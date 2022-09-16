Where to Join the Pickleball Craze in Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
T Bar M Racquet Club offers a pickleball membership. (Courtesy)

The sport of pickleball has quickly gained popularity for its fun twist on traditional racquet sports like tennis and ping pong. People of all ages can play — some fellow tennis players I know have mixed it into their workout routine just for fun. Even athletes in other sports like NBA star Kevin Durant have joined the craze.

North Texas, home to the Texas Open Pickleball Championship, has fully embraced the sport. So for those looking to pick up a paddle, we’re highlighting the best places to play pickleball in Dallas-Fort Worth.

 

Pickleball
Pickleball has quickly gained popularity in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Local Courts

Cole Park

Right in the middle of Uptown, this public park recently transformed a handful of its tennis courts into six pickleball courts. Make sure to claim your spot early, as the courts are usually filled every time I drive by — usually on the weekends and weeknights.

McLeland Tennis Center

In Fort Worth, this local tennis center offers Open Play for pickleball (free for members and $5 for non-members) on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30 am to 1 pm, and Tuesdays and Fridays from 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

The Courts McKinney

This McKinney tennis center also offers Open Play on weekends from 6 pm to 9 pm for the same price.

Fretz Tennis Center

Head to North Dallas to play on one of Fretz’s three pickleball courts, available for Open Play on Tuesday through Friday afternoons (3:15 pm to 6 pm). The price is $5 for non-members.

 

Courtside Kitchen
Play pickleball on shaded courts at Fort Worth’s Courtside Kitchen. (Courtesy)

Play and Eat/Drink

Chicken N Pickle

In Grand Prairie (and coming soon to Grapevine), this indoor/outdoor entertainment complex is also a restaurant and sports bar. Apart from a few yard games, the main attraction here is pickleball. There are 11 pickleball courts you can reserve ahead of time. The spot also offers Open Play, free clinics on the first Saturday of each month, and lessons.

Courtside Kitchen

This pickleball complex and kitchen is located in Fort Worth. If you’re new to the sport, you can sign up for classes. But, if you’re already a pro or just love to play, there are memberships available. A Priority Membership gives you priority on reservations (reserve courts up to 10 days in advance), access to Member’s Only events, and more.

 

Pickleball TBarM
T Bar M Racquet Club offers a pickleball membership. (Courtesy)

Become a Member

Brookhaven Country Club, T Bar M Racquet Club, Bent Tree Country Club, Oasis Pickleball and Tennis Club, and so many more local spots offer now pickleball for their members.

