Luxury RV Resort Lands in Houston — This a True Recreational Vehicle Wonderland With Four Star Perks

This timing for two Houston businessman could not be better. At the moment when we are reluctant to get on an airliner and when RV rentals are increasing at a 650 percent rate, Eric Houston and Jay Fields have launched their first luxury RV resort on the outskirts of Houston.

As corny (sorry, guys) as the name might sound, Eric & Jay’s RV Resort is poised to advance the experience of RV travel just as the nation is embracing this as a preferred mode of coronavirus pandemic era vacationing.

The Wall Street Journal recently declared that RV vacations were “the safest way to travel.” And as CNET.com noted in May, “As so many try to keep their distance and avoid crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, peer-to-peer RV rental company RVshare said last week bookings had increased 650 percent. The spread of COVID-19 has made air travel and public transportation mighty unpopular options . . .”

The pandemic notwithstanding, Eric & Jay’s RV Resort offers a four-star hotel level of amenities not often seen on the road that is traveled. The fully fenced, 10-acre property featuring a well-appointed clubhouse and a pool terrace with jacuzzi, plus an adjacent gazebo grilling and dining area, overlooking a central green space with pond stocked for fishing.

The duo tapped designer Renea Abbott to create a uniform, relaxed yet luxe ambience with a Texas Hill Country vibe including the spacious clubhouse. Fashioned in a modern farmhouse style by Scott Palermo of s+P Architecture, the 3,300-square-foot structure incorporates a check-in area and sundries shop, seating vignettes, game room with coffee bar, fitness center, business center with two office spaces, laundry facility and individual, spa-like shower rooms.

Each of the 114 slips is outfitted with a picnic table and full hookups offering water, sewer, and state-of-the-art pedestals with 50-, 30- and 20-amp power plus a data fiber connection.

“Our goal for this endeavor has been two-fold: creating a passion project that would tap into our shared interests while filling a niche in an underserved market,” said Fields, whose investment portfolio under the Fields Companies moniker includes real estate, hospitality and film projects.

“With our flagship RV resort, we not only hope to create a distinctive and memorable experience for short and long-term visitors, including Texas Medical Center staff, patients and their families, but also add to the appeal of Houston as a drive through destination for discerning RV travelers.”

The fully landscaped resort is located at 2935 Lockcrest Street, a few miles south of the Texas Medical Center, which positions it not only for vacation travelers but also for medical center patients and their families and medical center workers and visitors.