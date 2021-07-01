The sweet possibility of a weekend getaway is a very conceivable reality now. Instagram is picking back up with some serious vacation content, and the summer mindset is upon us. We’ve started a series featuring 48 hours in one destination. Sometimes a quick trip is needed to reset, recharge and discover a clear headspace. We highlight all the must-do’s if you only have 48 hours to stay put in one destination.

Washington, D.C. is welcoming back travelers — a timely occurrence with the Fourth of July holiday weekend — and The Jefferson is finally reopening a year and half. Originally built in 1923 as a luxury apartment building, the property was converted into a hotel in the 1950s.

early seven decades later, the Beaux-Arts-style building is one of the most iconic hotels in the country, complete with its own historian on staff. Naturally, The Jefferson has hosted several U.S. presidents, including President and Mrs. Reagan, as well as the Bush family, who stayed during George H.W. Bush’s inaugural ceremonies.

The Jefferson rest just four blocks from The White House ( (courtesy of The Jefferson)

White House Proximity

With rental car prices surging at all-time highs, a walkable city vacation is highly desirable. The Jefferson is perched just four blocks from the White House and within a short walk of museums, and monuments. While you can spend the day exploring the best of D.C. (most attractions have finally reopened), The Jefferson offers a true retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city center.

A rich history embodies the design of this luxury hotel (courtesy of The Jefferson)

Amenities, with Historical Nods, and Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Although a trip to our country’s Capital is likely going to be filled with a good deal of on-the-go, relaxation is a must with any getaway. Back at the historical haven of a hotel, you can lavish in the luxuries of the property’s private ambiance. A favorite must-do for hotel guests is snagging a book to read from the acclaimed private resident’s book room.

The four-legged guests receive the presidential treatment (courtesy of The Jefferson)

But perhaps the most unexpected amenity is its upscale dog-friendly accommodations for furry friends. Amenities for the canine include a plush dog bed, decadent treats and detailed maps of the best nearby dog-walking routes and dog-welcoming establishments. Guests and pups can also explore DC side-by-side with the help of Famous Dogs and Animals in American History city itineraries, curated by The Jefferson’s in-house historian and Georgetown University fellow Susan Sullivan Lagon, Ph.D.

The Jefferson’s Michelin-starred restaurant Plume houses the US’s largest collection of Madeira wine, which was in fact Thomas Jefferson’s favorite beverage that was used to toast to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Among the collection is one of the oldest bottles in the world: a 1720 Borges Madeira that was a contemporary of Jefferson himself.

The Jefferson boasts Michelin-starred dining, including Plume (courtesy of The Jefferson)

In addition to Plume, The Greenhouse is also Michelin-starred and under the culinary direction of Michelin Chef Ralf Schlegel. Along with his team, Schlegel has designed a new menu that highlights the seasonality of the region for dingers to enjoy under the restaurant’s dramatic skylight. A little insider tip: the intimate nook that houses the most exclusive table, The Bird’s Nest, features a wall covered with the treated spines of vintage books, creating a stunning, literary backdrop.

The ultimate pillar of luxury awaits in the Presidential Suite, which offers some of the most picturesque views in all of D.C. and a butler service prepared to take care of everything. Take in striking downtown views from one of five Juliet balconies, host an intimate dinner party in the privacy of the suite and relax with luxurious spa amenities. From the private kitchen to the study, you’ll discover true luxury in the heart of Washington, D.C., in true Presidential fashion.