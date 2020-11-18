Culture / Entertainment

Best Drama TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix and Disney+ Series to Liven Things Up

A New Nail-Biting Show About Chess and Two Dramatic Favorites Return

BY // 11.18.20
The Queen’s Gambit

"The Queen's Gambit" is a stand-out limited series on Netflix.

In this current phase of 2020, where the holidays are approaching and increasing Covid-19 cases continue to keep us mostly at home and away from extended family, I’ve been searching for some new drama TV shows to help liven things up. Fortunately, two returning favorites did not disappoint, and a new limited series about chess (chess!) proved to be surprisingly addictive.

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

Surprisingly addictive for a drama TV show that centers around chess, this new Netflix show is probably the best television we’re going to get this fall. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphan named Beth Harmon who becomes a chess prodigy in the 1960s, the seven-episode mini-series is easy to binge-watch in a weekend (or a day — no judgement). The limited series also stars the beloved child actor from Love Actually, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts and Harry Melling (Dudley from Harry Potter) as chess opponents and love interests to Harmon.

 

The Mandalorian TV Show
Baby Yoda is finally back in season 2 of “The Mandalorian.”

The Mandalorian: Season 2 (Disney+)

New episodes premiere on Fridays

Baby Yoda is back. The second season of The Mandalorian kicked off on an action-packed note with currently three episodes of Mando working to find others of his kind so that he may reunite The Child with his. So far, we’ve seen Timothy Olyphant, Baby Yoda shockingly devour endangered frog eggs, and Mando meeting new allies. It’s great adventure and leaves you wanting more. Thankfully, there are still several more episodes set to air.

FERN FREEMAN

The Crown Season 4
Season 4 of “The Crown” is now streaming on Netflix.

The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

Oh Princess Diana. For those of us fascinated by the history of the British royal family, this TV show is addicting (historically accurate or not). This season, Diana Spencer is the star, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher causes tension with Queen Elizabeth, and we finally see portrayals of Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The drama is at an all-time high and like always, it’s very entertaining.

X