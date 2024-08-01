Beauty

The Best in New Dallas Beauty

Top Treatments From Local Spa and Salon Newcomers

BY // 08.01.24
Skin Laundry promises good skin days ahead with medical grade treatments.

Skin Laundry promises good skin days ahead with medical grade treatments.

Beauty is big business in Dallas, Texas. Since emerging as one of the top cities in the country for aesthetic procedures and injectables, a barrage of popular brands have set their sights on a Lone Star expansion. Recent coastal newcomers include Skin Laundry, Queen Bee, and Knockout Beauty, while Nashville-based Skin Pharm continues to open new Dallas-Fort Worth studios. And soon, celebrity aesthetician Toska Husted’s namesake salon will join Joanna Czech’s and Barbara Sturm’s in Dallas.

There’s always something to discover, but before moving into the new, I wanted to reflect on some of the best from the latest round of Dallas beauty openings. From waxes and microneedling to the best spray tan in the city (in my opinion), these are local treatments to note.

queen-bee-dallas_9976
A treatment room in Queen Bee’s new Dallas outpost.

Queen Bee Salon and Spa: The Best Waxers in the Game

The Background: In 2004, celebrity facialist and brow artist Jodi Shays opened the first Queen Bee in Culver City, California, where the British ex-pat earned a cult following that often included celebrities. Queen Bee recently opened its first locations outside of California — in Seattle and Dallas’ Preston Center. 

The whimsically decorated salon and spa (with plenty of playful nods to Shays’ Brit beginnings) offers custom facials, brow shaping, lash lifts, or organic spray tans. But waxing is the real draw. Queen Bee uses its own proprietary blend that’s made in Italy and designed to be gentle. 

The Experience: The scant Brazilian wax treatments I’ve gotten through the years are few and far between. I’m no masochist! But after one eyebrow waxing session with Shays, where I learned of (and experienced) Queen Bee’s proprietary wax, I worked up the courage to book “The Fully Monty” for the first time in years. (My waxer, Ashlyn, was wonderful and I thoroughly enjoyed her engaging and distracting conversation.) 

The Verdict: Was it absolutely painless? No. Was it an infinitely better Brazilian wax experience than I’ve had prior? Oh my goodness yes. And no stickiness at all. I would say Queen Bee makes a Brazilian wax tolerable, which is way ahead of the curve. 

Get Tailgate Ready

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024

*An Added Note about Queen Bee’s Organic Spray Tans: Hands down, Queen Bee offered the best spray tan experience I’ve had in Dallas. (And I’ve tried my fair share.) Ashlyn, who administered both my wax and my spray tan, applied a barrier cream to my fingers, hands, and feet herself — no splotchiness was ever spotted. As I checked out, a staff member noted that they’re trained by the Los Angeles-based Queen Bee tanners, who have given celebrities like Margot Robbie a golden glow. That tracks! 

 

Skin Laundry Dallas
Skin Laundry, known for their laser facials, has opened two locations in Dallas at The Hill and Lakewood Shopping Center. (courtesy)

Skin Laundry: Affordable Laser Facials

The Background: The notoriously pricey laser skincare treatment is far more attainable at Skin Laundry (prices range from $250 to $800 for non-members). Paired with facials and performed by registered nurses or nurse practitioners, the company’s Signature, Fractional, and Ultra Duo lasers target everything from acne scars and pore size to sunspots.

The concept was founded by Yen Reis in 2013, who modeled the first Skin Laundry studio in Santa Monica after the innovative laser treatments she experienced while living in Singapore. Now, you can find clinics across the country, including three in Dallas (The Hill, Lakewood Shopping Center, Plano, and Southlake Town Square).

The Experience: After a seamless booking process, everyone I interacted with, from the assistant manager manning the desk (shout out to Kyra Johnson) to my practitioner (the great Melissa) was informative and exceptional. After a micellar wipe cleanse and a “Before” photo session, I sat down with Kyra to talk about my skin and prepared to get Skin Laundry’s Signature Treatment, which uses infrared light to target the second layer of skin and calm redness, stimulate collagen, and break up hyperpigmentation.  

The no-downtime signature treatment is quite quick — maybe 20 minutes tops. The heat from the laser was more soothing than I expected, like a hot stone massage on your face (minus the physical contact). 

Pro Tip: Book Melissa if you can. The practitioner previously worked at high-end spas and topped off my treatment with a quick but lovely facial massage.

The Verdict: Like laser hair removal, Skin Laundry’s beauty treatments really need to be done regularly to yield results. Since I’ve only done the introductory treatment, I can’t testify to transformed skin or even minimized rosacea. But I have had one stubborn little milia for years that finally disappeared right after my treatment. Coincidence? I think not.

 

Skin Pharm Southlake texas medspa.
Skin Pharm opened in Southlake, Texas in summer 2024.

Skin Pharm Southlake: Microneedling Perfected

The Background: A Nashville-based concept, Skin Pharm is a unique beauty hybrid. Opened in 2017 by nurse practitioner Maegan Griffin, the company set out to offer a fun, relaxed approach to the cosmetic dermatology clinic.

The company has since concentrated its expansion in the South, with a particular focus on Texas. Skin Pharm first moved into the Lone Star State with its Dallas location in 2021, followed by Houston in 2023, and Austin and Southlake in 2024. 

The Experience: I’ve had nothing lovely experiences at the original Texas Skin Pharm on Turtle Creek Boulevard, but I recently paid a visit to the pretty new location in Southlake (which is having a bit of a beauty boom at the moment). 

Each in-house provider at Skin Pharm is either a nurse practitioner or a physician associate, so I’ve always felt confident getting a variety of procedures through the years, including Dysport and their popular gold infusion facials. In Southlake, I visited with Shayla Kicklighter, a true pro I would absolutely trust my face with. 

The Verdict: If you’re going to go for one thing at Skin Pharm, the medspa does microneedling particularly well. Skin flaking and redness (particularly when you add PRP, aka “the vampire facial”) can last for a few days, but if smooth, taut, glowing skin is the goal, microneedling is one of the most effective beauty treatments in the game.

 

knockout beauty dallas skincare facials 20240422-313A2373
Knockout Beauty founder Cayli Cavaco Reck.

Knockout Beauty: A Killer Dallas Dermaplane Facial

The Background: Situated within O2, Knockout Beauty offers a petite retail boutique and a cozy treatment room — the brand’s first in Texas. Founded by Cayli Cavaco Reck, a true-blue industry insider (her parents have each held fashion director and editor roles at Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Allure), Knockout Beauty is known for its edited collection of efficacious skincare products (current labels include Dr. Lara Devgan, Environ, and U Beauty) and customized facial treatments (the “Signature” starts at $365). 

The Experience: Knockout Beauty’s prettily appointed treatment room, located within the equally beautiful O2 Pilates and yoga studio, sets the tone the moment you walk in, with a level of service to match. 

The Verdict: Treatments are tailored to each person’s skin, but my experience included a deeply satisfying dermaplane (they do this particularly well at KB) and plenty of cool tech to justify Knockout Beauty’s lofty price tag.

The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$117,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
4509 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
2122 Grandmill Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

2122 Grandmill Lane
Katy, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
2122 Grandmill Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$635,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$305,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X