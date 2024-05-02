The Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo in Costa Rica Unveils $35 Million in Wellness- and Architectural-Focused Renovations

When the Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica reopened late last fall after a $35 million renovation, travelers who fancy this Central American destination were quick to pack their bags. From a posh, adults-only beach club designed by Mexican architect Jorge Borja to a wellness shala inspired by biophilic design and a sustainability-minded update to the property’s legendary golf course, the Four Seasons clearly put their money where their mouth is.

Located behind the glamorous, green gates of Peninsula Papagayo in the Northwestern Costa Rican province of Guanacaste, the resort is just a 45-minute drive from Liberia’s Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) which operates a nonstop service to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport via American Airlines. Just one four-hour flight separates you from one of the most desired destinations in Central America.

Checkin In

After checking in to the Four Seasons Costa Rica and receiving the first of many ice-cold coconut waters, your options abound. Some may choose to unwind at the Virador Beach Club, which offers a relaxed but refined space to grab a bite, a beverage, or a cabana at the infinity edge adults-only pool. Others may want to kick things off with an activity like snorkeling, kayaking, or paddleboarding in the calming Culebra Bay. Don’t be surprised to see an iguana posted up on either of the beaches getting their daily dose of Vitamin D.

Once you’ve settled in, travelers typically like to decide which wellness activities they’ll partake in during their stay. And what exactly does wellness mean on vacation? Those who lean into meditation and yoga will delight in the new wellness shala, a serene open-air facility that incorporates biophilic design and houses everything from private yoga to cacao ceremonies. If you reach peak wellness through facials, massages, and other treatments, be sure to make a reservation at the property’s spa. Grab a cup of Costa Rican coffee early and often to put a little pep in your step before you start on your wellness journey.

Got a golfer in your group? The property’s iconic Ocean Course at Peninsula Papagayo underwent an extensive renovation to incorporate a precision irrigation system that reduces water usage by 20 percent. Enjoy 18 holes of golf amongst the wildlife (who tend to roam the courses), dramatic elevation changes, and showstopping ocean views.

For families, the most anticipated updates came in the form of the slick, adults-only club and lounge and the reimagined Kids For All Seasons experience, an imaginative space led by Greek architect Polyanna Paraskeva that invites children to explore.

Once families have enjoyed their time apart, they can come together for crowd-pleasing activities like boat rides, animal siting excursions, and even beachside smores after dinner at one of the property’s delicious dining options.

And while the new beach club is posh, the kids club inspired, and the golf course’s sustainably efforts impressive, the most magnificent thing about this property’s reopening is the reminder of the awe-inspiring effects of Mother Nature. The Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica offers a rare chance to have both the beach and bay at your fingertips.