32 Hours at the Malibu Beach Inn, California’s Iconic Boutique Beach Resort

If the Malibu Beach Inn were a performer, it could simply come on stage, say “Look at this view,” and drop the mic. Yes, it’s that spectacular, but the cozy boutique hotel adjacent to the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean offers so much more.

The kids from the movie Spanglish and their joyfully squealing “Mali-boo, Mali-boo” came to mind when I secured my reservation at the glamorous seaside enclave this spring. Or, shall I say, calculated casual glamour. That’s what I use to affectionately refer to as “L.A. style.”

The welcoming entry to the Malibu Beach Inn

At a Glance

Located on the sands of Carbon Beach, the Malibu Beach Inn is only 34 steps to the ocean via the private stairway from the hotel. The intimate establishment boasts only 47 guest rooms, all showcasing the proximity to the ocean with their private balconies. The glass doors leading to that outdoor space allow guests to enjoy the water view from any point in their room.

The Malibu Beach Inn is located on what many call “Billionaire’s Beach” due to the number of the moneyed class who have homes on the adjacent stretch of sand. Due to delay after delay leaving DFW Airport, I didn’t actually land at LAX until close to 2 am and didn’t check into the hotel until close to 3 am. The nighttime drive along the coastline was breathtaking given so few cars on the road.

Room 317’s beach vibe decor. Photographed by Lisa Romerein

A Room With a View

My room was exactly as I needed it with a bottle of wine and some macaroons awaiting me on the coffee table in the sitting area while the fireplace blazed. I immediately made my way to my private balcony and sat listening to the crashing waves in the still of the night.

After the Malibu Beach Inn changed ownership in 2015, it underwent a top-to-bottom makeover under the watchful eye of renowned designer Waldo Fernandez. He created custom-designed furniture in white oak paneling with wood floors and white walls. Eclectic pillows, fabric choices, and walls covered in works by Robert Indiana and Jasper Johns give it the feel of a lived-in beach house.

SHOP Swipe























Next

A heavenly bed with Bellino fine linens in “Washed Out Blue”

The Little Things

My digs for my days in Malibu were exactly what I needed. First off a large bed with sumptuous Bellino fine linens. Depending on the color palette over your room those sheets come in Bottle Green, Washed Out Blue, or Brilliant Yellow. I also had a sizable closet which given my Type A personality was perfect for me to hang all of the clothes I had brought for daily Instagram fashion posts.

Dining at Carbon Beach Club at twilight.

Eating and Shopping in Malibu

One evening, I dined in at the hotel restaurant, CBC (Carbon Beach Club). The menu draws inspiration from the Pacific and Mediterranean coasts, utilizing the freshest ingredients, locally sourced from One Gun Ranch (a Demeter-Certified Biodynamic farm in Malibu) and resident farmers’ markets. I indulged in some heavenly lobster risotto which seemed appropriate as I gazed upon the ocean and heard its rhythmic waves.

Another huge perk of staying at the Malibu Beach Inn is that everything you might need is within walking distance. After you’ve had a meal or two at CBC, you could make your way over to Nobu Malibu for dinner (to do some celebrating ogling) and the Malibu Farm Café for a light lunch (located on the famed pier, which is in view of some of the hotel’s rooms).

Also, a short distance from the hotel, you’ll find retail nirvana at Malibu Village and the adjacent Malibu Lumber Yard. With my latte in hand, I perused drool-worthy items at Surfing Cowboys, Zadig & Voltaire, and Intermix.

The white sand shores of Billionaire’s Beach

Parting Thoughts

I’m already planning my return stay at the Malibu Beach Inn. I’m dreaming of trying out the Cure Daily Spa and taking a surfing lesson or two. If you see me “hanging ten” then please shoot a pic — I’ll need some proof to share with friends.