Spreading Kindness and Joy — Uptown Dallas Inc. Works to Brings Smiles to People’s Faces With The Uptown Dallas Difference

The good people at Uptown Dallas Inc. have been doing a lot of good lately, in addition to their daily stewardship of Dallas’ epicenter destination for top restaurants, stores, exciting events and more. Uptown Dallas might be a little less than one square mile in size, but it’s big on fun and festivities.

It’s been a tough year for everyone, but Uptown Dallas Inc. is making it a little better for as many people as possible.

The Uptown Dallas Difference

Uptown Dallas Inc. goes far beyond improving the public realm of the neighborhood, they also spread kindness to the people of the community and beyond. Here are just a few of the acts of kindness Uptown Dallas Inc. has spread around the community recently.

Uptown Dallas is helping to make a difference by purchasing meals for essential workers.

1). The organization has purchased more than 1,000 meals for teachers, the Dallas Police Department, and for essential workers at grocery stores. They also just purchased 100 turkeys for students at DISD schools.

2). Uptown Dallas Inc. organized a Postcard Mailing Campaign that spread greetings of joy through pre-paid postcards sent to unknowing recipients by Uptown Dallas residents and business owners.

3). Uptown Dallas Inc. staged pop-ups at San Martin Bakery, where people were treated to pastries and coffee, and at Velvet Taco, where everyone got a free lunch. Keep an eye and ear out for future Uptown Dallas Inc. pop-ups by following their popular Instagram account @uptowndallas. We hear some new giveaways will be announced soon.

4). The organization partnered with Uptown Picnic Co. and held a Friendsgiving Picnic in Griggs Park this past Saturday, November 21 where park goers received free coffee and pastries from Bisous Bisous Patisserie and free bubbly from the Bubble Bus Co. while listening to live music from a dueling violin duo. Pet Lover? The group also had free pet portraits done by artist Mary Ellen Gonsiorek.

5). More and more people — and their canine friends — are walking and socializing (safely) in the district, so Uptown Dallas Inc. increased the number of doggie waste bag stations to help keep sidewalks and other areas pristine and sanitary.

6). Uptown Dallas Inc. also organized and commissioned local artists to paint new murals throughout the district, including the Grateful Wall, Porch Swing, I Love You, and Michael Jordan installations, and installed a series of towering, light-up flowers in Griggs Park.

7.) Uptown Dallas Inc. has also begun a new initiative to help the homeless population. Those in need and looking for guidance are visited from a counselor, hired by the organization, to help them find shelter and alternatives to homelessness.

Uptown Dallas Inc. also has a young professionals group known as the Uptown Young Leadership Council. The Young Leadership Council recently started a bundle drive where donations will be going to Family Gateway, a local family shelter. New and gently used cold-weather clothing can be dropped off now through Monday, November 30th at 3600 McKinney Avenue.

The Porch Swing art installation was a hit in Uptown Dallas.

In addition to these fun and giving-back acts, Uptown Dallas Inc. is staying on top of COVID-19 by deploying its crew of Block by Block Clean Street Ambassadors, who sanitize crosswalk buttons, park benches, handrails, door handles and knobs and more on a regular basis. A confident and safe community is a strong community, after all.

Uptown Dallas Inc. is committed to being great neighbors. And everyone else can get in on this movement too. Spreading kindness and gratitude is a way for all of us to help each other.

