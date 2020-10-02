Whenever I find myself in the Oak Cliff area with a little extra time to spend, I always make an effort to visit one of my favorite streets. Canterbury Court is a lush, windy stretch in Kessler Park lined with beautiful older homes — mostly charming traditional dwellings, though some could pass for fairy tale fodder.

1116 N Canterbury Court, with its Spanish Colonial façade covered in climbing vines, is a standout even on one of Kessler Park’s prettiest streets. But for a home with this many elegant formal rooms, unique architectural moments, and exactly one picture perfect greenhouse, an eye-catching Oak Cliff exterior is just the start.

In an ideal best-of-both-worlds scenario, the 1925 home was thoughtfully redone in 2017, adding a bit more space and modern fixtures while leaving plenty of original charm behind. The master bathroom in particular, with its heated floors and flat screen mounted above the garden tub, could only have been a distant dream a century ago. Beautiful built-ins abound in the entertainer’s kitchen and Lutron lighting gives the whole space an energy-saving glow.

But the thing that truly distinguishes 1116 N Canterbury as a must-see property is its large covered patio, a Spanish-influenced retreat begging for backyard gatherings and to be the setting of a Merchant Ivory production.

1116 N Canterbury Court ($1,395,000) is listed with Susan Schweidel for Ebby Halliday.