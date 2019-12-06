Cashmere and Colors Make This Resort Collection Extra Special — Akris Gets Stylishly Refined

The evening capsule collection exudes the subtlest of glamour to shine from cocktail to dinner to party.

The Akris Woman has a wardrobe that meets the needs of her active lifestyle.

Woven tweed makes a statement, while seamlessly melding with other pieces of the collection.

No other material is as soft, fine, warm and easy to care for more than cashmere.

Albert Kriemler’s dedication to making a woman’s wardrobe beautiful and easy is evident in the collection.

Cherry blossom hues are bright and beautiful with the vibrant hues of the Ai bags.

The Akris 2020 Resort Collection turns a creative eye to the gently rising sun, summoning nature’s first blush in the coziest of cashmere, and the subtle strength of tweed in shapes that offer movement and modern elegance.

Akris creative director Albert Kriemler knows women need a wardrobe that translates to multiple occasions, so he kept that in mind while designing the resort collection. He also knows that cashmere is universally adored and sheer pleasure to wear, so he leaned into the luxurious wool.

“Cashmere gives me freedom to be daring with colors. Every color is at its best and most beautiful with cashmere,” Kriemler says.

The collection is anchored in sunrise, cherry blossom and ice, allowing a woman to interpret each piece into her own style. Kriemler envisions women wearing his clothing to feel gorgeous and deeply at ease. He credits the array of hand-chosen materials and finely tuned craftsmanship for achieving that vision.

Kriemler’s design philosophy of his clothing as a protective sheath that envelops a woman extends to key pieces of the 2020 Resort Collection. The skort, a high-waisted bootleg pant, a series of signature dresses and a sweater blouse are hallmarks of luxury and comfort Kriemler envisioned for the Akris woman.

The evening capsule collection exudes the subtlest of glamour to shine from cocktail to dinner to party.

That same concept carries over to the Evening Capsule, which offers sophisticated shine and movement.

White, navy and black take centerstage in the dress design, but each one has its own personality and purpose. The white embroidery dress draws on the Swiss fashion house’s legacy of embroidery, with an updated interpretation of the craft. The black denim dress and navy volume shirtdress reiterate Kriemler’s dedication to making a woman’s wardrobe beautiful and easy.

Daytime prints are streamlined and fresh, infusing pinstripes, trapezoidal stripes and plaid stripes into the pallete, while woven tweed makes a statement, and yet seamlessly melds with other pieces of the collection.

Kriemler designed a collection that is beautiful and bright for the resort season — just as it should be.

