Best TV Shows and Movies to Stream Right Now — Comedies to Lighten Things Up

Now in our seventh pandemic month, I find myself primarily looking for television shows and movies to bring some comic relief to these stressful and frustrating times. I even found Netflix’s Hubie Halloween, starring Adam Sandler, a nice respite from this Groundhog Day we now call life. But these new Apple TV+ series and films, as well as the Netflix release of a cult-favorite, are the best TV shows and movies to stream right now.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

All Episodes Now Streaming

I really thought that this new Apple TV+ comedy with Jason Sudeikis was going to be incredibly cheesy. And it is. But Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence’s most recent creation is also completely charming. The plot is simple: Division II college football coach from Kansas, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) is hired to coach an English professional soccer team. He’s barely had any experience coaching American football and zero coaching soccer, setting up for some good comic relief. Also starring Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt, this feel-good comedy series is just the simply funny refresher viewers need during these pandemic days.

“Schitt’s Creek” won seven Emmys this year for its final season.

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6 (Netflix)

All Episodes Now Streaming

If you haven’t seen this Emmy award-winning Canadian comedy yet, what have you been doing? This year, Schitt’s Creek won all the Emmys (well not all, but five including Outstanding Comedy Series). Finally, the sixth and final season is streaming on Netflix. I completed it in two days and am now re-watching the entire series. It’s just that good.

On the Rocks is now streaming on Apple TV+.

On the Rocks (Apple TV+)

Now Streaming

Starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, this new dramedy from director Sophia Coppola is worth the watch. The film follows father and daughter, Felix (Murray) and Laura (Jones) as they investigate their suspicion that Laura’s husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) may be having an affair with a co-worker. The film dives into the themes of marriage and connecting with a parent as a grown adult, but the most appealing part is the witty rapport between Murray and Jones.