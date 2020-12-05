Affordable ‘Private’ Jet Service Now Links Dallas and Houston to Famed, Remote Golf Course

Dallas-based JSX launches Dallas Love Field-Houston Hobby flights with a luxurious take on commercial jet travel, using FBOs rather than the main airports.

Seating aboard the JSX Embraer Jet is unprecedented in a 1x1 configuration with no less than 35 inches of legroom.

The amenities of the Lajitas Golf Resort are a luxe 'private' flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by JSX Air.

Black Jack's Crossing golf course in Lajitas is a luxe 'private' flight away thanks to a special golf package offered by Lajitas Golf Resort in partnership with JSX Air.

It did not take long after Dallas-based JSX began luxe “private jet” air travel linking Houston and Dallas for the regional carrier to announce a sweet golf package at what Golfweek and the Dallas Morning News have declared “the top Texas golf course you can play” in 2020.

Direct flights from private jet terminals out of Dallas Love Field and Hobby to Lajitas begin January 8, placing golfers at the famed Lajitas Golf Resort for two nights and three rounds of golf on the Black Jack’s Crossing course. It’s a dramatic West Texas setting across 27,000 acres nestled between Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park on the banks of the Rio Grande.

Think golfing across the Chihuahuan Desert at the foothills of the Chisos Mountains on a course that boasts elevated tees, winding holes, plenty of bunkers and paspalum greens and fairways.

The package includes air transport, two free bags including golf clubs, the minimal five-minute airport transfers, overnights in deluxe accommodations at the resort and the three rounds of golf.

For extra, guests can add access to the resort’s activities and culinary programming that include the Agave Spa, pool, equestrian center, zip lining, clay shooting and meals at the resort’s four restaurants.

“We could not be more thrilled with our new JSX partnership and with the significant increase in demand we’ve experienced at the resort,” Scott Beasley, president of Lajitas Golf Resort, says in a statement.

“The January 2021 launch is perfectly timed. We fully believe that this new alliance and expansion of direct air travel service will provide the fuel for Lajitas to become the new premier golf and second home destination of the Southwest.”

It’s a tempting opportunity particularly with the air travel on the 1×1 seating on the JSX Embraer 145 jet with business class legroom, no troublesome overhead bins, and free snacks and drinks including cocktails.

“Lajitas Golf Resort is a bucket list experience for golfers in Texas and beyond. Coupling JSX’s crowd-free flights with this one-of-a-kind resort creates the ultimate socially distanced getaway during these uncertain times”, JSX CEO Alex Wilcox says in a statement. “JSX and Lajitas cover all the bases – from flights and airport transfers to rooms and green fees – and create the quickest, easiest, and safest way to experience the joy of teeing off in this iconic destination.”

For more details, booking information is available here, also via email kakers@lajitasgolfresort.com or by calling 972-885-7215. Pricing will vary according to room type and the time of year.