Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat X PaperCity Collection (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
01
08

In celebration of the summer season, Afloat tapped PaperCity's editors to pick their favorite items on the app from their Fort Worth and Dallas shops — perfect for enjoying the months ahead. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

02
08

Summer brings all sorts of gifting opportunities. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

03
08

Shop the exclusive Afloat x PaperCity collection all summer long. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

04
08

Check out PaperCity's curated collection on Afloat's app. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

05
08

An on-demand gifting app in the Dallas & Fort Worth area. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

06
08

The app has no shortage of clever and cute gift items for every season. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

07
08

Kids' toys and clothes, home decor, floral, party and hostess essentials, grilling items, tasty treats, and wellness goodies are all available on the app and can be delivered to the recipient's doorstep the very same day. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

08
08

Afloat, makes shopping local as easy as Amazon Prime. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat X PaperCity Collection (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Fashion / Shopping

The Essential Summer Gift Guide From Afloat x PaperCity

Shop The Exclusive, North Texas-Sourced Collection Now

BY Jenna Belle Fuhrmann and Georgie Miller // 06.25.24
photography Victoria Sapstein
In celebration of the summer season, Afloat tapped PaperCity's editors to pick their favorite items on the app from their Fort Worth and Dallas shops — perfect for enjoying the months ahead. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Summer brings all sorts of gifting opportunities. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Shop the exclusive Afloat x PaperCity collection all summer long. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Check out PaperCity's curated collection on Afloat's app. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
An on-demand gifting app in the Dallas & Fort Worth area. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
The app has no shortage of clever and cute gift items for every season. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Kids' toys and clothes, home decor, floral, party and hostess essentials, grilling items, tasty treats, and wellness goodies are all available on the app and can be delivered to the recipient's doorstep the very same day. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
Afloat, makes shopping local as easy as Amazon Prime. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
1
8

In celebration of the summer season, Afloat tapped PaperCity's editors to pick their favorite items on the app from their Fort Worth and Dallas shops — perfect for enjoying the months ahead. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

2
8

Summer brings all sorts of gifting opportunities. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

3
8

Shop the exclusive Afloat x PaperCity collection all summer long. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

4
8

Check out PaperCity's curated collection on Afloat's app. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

5
8

An on-demand gifting app in the Dallas & Fort Worth area. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

6
8

The app has no shortage of clever and cute gift items for every season. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

7
8

Kids' toys and clothes, home decor, floral, party and hostess essentials, grilling items, tasty treats, and wellness goodies are all available on the app and can be delivered to the recipient's doorstep the very same day. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

8
8

Afloat, makes shopping local as easy as Amazon Prime. (Photo by Victoria Sapstein)

Summer brings all sorts of gifting opportunities. From hostess gifts, vacation thank yous, and beat-the-heat treats, to summer camp bestie tokens, there is an endless stream of socializing, traveling, and chances to treat your loved ones. Afloat, the buzzy on-demand gifting app founded by Dallasite Sarah-Allen Preston continues to curate not only local gifts from shops and brands but conveniently delivered gifts so you can enjoy more of that precious summer time.

In just two years, the gifting delivery app focused on stylish local selections is growing at a rapid pace, quickly becoming the secret weapon of savvy shoppers in Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and more. The thoughtful curation of in-the-know local brands in each of their markets offers gifts for everyone on the list. Kids’ toys and clothes, home decor, floral, party, and hostess essentials, grilling items, tasty treats, and wellness goodies are all available on the app and can be delivered to the recipient’s doorstep the very same day. Don’t worry, the gift comes completely wrapped with a handwritten note.

Still celebrating their launch of Afloat x Fort Worth last December, the easy-to-use gifting app is now a national multi-city gifting go-to. Afloat tapped Fort Worth interior designer Kelsey Sheets of The Loveliest Home as a stylish ambassador to help usher the brand into the Fort Worth stylish set.

Afloat has partnered with Fort Worth’s favorite shops and locally founded brands like B Kids, Well Gifted,  Stellar Balloons, Moss Floral Design, and Fort Weekend.

In Dallas, the app has recently added shops like The Pillow Bar, J. Rae’s, Rox Gallery, and Lane Florist to a mix of original app favorites like Madre Dallas, HerStory Market, and Mended.

The Afloat app has no shortage of clever and cute gift items for every season.

Celebrate 4th of July

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July

In celebration of the summer season, Afloat tapped PaperCity‘s editors to pick their favorite items on the app from their Fort Worth and Dallas shops — perfect for enjoying the months ahead.

The recently debuted summer selection chosen by the PaperCity team is full of cute party essentials like floral arrangements and festive cups, stylish summery dresses and accessories, game-time fun, hostess gifts, and mouthwatering summertime snacks ready to be gifted for all of your summer socializing needs.

Shop the exclusive Afloat x PaperCity collection to shower your loved ones in sizzling summer style. 

AFLOAT X FORT WORTH PAPERCITY PICKS

(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
I Love TCU: TCU Heart Necklace
Color Shout
$32.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
3' Jumbo Pastel Rainbow Custom Helium Balloon
Stellar Balloons
$80.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Casual Cake
Pink Petunia Baking Co.
$10.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
The Goldie in Blue Sleeping Bag
Fort Weekend
$125.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Boy Mom
Well Gifted
$48.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Wild West Cowboy Dress
B Kids
$36.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
The 19th Hole
Well Gifted
$72.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Steer Scarf
Brooke Wright Designs
$125.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
3' Jumbo Black, Gold & White Custom Helium Balloon
Stellar Balloons
$80.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Linda Richards Mink Slippers
Brooke Wright Designs
$320.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
I Love My Sorority: Greek Letters Heart Necklace
Color Shout
$32.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Plastic Cups
Brooke Wright Designs
$30.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Summer Vibes
Well Gifted
$68.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Pruple Boots Scarf
Brooke Wright Designs
$125.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Deluxe Gift Basket
Moss Floral Designs
$100.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Kori Green x Liv Wright Bracelets
Brooke Wright Designs
$48.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Balloon Number Columns
Stellar Balloons
$30.00
Buy

AFLOAT X DALLAS PAPERCITY PICKS

(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
The Margarita Basket
PERK
$85.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Here Comes the Bride Gift Set
Talulah & Hess
$55.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
The Birthday Basket
PERK
$75.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Assouline Travel Books
Talulah & Hess
$105.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Acrylic Rummikub Set
Rox Gallery
$250.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Rose Butterfly Acrylic Puzzle
Walton's Garden Center
$180.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Texas Acrylic Notepad Tray
Rox Gallery
$75.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Lorna Murray Daisy Bay Garden Capri Hat
HerStory Market
$164.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Cheese + Charcuterie for 2
Boxed Bites
$70.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Cadiz
Urban Spikes
$245.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Let's Taco Bout It
KidBiz
$79.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
The Lush Arrangement
The T Shop
$125.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Scorecard and Cup Bundle
Mahji Mamas
$40.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Morning Journaling and Coffee
The Gem
$29.50
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Sugar Cookies
J. Rae's
$25.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Boudoir Pillow
The Pillow Bar
$60.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Table Throw - Palmetto, Orange & Melon
Mended
$78.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
HerStory Exclusive -Demre - Light Pink with Multi-Color Flowers by Fanm Mon
HerStory Market
$357.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
La Mer Tumblers
Walton's Garden Center
$29.99
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Lorna Murray Pampelonne Occasion Tote
HerStory Market
$197.00
Buy
(Photo by Victoria Sapstein)
 
Sol "SPF" Zip Pouch
Walton's Garden Center
$33.00
Buy

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
read full series
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Curated Collection

Swipe
6466 Lakehurst Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6466 Lakehurst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
6466 Lakehurst Avenue
4923 Crooked Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4923 Crooked Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4923 Crooked Lane
4000 Gillon Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4000 Gillon Avenue
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4000 Gillon Avenue
5311 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5311 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
5311 Nakoma Drive
4460 Long Cove Drive
Long Cove
FOR SALE

4460 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4460 Long Cove Drive
13220 Dodds Landing
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

13220 Dodds Landing
Malakoff, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
13220 Dodds Landing
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$17,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
2025 Woodall Rodgers Freeway #32
Downtown
FOR SALE

2025 Woodall Rodgers Freeway #32
Dallas, TX

$2,400,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2025 Woodall Rodgers Freeway #32
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
1717 Arts Plaza #1804
Downtown
FOR SALE

1717 Arts Plaza #1804
Dallas, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
1717 Arts Plaza #1804
4201 Emerson Avenue #4201
University Park
FOR SALE

4201 Emerson Avenue #4201
Dallas, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rasmussen
This property is listed by: Ashley Rasmussen (214) 704-4428 Email Realtor
4201 Emerson Avenue #4201
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View Our Open Houses
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X