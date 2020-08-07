When Getaway finally brought their tiny, extremely Instagrammable cabins to Texas’ Piney Woods last year, I was fortunate to get to visit the sought after site on a work assignment. It wasn’t the sexiest Getaway experience: it was a Wednesday night and, after the photo shoot, I was left alone with a couple bottles of red wine. But even under those lonely, tipsy circumstances, I quickly grasped the allure of a cozy cabin getaway. The next morning, I took a long walk along a drizzly trail flanked by towering trees. It was hard to imagine I was just an hour-and-a-half away from Dallas.

Getaway cabins have taken on a whole new appeal during the pandemic. Even in normal times, there’s zero human contact upon arrival (guests received a keypad code via text to get into their Getaway house), and cabins are situated on their own campsite, 40 to 200 feet away from their neighbors. It’s a BYOB situation, but everything else you may need (marshmallows, shampoo, firestarting logs, and an on-the-nose collection of books including Walden by Henry Thoreau) are thoughtfully stored within the cabin. There’s also a lock box for your phone should you wish to literally unplug as well.

With August already completely booked out, I checked in with the Getaway team to see just how wild the demand for a tiny cabin really was. “Getaway has seen a significant spike in bookings, as you can imagine, as people are looking for a way to safely travel,” a rep for the brand told me. “Getaway saw a 260% increase in bookings during May and June compared to the two months prior.”

It’s a perfect mix of camping and relaxing. (photo by Michelle Watt)

And it wasn’t just the Dallas-adjacent Piney Woods location that’s booked out in August — nearly all Getaway markets, which newly includes Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, are fully accounted for this month.

Other pandemic-related influences include a spike in families booking with kids and dogs, as well as longer bookings (up 10% in the last two months). Getaway is also beginning to see guests book multiple outposts, a trend they predict will increase as the summer continues.

“Outposts are operating at reduced capacity so there are less guests at an outpost at any given time,” adds the brand’s rep. “Getaway has also intensified routine cleaning procedures to ensure cabins are more deeply disinfected.”

We’re lucky to have options during this decidedly weird summer, from luxe hotel staycations to vintage airstream resorts. If you you’re looking for a Getaway though, book fast.