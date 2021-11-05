Calendar – Guerlain Beehive
Calendar – William Sonoma – Chuck’s Luxury collection
Calendar – Kate Weiser Chocolates count down to Christmas
Calendar – Molton Brown fragrance set
Leaves
01
05

Behold, Guerlain's first ever Advent calendar - The Beehive.

02
05

William Sonoma's culinary classic - Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar.

03
05

Kate Weiser's hand painted chocolates are a sweet way to count down to Christmas.

04
05

Molton Brown's fabulous fragrance set includes gels and creams to pamper you.

05
05

Leaves Books and Tea Shop's special collection of teas to enjoy each day of Advent.

Calendar – Guerlain Beehive
Calendar – William Sonoma – Chuck’s Luxury collection
Calendar – Kate Weiser Chocolates count down to Christmas
Calendar – Molton Brown fragrance set
Leaves
Fashion / Shopping

The Best Advent Calendars for Adults — These Daily Treats Are Anything But Small

Making Your Countdown Extra Special

BY // 11.05.21
Behold, Guerlain's first ever Advent calendar - The Beehive.
William Sonoma's culinary classic - Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar.
Kate Weiser's hand painted chocolates are a sweet way to count down to Christmas.
Molton Brown's fabulous fragrance set includes gels and creams to pamper you.
Leaves Books and Tea Shop's special collection of teas to enjoy each day of Advent.
1
5

Behold, Guerlain's first ever Advent calendar - The Beehive.

2
5

William Sonoma's culinary classic - Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar.

3
5

Kate Weiser's hand painted chocolates are a sweet way to count down to Christmas.

4
5

Molton Brown's fabulous fragrance set includes gels and creams to pamper you.

5
5

Leaves Books and Tea Shop's special collection of teas to enjoy each day of Advent.

For many people the build up to Christmas begins with anticipation. Let the countdown begin. Advent begins Sunday November 28th and runs until Christmas Eve.

The tradition began by lighting candles to count down the 24 days between the Feast Day of St. Andrew and Christmas Day. Some folks mark the intervening days by enjoying little treats. Others, especially little ones, enjoy having a way to keep track of how much time is left till Christmas. Hence, Advent calendars.

Advent calendars were first filled with little treats for kids to count down the days in the early 1900s. No matter how you celebrate the holidays, Advent calendars can add a fun, nostalgic touch. Some of the best ones are a tough act to follow. These Advent calendars are filled with fun, bite-sized, travel-sized, and sample-sized little goodies for big kids. It turns out that there is a luxury Advent calendar for every taste.

Here are the Best Advent Calendars for Adults:

Leaves Books and Tea Shop’s special collection of teas to enjoy each day of Advent.

Leaves Book and Tea Shop

Coming from Fort Worth’s own Southside tea shop, this package includes 25 different teas and a calendar assigning each one to a day. You can relax and enjoy two hand-filled tea bags of each variety. Pre-order yours in-store or by calling the shop. Pre-orders run through November 14, for pick up starting Small Business Saturday, which is November 27th.

Curtated Tea Box – $60

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1
Calendar – William Sonoma – Chuck’s Luxury collection
William Sonoma’s culinary classic – Chuck’s Luxury Advent Calendar.

William Sonoma Treats

Filled with 24 of Chuck Williams’ all-time favorite seasonings, sweets, condiments and cookware-inspired ornaments, this is one distinct Advent calendar. From jams and olive oil to the famous peppermint bark and handcrafted spice blends, this is a culinary calendar that will fill your cupboards with sweet tidings and your spirit with joy.

Chuck’s Luxury Advent Calendar – $299.95

Anthropologie Beauty

Counting down to the holidays just became a bit more glamorous with these premium beauty samples. The Advent calendar from George & Viv features the whimsical artwork of Emily Taylor and 24 favorites from Mario Badescu, Sunday Riley and Caudalie. This limited-edition, festive set holds $275 worth of beauty treasures and treats.

George & Viv 24 Days of Beauty – $72

Calendar – Kate Weiser Chocolates count down to Christmas
Kate Weiser’s hand painted chocolates are a sweet way to count down to Christmas.

Kate Weiser Chocolates

Start your holiday tradition off right with North Texas force Kate Weiser’s brand new Advent calendar  Eat just one hand painted bonbon a day from November 30th through Christmas Eve. If you can manage such restraint. There is a limited quantity of these calendars available and pre-orders are being accepted now.

Countdown ’till Christmas Calendar – $65

 

Calendar – Molton Brown fragrance set
Molton Brown’s fabulous fragrance set includes gels and creams to pamper you.

Molton Brown at Neiman Marcus

Countdown to Christmas with Molton Brown’s fragrances, body and home delights, hidden behind their original salon doors. Charmingly designed by illustrator Rebecca Williams, you’ll find much loved favorites from bath gels to lotions and creams to make you smile each day

Fragrance Calendar – London via South Molton Street – $270

Guerlain

Guerlain’s first-ever Advent calendar is a unique creation that reveals the magical world of the Guerlain bees’ mysterious workshop. It’s a hive filled with 25 wonders. Each day, discover one of the calendar’s 25 hidden treasures including fragrant travel candles, luxe facial creams, perfumed soaps and some of the house’s most alluring scents. The festive season never smelled so sweet.

Beehive Box – $700

Calendar – Guerlain Beehive
Behold, Guerlain’s first ever Advent calendar – The Beehive.

It’s the season for Advent calendars. Let the countdown begin in style.

The PaperCity Magazine

November
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
<em>Social in Security </em> — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
Social in Security — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Introducing <em>Social in Security</em> — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1571 Briarcrest Drive
Druid Hills
FOR SALE

1571 Briarcrest Drive
Dallas, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
1571 Briarcrest Drive
5829 Oram Street
Ross Ave
FOR SALE

5829 Oram Street
Dallas, TX

$597,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5829 Oram Street
5204 Clear Creek Drive
River Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

5204 Clear Creek Drive
Flower Mound, TX

$1,399,990 Learn More about this property
Heather Berreth
This property is listed by: Heather Berreth (817) 368-6971 Email Realtor
5204 Clear Creek Drive
4336 Lively Lane
Rockbrook Estates
FOR SALE

4336 Lively Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
4336 Lively Lane
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X