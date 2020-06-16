You can still practice social distancing by running outside, and Dallasites have plenty of awesome trails to take advantage of. Sometimes nothing beats the outdoors. How can you say no to winding paths, towering trees and picturesque views?

But what is Dallas’ best running trail? You get to decide by voting for your chosen champ in PaperCity‘s Best Running Trails Challenge.

Whether you’re a dedicated runner or just hit the trails every so often, take a look at the top contenders and vote for your favorite. Don’t see your favorite? Campaign for it in the comments section. You can vote once per day — which still leaves plenty of time for running.

Here are the contenders for Dallas’ best running trail:

The Katy Trail

Tucked in the heart of Dallas, this beloved 3.5-mile trail features gorgeously shaded pathways that make your everyday run just a little bit better. Plus, we find it worth mentioning that there is a strategically located Katy Trail Ice House nearby. Just saying.

Trinity Strand Trail

The Design District is where you’ll find the Trinity Strand Trail, one of the city’s quieter and less trafficked spots. Get in an easy 2.5 mile run, and then reward yourself with bites from one of the area’s celebrated restaurants.

Santa Fe Trail

If you want to see the sights and get acquainted with some of Dallas’ great neighborhoods, then the Santa Fe Trail is for you. The moderately long and underpopulated trail is ideal for getting in a pleasantly peaceful run.

White Rock Lake Trail

The White Rock Lake Trail isn’t for the faint of heart. At 9.3 miles, this extensive route is the ultimate spot for those longer weekend runs, when you have nowhere to be and nothing to stop you from running. And running.

Trinity Skyline Trail

Marked by the iconic Margaret Hunt Hill and Margaret McDermott Bridges, the Trinity Skyline Trail is the route to capture that Instagram-worthy pic of your favorite cityscape. This scenery makes running a little less painful.