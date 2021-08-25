Culture / Entertainment

What to Watch Right Now — A Sundance Award-Winning Film and Two Buzzy Series

A Sundance Award-Winning Film, and Two Drama Series Starring Big Actors

BY // 08.25.21
Sundance award-winning film "CODA" is now streaming on Apple TV +.

From a Sundance award-winning film to a dramatic book adaptation with big stars, these are the best new TV shows and movies to stream right now.

CODA (Apple TV+)

Winner of Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award this year, this new drama film is a must-watch on Apple TV+. The story follows a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) named Ruby, her older brother is deaf as well, as the only hearing person in her family. When the family begins to struggle with their fishing business, Ruby has to make a choice between her love of singing and fear of leaving her family to pursue her own goals. Written and directed by Sian Heder, this film is funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting.

 

The Chair TV Shows
Netflix’s new show, “The Chair” stars Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass.

The Chair (Netflix)

All episodes are now streaming

Starring Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass, this new Netflix dramedy was created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman. The six-episode limited series follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she begins her journey as the new English department chair at her university. As the first woman in this position, Oh is suddenly challenged with trying to make big changes like ensuring the tenure of her female Black colleague, parenting her adoptive daughter, and her rocky relationship with fellow professor (and troublemaker) Bill Dobson (Duplass).

 

Nine Perfect Strangers TV Shows
“Nine Perfect Strangers,” based on Liane Moriarty’s novel, is now streaming on Hulu.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Melissa McCarthy’s performance as a middle-aged romance writer checking into a wellness retreat is the main reason to watch this show, another Liane Moriarty novel adaption from David E. Kelley. Although it has its storytelling flaws, the show’s star-studded cast and cinematography make up for any discontinuity. Nicole Kidman plays the Russian owner of a wellness retreat that from the beginning you can tell, something is not quite right about. Nine different people (including Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, and Regina Hall in addition McCarthy) are there for different reasons, from grief to self-image issues. There are currently four episodes available on Hulu.

