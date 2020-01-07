Your Zion and St. George Travel Guide — the Secrets of Utah’s Outdoor Wonderland

ATV exploration keeps visitors of Greater Zion busy, taking in all the sites.

Greater Zion is a prime destination for Texans. What’s not to love? It seems, no matter the season, shots of the southwest corner of Utah, pop up in our Instagram feeds.

The Zion area provides a picturesque setting with snow-capped mountain peaks, red rock canyons and red sand mountains. It’s a prime place to unplug and immerse yourself in nature.

Zion National Park, the fourth most visited national park in the United States, is the premier attraction, but the park is only the beginning. As if one needs another reason to venture off to this mountainous escape, there are new perks.

New nonstop flights on American Airlines from DFW to St. George Regional Airport launched in the fall. The new service doubles the number of connections Texan travelers can make when flying to and from St. George.

And upon arrival, Texans need a place to rest their head for the night after days spent on mountain activities, hiking and all sorts of wilderness exploration. Good news for those who aren’t exactly excited to rough it, and camp under the Utah sky.

The Advenire, a new boutique hotel, just opened in St. George to ring in the new decade. The four-story, 60-room property is tucked away in the heart of downtown.

The Advenire is where thrilling outdoor adventure meets small-town hospitality and charm.

The hotel features regionally inspired architectural elements, locally curated art, colorful tapestries resembling handmade rag rugs made by early settlers and other pioneer chic touches that make for a one-of-a-kind experience.

So once you get to St. George in a nonstop blink, and have found the newest luxury hotel in the region, what outdoor pursuits are can’t miss?

Don’t worry, we have your Zion and St. Georgie guide.

Zion National Park

You have to start with Utah’s first national park – Zion. The park is distinguished by Zion Canyon’s steep, red cliffs accented with massive sandstone cliffs of cream and pink that soar into a brilliant blue sky. Visions of Instagram posts should be coming to mind right now.

And Kolob Terrace is a lesser visited area of the park between Zion Canyon and the Kolob Canyons. The Kolob Terrace offers a 21-mile scenic drive to Lava point, starting at the small town of Virgin.

There are also four State Parks that offer distinctive experiences and just as much beauty as Zion. From brilliant blue reservoirs for boating to acres of adventures on sand dunes, there is something for everyone seeking fresh air and some outdoor exhilaration.

Mountain Biking Gems

Greater Zion is well known to desert aficionados as a single track mountain biking oasis, but it still remains a bit of a hidden gem to the riding world. With more than 300 miles of trails, there is a diverse mountain biking experience to discover.

The region also offers the only year-round bike park in Utah with the recent opening of the Snake Hollow St. George Bike Park. This park offers 80 acres of skill zones with gravity jumps, a pump track and skills loop.

Off-Highway Vehicle Haven

Greater Zion offers acres and miles of off-highway vehicle (OHV) driving throughout the region. You can explore sand dunes and rock formations via ATVs, dirt bikes and side-by-sides. Whether you’re an early bird or night owl, experienced outfitters and guides can offer tips and information for the dunes, crawling or climbing, as well as provide sunrise or sunset tours.

Zion is full of canyons of adventure.

Outdoor Adventure

Although anchored by popular activities such as mountain biking, OHV adventures and hiking, Greater Zion offers adrenaline seekers and soft adventure enthusiasts an unlimited list of activities. From water to desert, Texans could get tangled up in more than one adventure each day.

With the region’s diverse landscape, rock climbing and canyoneering are popular ways to explore steep canyon walls. Travelers seeking an adrenaline rush can zipline down from mesas and mountaintops. Or experience the beauty of Greater Zion from above with helicopter tours and hot air balloon rides.

Golf

And we have to mention how Greater Zion features a dozen worthy golf courses within a 40-miles radius. Red rock cliffs, coral-colored sand dunes and rugged, black lava rock provide the backdrop for manicured fairways in this unique desert setting. Not to mention, the region has much cooler temperatures than nearby Las Vegas (it’s 120 miles and a picturesque drive from Sin City) to hit the links.