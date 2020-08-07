Culture / Travel

Getaway Cabins Were Socially Distancing Before It Was Cool — And Are More Popular Than Ever

Book Fast For a Safe Escape

BY // 08.07.20
Getaway

Getaway Dallas is now open in Larue, Texas.

When Getaway finally brought their tiny, extremely Instagrammable cabins to Texas’ Piney Woods last year, I was fortunate to get to visit the sought after site on a work assignment. It wasn’t the sexiest Getaway experience: it was a Wednesday night and, after the photo shoot, I was left alone with a couple bottles of red wine. But even under those lonely, tipsy circumstances, I quickly grasped the allure of a cozy cabin getaway. The next morning, I took a long walk along a drizzly trail flanked by towering trees. It was hard to imagine I was just an hour-and-a-half away from Dallas.

Getaway cabins have taken on a whole new appeal during the pandemic. Even in normal times, there’s zero human contact upon arrival (guests received a keypad code via text to get into their Getaway house), and cabins are situated on their own campsite, 40 to 200 feet away from their neighbors. It’s a BYOB situation, but everything else you may need (marshmallows, shampoo, firestarting logs, and an on-the-nose collection of books including Walden by Henry Thoreau) are thoughtfully stored within the cabin. There’s also a lock box for your phone should you wish to literally unplug as well.

With August already completely booked out, I checked in with the Getaway team to see just how wild the demand for a tiny cabin really was. “Getaway has seen a significant spike in bookings, as you can imagine, as people are looking for a way to safely travel,” a rep for the brand told me. “Getaway saw a 260% increase in bookings during May and June compared to the two months prior.”

Getaway
It’s a perfect mix of camping and relaxing. (photo by Michelle Watt)

And it wasn’t just the Dallas-adjacent Piney Woods location that’s booked out in August — nearly all Getaway markets, which newly includes Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, are fully accounted for this month.

Other pandemic-related influences include a spike in families booking with kids and dogs, as well as longer bookings (up 10% in the last two months). Getaway is also beginning to see guests book multiple outposts, a trend they predict will increase as the summer continues.

 

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GETAWAY (@getawayhouse) on

“Outposts are operating at reduced capacity so there are less guests at an outpost at any given time,” adds the brand’s rep. “Getaway has also intensified routine cleaning procedures to ensure cabins are more deeply disinfected.”

We’re lucky to have options during this decidedly weird summer, from luxe hotel staycations to vintage airstream resorts. If you you’re looking for a Getaway though, book fast.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4520 Northaven
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4520 Northaven
Dallas, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4520 Northaven
4326 Sexton
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4326 Sexton
Dallas, TX

$1,010,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4326 Sexton
6415 Prestonshire
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6415 Prestonshire
Dallas, TX

$3,349,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6415 Prestonshire
12405 Churchill Court
White Rock
FOR SALE

12405 Churchill Court
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
12405 Churchill Court
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X