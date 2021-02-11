Top Houston Hotel is Getting a $23.5 Million Transformation — See How The Houstonian Will Change

A rendering of the lobby of The Houstonian Club as imagined in the massive renovation project.

With its newly imagined Trellis Spa having opened last week and guest rooms recently refurbished, The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa is now set to undergo a $23.5 million renovation. This revamp, which was announced Wednesday, will include a new indoor and outdoor restaurant overlooking the resort and sports pool areas, a redesign and expansion of multiple group exercise studios, a new indoor turfed performance zone and renovated childcare areas.

The work will proceed in three phases, so as not to disrupt guest and member activities, beginning in March with completion expected within 18 to 24 months.

“We are fortunate to have such an exceptional property with many unique buildings and open spaces,” says John Durie, president and CEO of Redstone Group Ltd., which owns The Houstonian. “This renovation confirms our commitment to maintain our status as one of the most enduring luxury properties in Texas.”

With renovation of the luxury spa and completion of the makeover of all guest rooms and suites, The Houstonian hopes to up its Forbes Four Star rating to the coveted Five Star status.

In that vein, The Houstonian also revealed that it had received a Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED rating from Forbes Travel Guide. It is one of only two Houston hotels to earn the comprehensive facility verification which ensures that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.

New Jersey based Fabiano Designs, recognized for its expertise in the club business, is directing the club project with Huitt-Zollars as the architect of record for The Houstonian campus and Forney Construction as construction manager and general contractor. Kay Lang & Associates out of Los Angeles has been chosen as the interior designer.

“So many memories have been made here. We are evolving, and guaranteeing this property, which bears the name of our city, will be here for another 40 years,” Durie adds. “These new components are dynamic and will be exciting news for our club members and guests. We look forward to ushering in a new chapter in the continuing story of this iconic property.”