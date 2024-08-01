The Best in New Dallas Beauty

Beauty is big business in Dallas, Texas. Since emerging as one of the top cities in the country for aesthetic procedures and injectables, a barrage of popular brands have set their sights on a Lone Star expansion. Recent coastal newcomers include Skin Laundry, Queen Bee, and Knockout Beauty, while Nashville-based Skin Pharm continues to open new Dallas-Fort Worth studios. And soon, celebrity aesthetician Toska Husted’s namesake salon will join Joanna Czech’s and Barbara Sturm’s in Dallas.

There’s always something to discover, but before moving into the new, I wanted to reflect on some of the best from the latest round of Dallas beauty openings. From waxes and microneedling to the best spray tan in the city (in my opinion), these are local treatments to note.

Queen Bee Salon and Spa: The Best Waxers in the Game

The Background: In 2004, celebrity facialist and brow artist Jodi Shays opened the first Queen Bee in Culver City, California, where the British ex-pat earned a cult following that often included celebrities. Queen Bee recently opened its first locations outside of California — in Seattle and Dallas’ Preston Center.

The whimsically decorated salon and spa (with plenty of playful nods to Shays’ Brit beginnings) offers custom facials, brow shaping, lash lifts, or organic spray tans. But waxing is the real draw. Queen Bee uses its own proprietary blend that’s made in Italy and designed to be gentle.

The Experience: The scant Brazilian wax treatments I’ve gotten through the years are few and far between. I’m no masochist! But after one eyebrow waxing session with Shays, where I learned of (and experienced) Queen Bee’s proprietary wax, I worked up the courage to book “The Fully Monty” for the first time in years. (My waxer, Ashlyn, was wonderful and I thoroughly enjoyed her engaging and distracting conversation.)

The Verdict: Was it absolutely painless? No. Was it an infinitely better Brazilian wax experience than I’ve had prior? Oh my goodness yes. And no stickiness at all. I would say Queen Bee makes a Brazilian wax tolerable, which is way ahead of the curve.

*An Added Note about Queen Bee’s Organic Spray Tans: Hands down, Queen Bee offered the best spray tan experience I’ve had in Dallas. (And I’ve tried my fair share.) Ashlyn, who administered both my wax and my spray tan, applied a barrier cream to my fingers, hands, and feet herself — no splotchiness was ever spotted. As I checked out, a staff member noted that they’re trained by the Los Angeles-based Queen Bee tanners, who have given celebrities like Margot Robbie a golden glow. That tracks!

Skin Laundry: Affordable Laser Facials

The Background: The notoriously pricey laser skincare treatment is far more attainable at Skin Laundry (prices range from $250 to $800 for non-members). Paired with facials and performed by registered nurses or nurse practitioners, the company’s Signature, Fractional, and Ultra Duo lasers target everything from acne scars and pore size to sunspots.

The concept was founded by Yen Reis in 2013, who modeled the first Skin Laundry studio in Santa Monica after the innovative laser treatments she experienced while living in Singapore. Now, you can find clinics across the country, including three in Dallas (The Hill, Lakewood Shopping Center, Plano, and Southlake Town Square).

The Experience: After a seamless booking process, everyone I interacted with, from the assistant manager manning the desk (shout out to Kyra Johnson) to my practitioner (the great Melissa) was informative and exceptional. After a micellar wipe cleanse and a “Before” photo session, I sat down with Kyra to talk about my skin and prepared to get Skin Laundry’s Signature Treatment, which uses infrared light to target the second layer of skin and calm redness, stimulate collagen, and break up hyperpigmentation.

The no-downtime signature treatment is quite quick — maybe 20 minutes tops. The heat from the laser was more soothing than I expected, like a hot stone massage on your face (minus the physical contact).

Pro Tip: Book Melissa if you can. The practitioner previously worked at high-end spas and topped off my treatment with a quick but lovely facial massage.

The Verdict: Like laser hair removal, Skin Laundry’s beauty treatments really need to be done regularly to yield results. Since I’ve only done the introductory treatment, I can’t testify to transformed skin or even minimized rosacea. But I have had one stubborn little milia for years that finally disappeared right after my treatment. Coincidence? I think not.

Skin Pharm Southlake: Microneedling Perfected

The Background: A Nashville-based concept, Skin Pharm is a unique beauty hybrid. Opened in 2017 by nurse practitioner Maegan Griffin, the company set out to offer a fun, relaxed approach to the cosmetic dermatology clinic.

The company has since concentrated its expansion in the South, with a particular focus on Texas. Skin Pharm first moved into the Lone Star State with its Dallas location in 2021, followed by Houston in 2023, and Austin and Southlake in 2024.

The Experience: I’ve had nothing lovely experiences at the original Texas Skin Pharm on Turtle Creek Boulevard, but I recently paid a visit to the pretty new location in Southlake (which is having a bit of a beauty boom at the moment).

Each in-house provider at Skin Pharm is either a nurse practitioner or a physician associate, so I’ve always felt confident getting a variety of procedures through the years, including Dysport and their popular gold infusion facials. In Southlake, I visited with Shayla Kicklighter, a true pro I would absolutely trust my face with.

The Verdict: If you’re going to go for one thing at Skin Pharm, the medspa does microneedling particularly well. Skin flaking and redness (particularly when you add PRP, aka “the vampire facial”) can last for a few days, but if smooth, taut, glowing skin is the goal, microneedling is one of the most effective beauty treatments in the game.

Knockout Beauty: A Killer Dallas Dermaplane Facial

The Background: Situated within O2, Knockout Beauty offers a petite retail boutique and a cozy treatment room — the brand’s first in Texas. Founded by Cayli Cavaco Reck, a true-blue industry insider (her parents have each held fashion director and editor roles at Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Allure), Knockout Beauty is known for its edited collection of efficacious skincare products (current labels include Dr. Lara Devgan, Environ, and U Beauty) and customized facial treatments (the “Signature” starts at $365).

The Experience: Knockout Beauty’s prettily appointed treatment room, located within the equally beautiful O2 Pilates and yoga studio, sets the tone the moment you walk in, with a level of service to match.

The Verdict: Treatments are tailored to each person’s skin, but my experience included a deeply satisfying dermaplane (they do this particularly well at KB) and plenty of cool tech to justify Knockout Beauty’s lofty price tag.