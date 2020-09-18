Culture / Entertainment

Best TV Shows and Films To Stream Right Now — Supernatural Dramas and Shocking Documentary Series

While We Wait For Fall TV, HBO Max and Netflix Churn Out Great Content

BY // 09.18.20
Lovecraft Country TV Show

When Covid-19 hit the U.S., several favorite shows and film sets hit pause on production, leading to an unsettling thought: We just may run out of great TV to stream. Thankfully, there were still good shows and films coming out, particularly on HBO Max (you want it, they’ve probably got it). And we can still look forward to fall TV — in my opinion, it’s the best season for television — including new installments of Superstore, The Mandalorian, and The Crown.

Here are a few great shows and movies to stream right now.

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, this new drama-horror series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) as they go on a road trip across the country in the 1950s in search of his father. Things quickly begin to take a horrific turn as the trio must face racist terrors of Jim Crow America, a well as supernatural monsters that seemingly come out of nowhere. Showing only on HBO Max, there have been five episodes released and five more to come.

 

The Vow HBO TV Show

The Vow (HBO)

This documentary series premiered on HBO and follows those involved with the “self-improvement group” or “cult” NXIVM led by Keith Raniere. Examining behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Raniere as well as other leaders in the group including Smallville actress Allison Mack, the series is jaw-dropping and incredibly addicting. If it was released in one day, I’d have finished it in a day. Diving deep into the experiences of the members of the organization, the show portrays the in-depth process of those who eventually came to the realization that they were a part of a sex cult and those who went further down rabbit hole. New episodes premiere every Sunday night.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

 

The Social Dilemma Film

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

The Social Dilemma is a new Netflix documentary-drama that mixes real life interviews with former giant tech company employees (think Facebook, Google, Instagram) with fictional storytelling techniques. The main idea? That social media and technology companies are becoming dangerous to humans and it’s only going to get worse if something isn’t done. Starring Tristan Harris, Jeff Seibert, Bailey Richardson, and more former creators of these technologies, the film explores these creations and how they have been perfected to addict us and drive our behaviors without us even realizing.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X