and I am thrilled to introduce our unique way of flying to the Lone Star State,” CEO Alex Wilcox says in a statement. “The mission — and meaning — behind JSX is to provide a ‘Joyful, Simple eXperience’ that harkens back to the simpler and happier days of air travel.

“We’re proud to say that we have delivered that to hundreds of thousands of customers on tens of thousands of flights for which our team consistently achieves an astounding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 85 or more.”

Probably the greatest asset of all is the easy-on, easy-off nature of the JSX flights. Customers need arrive at the FBO no more than 20 minutes before wheels up. Thus, the airline has dubbed its style of flying as “hop-on jet service.”

JSX has been flying once-a-week roundtrip flights between Love Field and Las Vegas since mid-June.

The carrier has been specializing in short-distance travel in the western part of the United States since 2016. In 2018, JSX relocated its headquarters from Irvine, California to Dallas in anticipation of its expansion to the Texas region and beyond.

According to the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), JSX is the U.S.’s highest rated regional air carrier.