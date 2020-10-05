Dallas Shops and Neighborhoods Offer Creative Reminders to Vote
Today is the Last to Register in TexasBY Caitlin Clark // 10.05.20
It feels impossible to forget that next November is election month, but it is slightly easier to forget whether or not you’re registered to cast your vote during it. Dallas shops and neighborhoods gently remind you to do just that.
All Good Things Paper
The charming Bishop Arts shop updated their signage in the middle of September to provide ample reminder time.
View this post on Instagram
Pink Pedi
I always knew democracy would have deep, woody hints of sandalwood in it.
View this post on Instagram
Indigo 1745
The date has come and gone, but voting is, in fact, always in vogue.
View this post on Instagram
Voting is in Fashion. Stop by to register to vote on Saturday the 26th, 11-2 and 6-9 pm!
Magic Hour
The importance of repetition.
Bar and Garden
Enticing Dallasites to do anything with sexy reds is a just savvy marketing.
View this post on Instagram
Sexy Reds Tasting Today 11am-5pm! + Register to Vote Today 1pm-4pm Join us as we taste through a lineup of our some of our favorite reds. We won’t be taking reservations but rather have a sign up sheet upon arrival. When it’s your turn, you will be called back to the tasting bar! Be sure and read our tasting guidelines when you sign up! October 5th is the deadline to register! Stop by and get it done. See you soon! #drinkbetterbooze #sexxxxxyreds
Uptown
This timely mural can be found between DART’s Uptown station and The Rustic.
View this post on Instagram