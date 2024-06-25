The Essential Summer Gift Guide From Afloat x PaperCity

Kids' toys and clothes, home decor, floral, party and hostess essentials, grilling items, tasty treats, and wellness goodies are all available on the app and can be delivered to the recipient's doorstep the very same day. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

The app has no shortage of clever and cute gift items for every season.

In celebration of the summer season, Afloat tapped PaperCity's editors to pick their favorite items on the app from their Fort Worth and Dallas shops — perfect for enjoying the months ahead.

Summer brings all sorts of gifting opportunities. From hostess gifts, vacation thank yous, and beat-the-heat treats, to summer camp bestie tokens, there is an endless stream of socializing, traveling, and chances to treat your loved ones. Afloat, the buzzy on-demand gifting app founded by Dallasite Sarah-Allen Preston continues to curate not only local gifts from shops and brands but conveniently delivered gifts so you can enjoy more of that precious summer time.

In just two years, the gifting delivery app focused on stylish local selections is growing at a rapid pace, quickly becoming the secret weapon of savvy shoppers in Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and more. The thoughtful curation of in-the-know local brands in each of their markets offers gifts for everyone on the list. Kids’ toys and clothes, home decor, floral, party, and hostess essentials, grilling items, tasty treats, and wellness goodies are all available on the app and can be delivered to the recipient’s doorstep the very same day. Don’t worry, the gift comes completely wrapped with a handwritten note.

Still celebrating their launch of Afloat x Fort Worth last December, the easy-to-use gifting app is now a national multi-city gifting go-to. Afloat tapped Fort Worth interior designer Kelsey Sheets of The Loveliest Home as a stylish ambassador to help usher the brand into the Fort Worth stylish set.

Afloat has partnered with Fort Worth’s favorite shops and locally founded brands like B Kids, Well Gifted, Stellar Balloons, Moss Floral Design, and Fort Weekend.

In Dallas, the app has recently added shops like The Pillow Bar, J. Rae’s, Rox Gallery, and Lane Florist to a mix of original app favorites like Madre Dallas, HerStory Market, and Mended.

The Afloat app has no shortage of clever and cute gift items for every season.

In celebration of the summer season, Afloat tapped PaperCity‘s editors to pick their favorite items on the app from their Fort Worth and Dallas shops — perfect for enjoying the months ahead.

The recently debuted summer selection chosen by the PaperCity team is full of cute party essentials like floral arrangements and festive cups, stylish summery dresses and accessories, game-time fun, hostess gifts, and mouthwatering summertime snacks ready to be gifted for all of your summer socializing needs.

Shop the exclusive Afloat x PaperCity collection to shower your loved ones in sizzling summer style.

