Unique Gifts For The Person Who Has Absolutely Everything — 9 Presents That Will Make a Holiday Impression

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is kicking off its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Second Up — Gifts For The Person Who Has Absolutely Everything.

What do you give to someone who has everything? Perhaps a nonmaterial gift, such as tickets to a hot event or a once in a lifetime experience. Maybe something so unique and out of the box that they couldn’t possibly have seen it before. Or maybe something they already have, but much better. Whatever strategy you take, here are unique gifts for the person who has everything:

Nori x La Ligne Trim, $59

Clothing care brand Nori has partnered with fashion company La Ligne to produce the Trim, a high-performance fabric shaver and clothing pill remover. Bearing La Ligne’s signature stripe motif, this wireless shaver efficiently pulls lint from clothing, leaving fabrics looking brand-new.

Haas Grand Haashtray, $625

Unique, bizarre, functional and maybe even a little cute? This ashtray from L’Objet, shaped like an odd fantasy creature, is handcrafted from porcelain and will certainly invite quite a few comments. Available in white and matcha green with accents of 24K gold.

Learn to Fly a Plane, from $253

Got an aviation enthusiast in your life? Give them an unforgettable day with this Learn to Fly experience. An FAA certified flight instructor will take your lucky gift recipient onto a Cesna 182 for an introductory flight lesson, starting with ground training before taking off over the Dallas skyline. This experience is available in 30-minute and 60-minute flight options.

Tickets to Meow Wolf, from $40

Entertainment company Meow Wolf just opened its fifth immersive art wonderland in Houston, a year and a half after the opening of the Grapevine Meow Wolf. Dubbed Radio Tave, this surreal universe in the Fifth Ward promises a world of bizarre adventures and multi-sensory environments.

Or — since one trip to Meow Wolf is never enough — opt for the Portal Pass, which allows unlimited visits to the Meow Wolf of your choice for a whole year. Tickets for the Houston Meow Wolf are available here. Tickets for Grapevine Meow Wolf are available here.

Private Chef Experience, from $735 for a party of four

Transform your loved one’s home into a luxury restaurant with this three hour private chef experience in Houston. You get to select from a list of professional chefs with expertise in a variety of culinary styles and cuisines to prepare a gourmet meal for any special occasion. This is a perfect gift for the favorite hostess in your life.

Dr. Mary Side Sleeper Pillow, $345

From Dallas-based company The Pillow Bar comes the Dr. Mary Side Sleeper Pillow, created in collaboration with professional sports chiropractor Dr. Mary Collings. This handcrafted and customizable pillow is L-shaped, allowing side sleepers to maintain proper alignment between the head and the spine.

Branch Basics Premium Starter Kit, $75

Branch Basics aims to replace everyday cleaning products with nontoxic substitutes made from plant and mineral based ingredients. This premium starter kit includes a 33.8 fluid ounce bottle of cleaning solution and five reusable plastic bottles for all cleaning purposes.

Astier de Villate Serena Incense holder, $365

This Astier de Villate Serena incense holder is classy, unique and certainly a conversation starter. The porcelain objet d’art was handmade by Tibetan craft people in Astier de Villate’s Paris workshop. This is a great gift not only for incense lovers but for anyone with a fondness for Roman tastes.

Douglas Friedman x Lobmeyr Marfa Hand-Painted Crystal Pitcher with Tumblers, $1,650

We’re willing to bet that your person who has everything probably doesn’t have a set of glassware inspired by Marfa, Texas. Photographer Douglas Friedman collaborated with glassmaker Lobmeyr to create this collection of crystal tumblers and pitchers bearing motifs inspired by West Texas. That means cowboys, cacti, horses, snakes and more. Individual pieces are available for sale as well, along with the full set of seven.