Jumping Into Punta Mita — a Quieter Side of Mexico Brings a New Resort With Plenty of Perks

Conrad Punta Mita Pool (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
conradpuntademita-grandsuite-3 (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
conradpuntademita-spa-couples-cocoon (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
conradpuntademita-spa-temazcal (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Bronwyn-Knight-125 (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Conrad Zarandeado fish dining experience (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Conrad Punta Mita Agave Studio Dinner (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
The Conrad Dining Beachside (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Conrad punta Mita Restaurant (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
01
09

The Conrad Punta De Mita is an exciting addition to one of Mexico's most fabulous luxury enclaves. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

02
09

Conrad Punta de Mita offers spacious suites all with a breahtaking ocean view. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

03
09

The Conrad Spa offers massages in handmade woven cocoons for an authentic take on wellness. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

04
09

The Temezcal is a signature wellness experience offered by The Conrad which involves a ancient purification ritual performed by a shaman. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

05
09

The Zarandeado dining experience is the ultimate way to sample fresh local catch. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

06
09

While enjoying the Zarandeado Experience, The Conrad's chef's will prepare a beachside feast with the freshest coastal faire. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

07
09

The Conrad's signature Agave Dinner gives guests a chance to experience the regions Agave industry with samples of dozens of varieties of tequila along with delicious food pairings. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

08
09

The beachside eatery at The Conrad brings local bands to add to the ambience. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

09
09

Guests of the Conrad will embark on an authentic culinary journey. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

Conrad Punta Mita Pool (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
conradpuntademita-grandsuite-3 (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
conradpuntademita-spa-couples-cocoon (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
conradpuntademita-spa-temazcal (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Bronwyn-Knight-125 (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Conrad Zarandeado fish dining experience (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Conrad Punta Mita Agave Studio Dinner (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
The Conrad Dining Beachside (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Conrad punta Mita Restaurant (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Culture / Travel

Jumping Into Punta Mita — a Quieter Side of Mexico Brings a New Resort With Plenty of Perks

5 Ways to Live Large at Conrad Punta de Mita

BY // 07.27.21
photography Bronwyn Knight
The Conrad Punta De Mita is an exciting addition to one of Mexico's most fabulous luxury enclaves. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Conrad Punta de Mita offers spacious suites all with a breahtaking ocean view. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
The Conrad Spa offers massages in handmade woven cocoons for an authentic take on wellness. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
The Temezcal is a signature wellness experience offered by The Conrad which involves a ancient purification ritual performed by a shaman. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
The Zarandeado dining experience is the ultimate way to sample fresh local catch. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
While enjoying the Zarandeado Experience, The Conrad's chef's will prepare a beachside feast with the freshest coastal faire. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
The Conrad's signature Agave Dinner gives guests a chance to experience the regions Agave industry with samples of dozens of varieties of tequila along with delicious food pairings. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
The beachside eatery at The Conrad brings local bands to add to the ambience. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
Guests of the Conrad will embark on an authentic culinary journey. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
1
9

The Conrad Punta De Mita is an exciting addition to one of Mexico's most fabulous luxury enclaves. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

2
9

Conrad Punta de Mita offers spacious suites all with a breahtaking ocean view. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

3
9

The Conrad Spa offers massages in handmade woven cocoons for an authentic take on wellness. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

4
9

The Temezcal is a signature wellness experience offered by The Conrad which involves a ancient purification ritual performed by a shaman. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

5
9

The Zarandeado dining experience is the ultimate way to sample fresh local catch. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

6
9

While enjoying the Zarandeado Experience, The Conrad's chef's will prepare a beachside feast with the freshest coastal faire. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

7
9

The Conrad's signature Agave Dinner gives guests a chance to experience the regions Agave industry with samples of dozens of varieties of tequila along with delicious food pairings. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

8
9

The beachside eatery at The Conrad brings local bands to add to the ambience. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

9
9

Guests of the Conrad will embark on an authentic culinary journey. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

About 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit region, you’ll find a quiet luxury oasis. Welcome to Punta Mita. A still new resort in this land without the type of tourist traffic that the Cancun and Los Cabos areas receive, Conrad Punta de Mita is also making its mark.

On the eve of the first anniversary of the hotel’s grand opening, here are five things that make Punta Mita stand out.

1. Intimate Charm

Tucked away, past the hustle and bustle of lively Puerto Vallarta, Punta Mita is a more intimate enclave. Joining the ranks of the highly acclaimed Four Seasons Punta Mita and the St Regis Punta Mita, The Conrad is an exciting new addition to this Mexico escape land.

Aside from soaking up showcase golf courses, white sand beaches and topnotch restaurants, the centrally located beachside nook offers easy access to charming towns, including the precious nearby surf town of Sayulita, and a host of adventurous activities. 

2. Latin American First

The Conrad Punta Mita is a first and only Conrad hotel in all of Latin America. Part of Hilton Hotels, the luxury hospitality brand has a global focus with noted hotels in Asia and Europe.

The 324 room resort boasts spacious suites with ocean views that are ideal for settling in Punta Mita. There are three outdoor pools, five restaurants, a full service spa and wellness center and a private beach. Behind the global hotel brand veil is a stylish, and intimate hotel bursting with Mexican charm.

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials

3. Punta Mita, a Land of Food

The Conrad puts Mexican culture at the forefront of its food. Each of the resort’s restaurants pay homage to the history and flavors of Latin America. The team of chefs even took inspiration from ancient manuscripts full of recipes and cooking traditions.

The Conrad also offers unique culinary experiences. If you’re into fresh seafood, the Zarandeado Experience gives diners a true beachside dining adventure. While guests are sipping cocktails on the beach, they can watch as their fresh catch is delivered from local fishermen. Chefs then prepare an authentic seaside meal of dishes like ceviche and Nayarit style grilled fish.

Bronwyn-Knight-125 (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
The Zarandeado dining experience is the ultimate way to sample fresh local catch. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)

  

Shedding light on a sacred spirit, The Agave Dinner takes place in the hotel’s Agave Studio complete with wall to wall shelves of barrels and bottles of tequila, mezcals and more. While tasting dozens of varieties, including many made in house at the hotel, an expert guides diners through the history and creative process of the region’s agave industry.

All with a chef prepared tasting menu of food pairings.

4.  Conrad’s Wellness Wonderland

The enormous Conrad Spa features treatments and therapies built around local aromatics and ancient traditions. The spa’s private pool, outdoor showers and handwoven massage cocoons bring a unique vibe to the state of the art wellness facilities. 

To take wellness to a whole new level, the spa turns to traditional cleansing and relaxation practices drawn from the area’s indigenous Huichol people. The Temezcal is a signature treatment built around the idea of purifying and cleansing both the body and spirit. Led by a Shaman, the four step ritual starts with natural herbal steam inside a dome shaped stone structure followed by chanting and meditation for a uniquely majestic ceremony.

conradpuntademita-spa-couples-cocoon (Photo by Bronwyn Knight)
The Conrad Spa offers massages in handmade woven cocoons for an authentic take on wellness. (Photo by Bronwyn Knight) 

5. Customized Adventures in Punta Mita

Conrad Punta de Mita’s staff prides itself on customizing adventures outside of the hotel to give guests a real taste of the nature that surrounds them. The resort team will create itineraries built around activities like canopy tours, zip lining, surfing, fishing, snorkeling and golf.

Punta Mita is not just another crowded tourist destination. And Conrad Punta de Mita is determined to not be just another hotel.

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
Renting For a Better Texas Lifestyle — These Distinctive Apartments Offer True Retreats From a Crazy Housing Market
Renting For a Better Texas Lifestyle — These Distinctive Apartments Offer True Retreats From a Crazy Housing Market
The Texas Sweet Life — Where Desserts, Ice Cream and Candy Treats Reign
The Texas Sweet Life — Where Desserts, Ice Cream and Candy Treats Reign
Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again
Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again
Houston’s New Natural Wonderland — Be Among the First to Discover East River
Houston’s New Natural Wonderland — Be Among the First to Discover East River
Houston’s New Office Future — How CITYCENTRE 6 Breaks the Mold and Opens Up Major Possibilities
Houston’s New Office Future — How CITYCENTRE 6 Breaks the Mold and Opens Up Major Possibilities
Serious Patio Power — 6 Texas Districts With Endless Outdoor Dining
Serious Patio Power — 6 Texas Districts With Endless Outdoor Dining
read full series
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Tower Residential Condo
FOR SALE

500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Fort Worth, TX

$519,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
3928 Bishops Flower Road
Edwards Ranch Riverhills
FOR SALE

3928 Bishops Flower Road
Fort Worth, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
3928 Bishops Flower Road
109 Crossing Point
Northstar Crossing
FOR SALE

109 Crossing Point
Weatherford, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
109 Crossing Point
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
5482 W Line Road
Stewart Henry
FOR SALE

5482 W Line Road
Whitesboro, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5482 W Line Road
2705 Museum Way
Cultural District
FOR SALE

2705 Museum Way
Fort Worth, TX

$875,750 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2705 Museum Way
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
McDavid Estates Ph V
FOR SALE

1580 Hunterglenn Drive
Aledo, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Zach Penn
This property is listed by: Zach Penn (479) 586-3417 Email Realtor
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
1716 S Adams Street
Harrison James
FOR SALE

1716 S Adams Street
Fort Worth, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
1716 S Adams Street
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
116 Bittersweet Trail
Hidden Springs Ranch
FOR SALE

116 Bittersweet Trail
Peaster, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Moses Druxman
This property is listed by: Moses Druxman (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
116 Bittersweet Trail
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
611 Glade Stream Court
Deer Glade Estates
FOR SALE

611 Glade Stream Court
Azle, TX

$662,000 Learn More about this property
Moses Druxman
This property is listed by: Moses Druxman (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
611 Glade Stream Court
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,199,999 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X