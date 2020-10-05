We always knew democracy would have deep, woody hints of sandalwood in it. (courtesy of Pink Pedi)

It feels impossible to forget that next November is election month, but it is slightly easier to forget whether or not you’re registered to cast your vote during it. Dallas shops and neighborhoods gently remind you to do just that.

All Good Things Paper

The charming Bishop Arts shop updated their signage in the middle of September to provide ample reminder time.

I always knew democracy would have deep, woody hints of sandalwood in it.

View this post on Instagram ❤️VOTE💙 A post shared by Pink Pedi (@pinkpedisalon) on Oct 3, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

Indigo 1745

The date has come and gone, but voting is, in fact, always in vogue.

Magic Hour

The importance of repetition.

Bar and Garden

Enticing Dallasites to do anything with sexy reds is a just savvy marketing.

Uptown

This timely mural can be found between DART’s Uptown station and The Rustic.