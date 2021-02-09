This Dallas Neighborhood Makes Love and Kindness a Priority — Uptown Dallas’ Valentine’s Difference

North Italia just opened up at The Union in Uptown. Courtesy of North Italia

Uptown Dallas is an integral part of the Big D, and it's full of kindness, gratitude, fun, and culture.

Captain Casual has created a Love and Kindness mural for Uptown Dallas, which will be unveiled on February 8 in Griggs Park. The artist holds one of his pieces. (Courtesy Shauna Glenn Design)

The February mural promotes Love & Kindness and the community is asked to interact with the wall by writing in what/who they love and want to spread kindness to.

Uptown Dallas is all about the love and kindness this month. Especially this month, because it’s February and Valentine’s Day is coming, a romance-filled holiday that gives everyone the opportunity to share the love.

To help celebrate the month, Uptown Dallas Inc., the public improvement driver for Uptown Dallas, has put together lots of fun activities designed to help you get outside and have some interaction with other humans and dogs (more on this later).

The star of the month is Captain Casual’s mural, which was unveiled in Griggs Park Monday, February 8. The Dallas/Fort Worth-based artist has come up with something big, and its subject will certainly complement Uptown Dallas’ Love and Kindness theme.

“Spreading love and positivity has always been a mission of mine as an artist,” Captain Casual says. “The opportunity to do this project and put bright colors smack dab in the heart of Uptown is super cool.”

Past Uptown Dallas murals have urged us to pay attention to our Goals & Dreams and to show Gratitude for things big and small, and Love & Kindness are things we could all use more of as we navigate the hardships and stresses of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“The goal is to present a new mural with a new theme that spreads joy and promotes positivity and connectivity each month,” says Anita Simmons, Director of Marketing and Communications for Uptown Dallas Inc. “In December (of 2021), when hopefully we can once again gather in groups, we will showcase and celebrate the year in review with a public viewing of all the walls.”

Uptown Dallas Inc. is excited to share the third mural installment

Hearts are, of course, integral to Valentine’s Day, so be sure to pick up a free heart-shaped stress ball (while supplies last!) when you take your selfie at Captain Casual’s mural.

And when you take a walk up and down McKinney Avenue, be sure to view (just look down) the motivational hearts painted on the ground. Some of the sayings sure to inspire include “Phone a friend,” “Be Kind,” “Compliment a stranger” and “Puppy Love.”

Speaking of man’s best friend, Griggs Park is one of the city’s top play lands for dogs, and Uptown Dallas Inc. has a special treat lined up for dog owners and their pups on Valentine’s Day itself. From 9 to 11 am this Sunday, February 14, you can have your picture taken with your dog for free, courtesy of Gonzo Tails and Mary Ellen Gonsiorek.

February is in full swing, and this special month is going to be full of love and kindness in Uptown Park.

