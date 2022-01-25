Texas Travel Files — A Luxurious New Look for Big Sky, Montana

Big Sky Resort is appropriately named. The destination is our country’s largest ski resort, where wide-open spaces meet dramatic peaks, curating a world-class alpine experience in Montana’s Spanish Peaks mountain range. The Resort just unveiled the renovation of its premier Mountain Village Hotel, The Summit, in December 2021. That same month, the area also saw the addition of a new luxury destination, Montage Big Sky, which includes ski-in/ski-out to the Resort’s sprawling slopes.

At a Glance

When most people think of Montana, glimpses of Paramount’s hit show, Yellowstone, may come to mind. When it comes to Big Sky, the neck can stretch 360 degrees and soak in mountainous views with every glance. The Resort encompasses multiple hotels, restaurants, and ski slopes. In fact, between the spas, dining, entertainment, and outdoor adventures, you could unpack and never leave the property.

The Aesthetic

Montana warmth meets alpine luxe at Big Sky Resort. Several Resort properties have undergone a brand new renovation for this year’s ski season, all of which were unveiled in mid-December 2021. The Summit Hotel, the premier slopeside lodging in Big Sky, offers a sleek nod to ski culture with natural beauty and a contemporary vibe across its updated common areas and 213 rooms. With its mountain-front positioning in the heart of Big Sky country, many of the hotel’s rooms overlook the majestic 11,166-foot rise of Lone Mountain, the centerpiece of the resort and a signature feature of the Madison Range. Another updated hotel property, The Huntley Lodge, offers a traditional slopeside ski lodge in the heart of Mountain Village.

December 2021 also marked the grand debut of the Montage Big Sky, a luxury hotel centrally located within Big Sky’s 3,530-acre Spanish Peaks enclave, with a mountain-modern design and a timeless palette of regional woods. Resort amenities include an all-day restaurant, lobby bar, market, pub, a recreation room with a bowling alley, a fitness center, and the signature Spa Montage.

Mountain Dining

There is no shortage of mountain-inspired, farm-to-table fare. But the crown jewel of the mountain is Everett’s 8800. Half the fun is the ride up to the restaurant on the Ramcharger 8 chairlift, complete with heated seats and a weatherproof bubble. The restaurant is accessible to both skiers and non-skiers, serving as a premier on-mountain culinary experience with beautiful views of Lone Peak.

And what ski destination is complete without the go-to après spot? Westward Social sits at the base of the slopes and is home to craft cocktails and elevated comfort food with a Montana twist.

Next

For those seeking mountain fare in a chophouse environment, The Summit Hotel’s Peaks is the prime spot to relax with a glass of wine, hearty steak, and a grand view of the ski runs.

A different kind of après ski — experience the Enchanted Forest by snowshoe. (courtesy)

Big Sky Beyond Skiing

Anyone venturing to Big Sky in the winter has their pick of outdoor adventure offerings. From nordic skiing to snowshoe tours, there are plenty of options for ski bunnies and those who prefer a more grounded slope experience. For those who fall into the latter category, the Enchanted Forest is a relaxing, night-time hiking experience in the Moose Tracks Gully guided by the warm glow of trailside lights. Other activities Texans flock to when visiting Big Sky include dogsledding, horseback riding with a seasoned wrangler, Yellowstone snowmobile tours, sleigh rides, and even zipline escapes.

Of course, skiing is the star attraction at Big Sky Resort, which offers more than an acre per skier on average. In addition to serious elbow room, the mountain features the most technologically-advanced lift network in North America with four bubble chairlifts in total, warm-up breaks, and cross-mountain traverses.

Big Sky Resort offers more than 5,000 acres of skiing (courtesy Big Sky Resort)

Covid Protocols

Big Sky Resort’s priority is keeping guests and team members safe and healthy as they return to the mountain this winter. For the best availability, whether it be for private ski lessons or dinner reservations, the Resort encourages visitors to book as early as possible. It’s also the best way to save on lift tickets, lessons, rentals and more. Policies and guidelines are fluid as the Resort learns more about COVID-19, so the property’s website is updated in real time, as well as the Big Sky Resort app.