Culture / Travel / Holiday

How to Spend 48 Hours in Our Nation’s Capital, at One of Washington D.C.’s Most Iconic Hotels

The Historic Jefferson Hotel Reopens Just in Time for the Fourth of July

BY // 07.01.21
The Jefferson hotel review

The historically famous hotel reopens July 3, 2021 (courtesy of The Jefferson)

The sweet possibility of a weekend getaway is a very conceivable reality now. Instagram is picking back up with some serious vacation content, and the summer mindset is upon us. We’ve started a series featuring 48 hours in one destination. Sometimes a quick trip is needed to reset, recharge and discover a clear headspace. We highlight all the must-do’s if you only have 48 hours to stay put in one destination.

Washington, D.C. is welcoming back travelers — a timely occurrence with the Fourth of July holiday weekend — and The Jefferson is finally reopening a year and half. Originally built in 1923 as a luxury apartment building, the property was converted into a hotel in the 1950s.

early seven decades later, the Beaux-Arts-style building is one of the most iconic hotels in the country, complete with its own historian on staff. Naturally, The Jefferson has hosted several U.S. presidents, including President and Mrs. Reagan, as well as the Bush family, who stayed during George H.W. Bush’s inaugural ceremonies.

The Jefferson hotel review washington D.c.
The Jefferson rest just four blocks from The White House ( (courtesy of The Jefferson)

White House Proximity

With rental car prices surging at all-time highs, a walkable city vacation is highly desirable. The Jefferson is perched just four blocks from the White House and within a short walk of museums, and monuments. While you can spend the day exploring the best of D.C. (most attractions have finally reopened), The Jefferson offers a true retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city center.

The Jefferson hotel review
A rich history embodies the design of this luxury hotel (courtesy of The Jefferson)

Amenities, with Historical Nods, and Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Although a trip to our country’s Capital is likely going to be filled with a good deal of on-the-go, relaxation is a must with any getaway. Back at the historical haven of a hotel, you can lavish in the luxuries of the property’s private ambiance. A favorite must-do for hotel guests is snagging a book to read from the acclaimed private resident’s book room.

The four-legged guests receive the presidential treatment (courtesy of The Jefferson)

But perhaps the most unexpected amenity is its upscale dog-friendly accommodations for furry friends. Amenities for the canine include a plush dog bed, decadent treats and detailed maps of the best nearby dog-walking routes and dog-welcoming establishments. Guests and pups can also explore DC side-by-side with the help of Famous Dogs and Animals in American History city itineraries, curated by The Jefferson’s in-house historian and Georgetown University fellow Susan Sullivan Lagon, Ph.D.

The Jefferson’s Michelin-starred restaurant Plume houses the US’s largest collection of Madeira wine, which was in fact Thomas Jefferson’s favorite beverage that was used to toast to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Among the collection is one of the oldest bottles in the world: a 1720 Borges Madeira that was a contemporary of Jefferson himself.

The Jefferson boasts Michelin-starred dining, including Plume (courtesy of The Jefferson)

In addition to Plume, The Greenhouse is also Michelin-starred and under the culinary direction of Michelin Chef Ralf Schlegel. Along with his team, Schlegel has designed a new menu that highlights the seasonality of the region for dingers to enjoy under the restaurant’s dramatic skylight. A little insider tip: the intimate nook that houses the most exclusive table, The Bird’s Nest, features a wall covered with the treated spines of vintage books, creating a stunning, literary backdrop.

The ultimate pillar of luxury awaits in the Presidential Suite, which offers some of the most picturesque views in all of D.C. and a butler service prepared to take care of everything. Take in striking downtown views from one of five Juliet balconies, host an intimate dinner party in the privacy of the suite and relax with luxurious spa amenities. From the private kitchen to the study, you’ll discover true luxury in the heart of Washington, D.C., in true Presidential fashion.

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Introducing <em>Social in Security</em> — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
1322 Kessler Parkway
Kessler Park
FOR SALE

1322 Kessler Parkway
Dallas, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Brandon Latham
This property is listed by: Brandon Latham (512) 550-7057 Email Realtor
1322 Kessler Parkway
2502 Live Oak Street #132
Live Oak
FOR SALE

2502 Live Oak Street #132
Dallas, TX

$220,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2502 Live Oak Street #132
8615 Chalk Canyon Drive
Summit Parc 04
FOR SALE

8615 Chalk Canyon Drive
Dallas, TX

$302,000 Learn More about this property
Audrie Walker
This property is listed by: Audrie Walker (817) 991-4819 Email Realtor
8615 Chalk Canyon Drive
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X