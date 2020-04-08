Where You Can Get PaperCity Magazine’s Print Issue in Dallas

You can still find a copy of PaperCity magazine's print issue at spots throughout the city.

Something good to read, something that shows the beauty in life, is more important than ever these days. PaperCity magazine’s April print issue is packed with examples of both. It’s also available to pickup (for free as usual) at numerous spots throughout Dallas.

Just because you’re safely social distancing does not mean you have to go without your physical copy of PaperCity. This month’s issue looks “Onward.” The magazine’s famed style pages focus on the “Abstraction of Color.” We also highlight the successful collaborations of designer Philip Thomas Vanderford and art consultant Jennifer Klos, take a pilgrimage to Liliana Bloch’s new art gallery and deconstruct spring fashion. With Dallas’ restaurant scene reeling from the complete closure of dining rooms as part of the fight to flatten the coronavirus curve, the issue also spotlights some eateries you’ll definitely want to have on your must-visit list for when everyone can go out again.

(In the meantime, don’t forget to support your local restaurants if you’re able to by ordering curbside pickup or delivery. A fully updated list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery — and daily new stories — can be found on PaperCityMag.com.)

Looking for your PaperCity print issue? Here are some prominent spots in Dallas where you can find one. They include an exciting new option as well (select restaurants are including complimentary issues of PaperCity in your curbside pickup or delivery order).

This list will be continually updated with additional pickup points:

Design District

Taco Stop, 1900 Irving

Ascention Coffee Shop, 1621 Oaklawn

The Charles, 1632 Market Center Blvd (*delivery partner)

Cassandra Fine Catering ,1435 Dragon (*delivery partner)

Oak Lawn

Al’s Formal Wear, 3400 Oak Lawn (outdoor rack)

Yong’s Taylor, 3606 Oaklawn (outdoor rack)

K9 Pet Market, 4022 Oak Lawn (outdoor rack)

Faulkner Clearners, 4225 Oak Lawn (outdoor rack)

FedEx, 3905 Oak Lawn (outdoor rack)

Lucky’s Café, 3531 Oak Lawn (outdoor rack)

Panera Bread, 3900 Lemmon at Reagan (outdoor rack)

La Madeleine, 3906 Lemmon (outdoor rack)

CVS, Lemmon @ Inwood (outdoor rack)

Uncle Julios, 4125 Lemmon (outdoor rack)

Hunkys Hamburger, 3918 Cedar Springs (outdoor rack)

Kroger’s, 4142 Cedar Springs (outdoor rack)

Panda, 3917 Cedar Springs (outdoor rack)

Street’s Fine Chicken, 3857 Cedar Springs (outdoor rack)

Mint Asian, 4246 Oak Lawn

Parigi, 3311 Oak Lawn (*delivery partner)

Al Biernat’s, 4217 Oak Lawn (*delivery partner)

Midtown

Stoneleigh, 2926 Maple (outdoor rack)

Tailwaters Fly Fish, 2416 McKinney (outdoor rack)

Boxwood Grill, 2901 Allen (outdoor rack)

State St and Allen St (outdoor rack)

Trophy Fitness, Howell @ Vine (outdoor rack)

Boll St at Howell St (outdoor rack)

Breadwinners, 3301 McKinney (outdoor rack)

Hook Line Sinker, 3103 Lemmon (outdoor rack)

Pancake House, 2900 Lemmon (outdoor rack)

Manny’s, 3521 Oak Grove

The Rustic, 3656 Howell (*delivery partner)

Uptown/Knox Henderson

Starbucks, 3699 McKinney (outdoor rack)

Grand Aptartments, Blackburn @ Travis (outdoor rack)

Seven Eleven, Fitzhugh @ Travis (outdoor rack)

Chipotle, 4500 McKinney (outdoor rack)

Texaco, 4800 Cole (outdoor rack)

Yeti Dallas, 3100 Knox (outdoor rack)

Starbucks, 3216 Knox (outdoor rack)

Up on Knox, Knox @ Travis (outdoor rack)

Grimaldi’s, 3636 McKinney

Wild About Harry’s, 4527 Knox

Jasper’s, 4511 McKinney (*delivery partner)

Grange Hall, 4445 Travis (*delivery partner)

Highland Park

Preston Rd Pharmacy, 6901 Preston (outdoor rack)

Tom Thumb, Snider @ Westminster (outdoor rack)

Griffin Real Estate, 6801 Milton (outdoor rack)

Public Distribution Box, 3400 Rosedale

CVS, 6832 Snider @Rankin (outdoor rack)

Burger House, 6915 Hillcrest (outdoor rack)

Royal Blue Grocery, Highland Park Village

Buda Juice, 6906 Hillcrest

East Hampton Sandwich, Snider Plaza