The Best Advent Calendars for Adults — These Daily Treats Are Anything But Small

For many people the build up to Christmas begins with anticipation. Let the countdown begin. Advent begins Sunday November 28th and runs until Christmas Eve.

The tradition began by lighting candles to count down the 24 days between the Feast Day of St. Andrew and Christmas Day. Some folks mark the intervening days by enjoying little treats. Others, especially little ones, enjoy having a way to keep track of how much time is left till Christmas. Hence, Advent calendars.

Advent calendars were first filled with little treats for kids to count down the days in the early 1900s. No matter how you celebrate the holidays, Advent calendars can add a fun, nostalgic touch. Some of the best ones are a tough act to follow. These Advent calendars are filled with fun, bite-sized, travel-sized, and sample-sized little goodies for big kids. It turns out that there is a luxury Advent calendar for every taste.

Here are the Best Advent Calendars for Adults:

Leaves Books and Tea Shop’s special collection of teas to enjoy each day of Advent.

Leaves Book and Tea Shop

Coming from Fort Worth’s own Southside tea shop, this package includes 25 different teas and a calendar assigning each one to a day. You can relax and enjoy two hand-filled tea bags of each variety. Pre-order yours in-store or by calling the shop. Pre-orders run through November 14, for pick up starting Small Business Saturday, which is November 27th.

Curtated Tea Box – $60

William Sonoma’s culinary classic – Chuck’s Luxury Advent Calendar.

William Sonoma Treats

Filled with 24 of Chuck Williams’ all-time favorite seasonings, sweets, condiments and cookware-inspired ornaments, this is one distinct Advent calendar. From jams and olive oil to the famous peppermint bark and handcrafted spice blends, this is a culinary calendar that will fill your cupboards with sweet tidings and your spirit with joy.

Chuck’s Luxury Advent Calendar – $299.95

Anthropologie Beauty

Counting down to the holidays just became a bit more glamorous with these premium beauty samples. The Advent calendar from George & Viv features the whimsical artwork of Emily Taylor and 24 favorites from Mario Badescu, Sunday Riley and Caudalie. This limited-edition, festive set holds $275 worth of beauty treasures and treats.

George & Viv 24 Days of Beauty – $72

Kate Weiser’s hand painted chocolates are a sweet way to count down to Christmas.

Kate Weiser Chocolates

Start your holiday tradition off right with North Texas force Kate Weiser’s brand new Advent calendar Eat just one hand painted bonbon a day from November 30th through Christmas Eve. If you can manage such restraint. There is a limited quantity of these calendars available and pre-orders are being accepted now.

Countdown ’till Christmas Calendar – $65

Molton Brown’s fabulous fragrance set includes gels and creams to pamper you.

Molton Brown at Neiman Marcus

Countdown to Christmas with Molton Brown’s fragrances, body and home delights, hidden behind their original salon doors. Charmingly designed by illustrator Rebecca Williams, you’ll find much loved favorites from bath gels to lotions and creams to make you smile each day

Fragrance Calendar – London via South Molton Street – $270

Guerlain

Guerlain’s first-ever Advent calendar is a unique creation that reveals the magical world of the Guerlain bees’ mysterious workshop. It’s a hive filled with 25 wonders. Each day, discover one of the calendar’s 25 hidden treasures including fragrant travel candles, luxe facial creams, perfumed soaps and some of the house’s most alluring scents. The festive season never smelled so sweet.

Beehive Box – $700

It’s the season for Advent calendars. Let the countdown begin in style.