When Covid-19 hit the U.S., several favorite shows and film sets hit pause on production, leading to an unsettling thought: We just may run out of great TV to stream. Thankfully, there were still good shows and films coming out, particularly on HBO Max (you want it, they’ve probably got it). And we can still look forward to fall TV — in my opinion, it’s the best season for television — including new installments of Superstore, The Mandalorian, and The Crown.

Here are a few great shows and movies to stream right now.

Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, this new drama-horror series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) as they go on a road trip across the country in the 1950s in search of his father. Things quickly begin to take a horrific turn as the trio must face racist terrors of Jim Crow America, a well as supernatural monsters that seemingly come out of nowhere. Showing only on HBO Max, there have been five episodes released and five more to come.

The Vow (HBO)

This documentary series premiered on HBO and follows those involved with the “self-improvement group” or “cult” NXIVM led by Keith Raniere. Examining behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Raniere as well as other leaders in the group including Smallville actress Allison Mack, the series is jaw-dropping and incredibly addicting. If it was released in one day, I’d have finished it in a day. Diving deep into the experiences of the members of the organization, the show portrays the in-depth process of those who eventually came to the realization that they were a part of a sex cult and those who went further down rabbit hole. New episodes premiere every Sunday night.

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

The Social Dilemma is a new Netflix documentary-drama that mixes real life interviews with former giant tech company employees (think Facebook, Google, Instagram) with fictional storytelling techniques. The main idea? That social media and technology companies are becoming dangerous to humans and it’s only going to get worse if something isn’t done. Starring Tristan Harris, Jeff Seibert, Bailey Richardson, and more former creators of these technologies, the film explores these creations and how they have been perfected to addict us and drive our behaviors without us even realizing.