Black Jack’s Crossing golf course in Lajitas is a luxe ‘private’ flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by JSX Air.
Lajitas Golf Resort
Seating aboard the JSX Embraer Jet is unprecedented in a 1×1 configuration with no less than 35 inches of legroom.
Dallas-based JSX launches Dallas Love Field-Houston Hobby flights with a luxurious take on commercial jet travel, using FBOs rather than the main airports.
01
04

Black Jack's Crossing golf course in Lajitas is a luxe 'private' flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by Lajitas Golf Resort in partnership with JSX Air.

02
04

The amenities of the Lajitas Golf Resort are a luxe 'private' flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by JSX Air.

03
04

Seating aboard the JSX Embraer Jet is unprecedented in a 1x1 configuration with no less than 35 inches of legroom.

04
04

Dallas-based JSX launches Dallas Love Field-Houston Hobby flights with a luxurious take on commercial jet travel, using FBOs rather than the main airports.

Black Jack’s Crossing golf course in Lajitas is a luxe ‘private’ flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by JSX Air.
Lajitas Golf Resort
Seating aboard the JSX Embraer Jet is unprecedented in a 1×1 configuration with no less than 35 inches of legroom.
Dallas-based JSX launches Dallas Love Field-Houston Hobby flights with a luxurious take on commercial jet travel, using FBOs rather than the main airports.
Culture / Travel

Affordable ‘Private’ Jet Service Now Links Dallas and Houston to Famed, Remote Golf Course

Jetting Away to Lajitas

BY // 12.04.20
Black Jack's Crossing golf course in Lajitas is a luxe 'private' flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by Lajitas Golf Resort in partnership with JSX Air.
The amenities of the Lajitas Golf Resort are a luxe 'private' flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by JSX Air.
Seating aboard the JSX Embraer Jet is unprecedented in a 1x1 configuration with no less than 35 inches of legroom.
Dallas-based JSX launches Dallas Love Field-Houston Hobby flights with a luxurious take on commercial jet travel, using FBOs rather than the main airports.
1
4

Black Jack's Crossing golf course in Lajitas is a luxe 'private' flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by Lajitas Golf Resort in partnership with JSX Air.

2
4

The amenities of the Lajitas Golf Resort are a luxe 'private' flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by JSX Air.

3
4

Seating aboard the JSX Embraer Jet is unprecedented in a 1x1 configuration with no less than 35 inches of legroom.

4
4

Dallas-based JSX launches Dallas Love Field-Houston Hobby flights with a luxurious take on commercial jet travel, using FBOs rather than the main airports.

It did not take long after Dallas-based JSX began luxe “private jet” air travel linking Houston and Dallas for the regional carrier to announce a sweet golf package at what Golfweek and the Dallas Morning News have declared “the top Texas golf course you can play” in 2020.

Direct flights from private jet terminals out of Dallas Love Field and Hobby to Lajitas begin January 8, placing golfers at the famed Lajitas Golf Resort for two nights and three rounds of golf on the Black Jack’s Crossing course. It’s a dramatic West Texas setting across 27,000 acres nestled between Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park on the banks of the Rio Grande.

Think golfing across the Chihuahuan Desert at the foothills of the Chisos Mountains on a course that boasts elevated tees, winding holes, plenty of bunkers and paspalum greens and fairways.

The package includes air transport, two free bags including golf clubs, the minimal five-minute airport transfers, overnights in deluxe accommodations at the resort and the three rounds of golf.

For extra, guests can add access to the resort’s activities and culinary programming that include the Agave Spa, pool, equestrian center, zip lining, clay shooting and meals at the resort’s four restaurants.

“We could not be more thrilled with our new JSX partnership and with the significant increase in demand we’ve experienced at the resort,” Scott Beasley, president of Lajitas Golf Resort, says in a statement.

Shop Uptown Park

Swipe
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston
  • UPTOWN PARK Houston

“The January 2021 launch is perfectly timed. We fully believe that this new alliance and expansion of direct air travel service will provide the fuel for Lajitas to become the new premier golf and second home destination of the Southwest.”

Lajitas Golf Resort
The amenities of the Lajitas Golf Resort are a luxe ‘private’ flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by JSX Air.

It’s a tempting opportunity particularly with the air travel on the 1×1 seating on the JSX Embraer 145 jet with business class legroom, no troublesome overhead bins, and free snacks and drinks including cocktails.

“Lajitas Golf Resort is a bucket list experience for golfers in Texas and beyond. Coupling JSX’s crowd-free flights with this one-of-a-kind resort creates the ultimate socially distanced getaway during these uncertain times”, JSX CEO Alex Wilcox says in a statement. “JSX and Lajitas cover all the bases – from flights and airport transfers to rooms and green fees – and create the quickest, easiest, and safest way to experience the joy of teeing off in this iconic destination.”

For more details, booking information is available here, also via email kakers@lajitasgolfresort.com or by calling 972-885-7215. Pricing will vary according to room type and the time of year.

The PaperCity Magazine

December Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s <em>Outcry</em> is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
Former Texas High School Football Star and Subject of Showtime’s Outcry is the Face of Hari Mari’s Fall Launch
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
99-Year-Old Style Icon Stars in New UT Coloring Book — Iris Apfel Gets a Spotlight Texas Moment
The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Social Side of Kips Bay
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
203 La Jolla Cove
Westworh Park
FOR SALE

203 La Jolla Cove
Westworth Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Hollie Lancarte
This property is listed by: Hollie Lancarte (817) 229-3238 Email Realtor
203 La Jolla Cove
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
Knox-Henderson
FOR SALE

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
DALLAS, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue #0
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2208 Oleander Way
McKinney
FOR SALE

2208 Oleander Way
McKinney, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
2208 Oleander Way
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Fort Worth, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4601 Palencia Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

4601 Palencia Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4601 Palencia Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X