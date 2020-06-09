Lists

Dallas Restaurants Whip Up Special Menus and To-Go Options to Celebrate Father’s Day

Steak Dinners, Bacon Tastings, Whiskey Pairings, and the Return of a "Dad Bod Burger"

BY // 06.09.20
Meddlesome Moth Father’s Day

This Father's Day, treat Dad to a bacon and whiskey pairing at Meddlesome Moth. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 21 — in two weeks. I know, how did this happen? This Friday, Texas restaurants will be allowed to expand their capacity to 75 percent. And though the dining out option has become increasingly more available, many restaurants are still making it easy to order their dishes to your door.

For Dad’s day, we’ve rounded up Dallas restaurants offering special menus and meals available to be enjoyed in their dining room or yours.

Asian Mint

Multiple Locations

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135
Dallas, TX 75243  |  Map

 

214-363-6655

Website

Asian Mint Father’s Day

For Father's Day, Asian Mint is offering an At-Home Father's Day kit.

If you plan on spending this Father’s Day at home, Asian Mint has a special At-Home Kit to either cook at home or pick up hot and ready. Each kit ($75) for four people includes Thai Beef Jerky, Papaya Salad, Green Basil Fried Rice, Pad Woon Sen, and a six pack of Asian beer. Pre-order by June 20 here.

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

Knife Steakhouse Dallas

Treat Dad to a steak dinner at Knife Dallas this Father's Day.

For Father’s Day, Knife is taking reservations for a special steak dinner. Start the meal off with a bacon tasting and then choose from various steaks, including dry-aged ribeyes that have been aged for up to 240 days. If you prefer to host Father’s Day in the comforts of home, you can still order from Knife’s full menu for takeout.

Jalisco Norte

Oak Lawn

3858 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 470
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-443-5183

Website

Father’s Day Chilaquiles Rojo – Jalisco Norte

Order the special Father's Day Chilaquiles for dine-in or takeout at Jalisco Norte.

Beginning June 19 and through the weekend, Jalisco Norte is offering a Father’s Day brunch for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Special dishes for the holiday include Mexican Style Chilaquiles and Migas, as well as cocktails for $7 to $8 including the Norte Bloody, Uptown Mimosa, and Meza Michelda.

Meddlesome Moth

Design District

1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-628-7900

Website

Meddlesome Moth Father’s Day

This Father's Day, treat Dad to a bacon and whiskey pairing at Meddlesome Moth. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

Celebrate Father’s Day with bacon and whiskey paired flights at Meddlesome Moth. The pairings can be enjoyed for $35 in the Design District restaurant or $50 if picked up curbside (your spirits come in 50 ml bottles). You can also opt for Father’s Day-themed meals-to-go, including The Butcher’s Box ($65) with two Black Angus Rib-eyes, Luscher’s sausage and pretzel buns, twice baked potatoes, and more. There’s also the Grill Master Kit ($65) with four grass-fed chuck patties and hot dogs, brioche buns, potato salad, and chips.

Al Biernat’s

Multiple Locations

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-219-2201

Website

Al Biernat’s

Al Biernat's is offering a special menu for Father's Day.

This Father’s Day, treat dad to a special meal at Al Biernat’s North or Oak Lawn (or order takeout). From 11 am to 9 pm on Sunday, guests can order from a special menu combining lunch and dinner favorites from the Dallas restaurant. Choices include prime rib, Steak Miguel, Chilean Sea Bass, Crab Stuffed Lemon Sole, and even Mushroom Enchiladas for the vegan dad. Call either location to make a reservation.

TJ’s Seafood Market

Preston Hollow

6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75230  |  Map

 

214-691-2369

Website

TJ’s Seafood Father’s Day

Enjoy $5 Old Fashioned and Manhattans at TJ's Seafood this Dad's day.

Head to TJ’s this Father’s Day to treat him to an Old Fashioned and Manhattan, both of which are $5 all day long. Pair the cocktails with favorites like jumbo lump crab cakes, fish and chips, or lobster rolls. Top off the occasion with TJ’s famous chocolate Frangelico bread pudding for dessert. Both TJ’s Oak Lawn and Preston Royal locations are taking reservations for dine-in service.

Meso Maya

Multiple Locations

4123 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

469-998-1182

Website

Meso Maya Father’s Day

The Bourbon Margarita pairs great with the Carne Asada at Meso Maya.

All North Texas locations of Meso Maya will be serving a special brunch menu this Father’s Day. Offerings include Mexican toast, Chilaquiles verdes, chorizo migas, and chorizo, egg, and cheese tacos. Drink specials include a bourbon margarita for $14 (the first 25 to order will receive a special Woodford Reserve Kit) and mimosa kits for $15.

Miriam Cocina Latina

Downtown

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5275

Website

Miriam Cocina Latina

Miriam Cocina Latina is offering a Padres Dinner this Father's Day. (Courtesy of Miriam Cocina)

For Father’s Day, Miriam Cocina Latina, located at the edge of Klyde Warren Park, is offering a few special dinners for takeout, dine-in, and delivery. The Family Fajita Dinner ($60 to $70) includes choices of steak, chicken, and shrimp, as well as rice, beans, and chips and salsa. And The Padres Dinner ($32), just for Dad, will include a 8 oz ribeye, mashed potatoes, and asparagus. Add on a cocktail kits to-go like the La Paloma Brava or La Monarca.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

1923 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-826-5404

Website

Greenville Avenue Pizza Father’s Day

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company's Meatball Sub with French fries. (Courtesy)

For a more casual Father’s Day meal, check out Greenville Avenue Pizza Company’s two-foot long meatball sub, which serves three to four people — or one ambitious dad. The $45 meal also comes with a double order of fries and a six pack of Shiner beer.

Rodeo Goat

1926 Market Center Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-741-4628

Website

Rodeo Goat Dad Bod Burger

The Dad Bod Burger returns at Rodeo Goat this Father's Day weekend. (Courtesy)

In honor of Father’s Day weekend, Rodeo Goat is bringing back its decadent “Dad Bod Burger,” available to order from June 19 to June 21. The all-natural 44 Farms beef patty is topped with a fried macaroni and cheese patty, bacon, Fresno mayo, arugula, pickles, and drizzled with Rodeo Goat’s signature queso.

The $12 burger can be paired with a Procreation Penny Pint — all you have to do is prove that you have offspring (one pint per dad).

