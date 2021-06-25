Culture / Entertainment

Summer TV Season Is in Full Swing — These Are the Best New Shows to Stream Right Now

A Charming Romantic Comedy, a Mystery Thriller, and a Stylish Superhero Drama Keep Things Interesting

BY // 06.25.21
Starstruck TV Show

HBO Max's "Starstruck" is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Summer TV season is in full swing. From a new breakout comedy on HBO Max to the return of a favorite French mystery thriller, these are the best TV shows to stream right now.

Starstruck (HBO Max)

With reverent nods to the beloved rom-com Notting Hill, this new HBO Max comedy about a girl who unknowingly spends the night with a British movie star is hysterical. Written and starring New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo, this six-episode season is quirky and smart. A refreshing take on modern millennial romance, Jessie (Matafeo) and actor Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel) must navigate their relationship — or whether or not they’re going to have one — as they’re sporadically brought together again and again.

 

Lupin Part 2 TV Show
“Lupin Part 2” is just as compelling as the first season.

Lupin: Part 2 (Netflix)

A follow up to the highly-rated first season, Lupin: Part 2 is just as compelling and thrilling as its predecessor. The stakes are high after last season’s cliffhanger, which featured Assane Diop’s (Omar Sy) son Raoul being kidnapped. The new installment dives right into the action as Diop unknowingly teams up with one of the cops that’s been investigating him to track down Raoul. Diop’s goal to avenge his father and bring justice to the wealthy family that wronged them (with inspiration from fictional character Arsène Lupin) continues in this season. And he might finally get it done.

Part 3 is currently in the works at Netflix.

 

Loki TV Show
“Loki” is the newest Marvel/Disney + show, starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

Loki (Disney +)

The newest of the Marvel TV series, this one focuses all on Loki, Thor’s adopted brother and “god of mischief.” Starring Tom Hiddleston, who has played the popular character since 2011, and Owen Wilson as the Time Variance Authority’s Agent Mobius, the story begins after Loki steals the Tesseract during The Avengers (2012) — it’s confusing, here’s a timeline. The acting is great (Wilson and Hiddleston are an inspired comedic pairing), but the set design is putting in equally stellar work.

Featured Properties
