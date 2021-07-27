Jumping Into Punta Mita — a Quieter Side of Mexico Brings a New Resort With Plenty of Perks

Guests of the Conrad will embark on an authentic culinary journey. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

The beachside eatery at The Conrad brings local bands to add to the ambience. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

The Conrad's signature Agave Dinner gives guests a chance to experience the regions Agave industry with samples of dozens of varieties of tequila along with delicious food pairings. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

While enjoying the Zarandeado Experience, The Conrad's chef's will prepare a beachside feast with the freshest coastal faire. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

The Zarandeado dining experience is the ultimate way to sample fresh local catch. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

The Temezcal is a signature wellness experience offered by The Conrad which involves a ancient purification ritual performed by a shaman. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

The Conrad Spa offers massages in handmade woven cocoons for an authentic take on wellness. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

The Conrad Punta De Mita is an exciting addition to one of Mexico's most fabulous luxury enclaves. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

About 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit region, you’ll find a quiet luxury oasis. Welcome to Punta Mita. A still new resort in this land without the type of tourist traffic that the Cancun and Los Cabos areas receive, Conrad Punta de Mita is also making its mark.

On the eve of the first anniversary of the hotel’s grand opening, here are five things that make Punta Mita stand out.

1. Intimate Charm

Tucked away, past the hustle and bustle of lively Puerto Vallarta, Punta Mita is a more intimate enclave. Joining the ranks of the highly acclaimed Four Seasons Punta Mita and the St Regis Punta Mita, The Conrad is an exciting new addition to this Mexico escape land.

Aside from soaking up showcase golf courses, white sand beaches and topnotch restaurants, the centrally located beachside nook offers easy access to charming towns, including the precious nearby surf town of Sayulita, and a host of adventurous activities.

2. Latin American First

The Conrad Punta Mita is a first and only Conrad hotel in all of Latin America. Part of Hilton Hotels, the luxury hospitality brand has a global focus with noted hotels in Asia and Europe.

The 324 room resort boasts spacious suites with ocean views that are ideal for settling in Punta Mita. There are three outdoor pools, five restaurants, a full service spa and wellness center and a private beach. Behind the global hotel brand veil is a stylish, and intimate hotel bursting with Mexican charm.

Summer Essentials Swipe

































Next

3. Punta Mita, a Land of Food

The Conrad puts Mexican culture at the forefront of its food. Each of the resort’s restaurants pay homage to the history and flavors of Latin America. The team of chefs even took inspiration from ancient manuscripts full of recipes and cooking traditions.

The Conrad also offers unique culinary experiences. If you’re into fresh seafood, the Zarandeado Experience gives diners a true beachside dining adventure. While guests are sipping cocktails on the beach, they can watch as their fresh catch is delivered from local fishermen. Chefs then prepare an authentic seaside meal of dishes like ceviche and Nayarit style grilled fish.

The Zarandeado dining experience is the ultimate way to sample fresh local catch. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

Shedding light on a sacred spirit, The Agave Dinner takes place in the hotel’s Agave Studio complete with wall to wall shelves of barrels and bottles of tequila, mezcals and more. While tasting dozens of varieties, including many made in house at the hotel, an expert guides diners through the history and creative process of the region’s agave industry.

All with a chef prepared tasting menu of food pairings.

4. Conrad’s Wellness Wonderland

The enormous Conrad Spa features treatments and therapies built around local aromatics and ancient traditions. The spa’s private pool, outdoor showers and handwoven massage cocoons bring a unique vibe to the state of the art wellness facilities.

To take wellness to a whole new level, the spa turns to traditional cleansing and relaxation practices drawn from the area’s indigenous Huichol people. The Temezcal is a signature treatment built around the idea of purifying and cleansing both the body and spirit. Led by a Shaman, the four step ritual starts with natural herbal steam inside a dome shaped stone structure followed by chanting and meditation for a uniquely majestic ceremony.

The Conrad Spa offers massages in handmade woven cocoons for an authentic take on wellness. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

5. Customized Adventures in Punta Mita

Conrad Punta de Mita’s staff prides itself on customizing adventures outside of the hotel to give guests a real taste of the nature that surrounds them. The resort team will create itineraries built around activities like canopy tours, zip lining, surfing, fishing, snorkeling and golf.

Punta Mita is not just another crowded tourist destination. And Conrad Punta de Mita is determined to not be just another hotel.