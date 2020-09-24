Adwoa has a complete line of gender-neutral haircare products, but it was the curl defining gel that snagged an Allure Best of Beauty award.(courtesy of Adwoa)

There’s a certain sense of Dallas pride you feel when one of your city’s own beauty brands gets a national boast. Certain names, like Natura Bisse, Niven Morgan, and Jack Black, are so ubiquitous across the country that it’s easy to forget they have home bases in Dallas, and everyone seems to know what a GloPro is these days. But when up-and-comers, like U Beauty and Adwoa, earn a sought-after distinction —you love to see it.

Adwoa has been on my radar since my former coworker Holland Murphy wrote a piece about the brand’s new Cedars showroom, comparing Julian Addo’s beauty line to Cool Girl brand Glossier. (I spent an embarrassing amount of money on those minimalistic tubes when the cult brand popped up on Henderson in 2017.) But Holland was sure to distinguish Adwoa amid the comparison: the beauty brand is designed for kinky hair, and the brick-and-mortar location was also focused on community and education, not just selling well-branded products.

This month, Adwoa earned one of the most sought-after beauty editor distinctions: an Allure Best of Beauty Award. Who among us hasn’t snagged a brand just because it has that recognizable red seal on the bottle? Even better: the award fell into the Clean Beauty category, which the magazine clearly defined as lining up with their own standards for clean (no murky greenwashing allowed).

Adwoa has a complete, gender-neutral line catered to curly textures (from extremely kinky to softer waves) but it was the Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining Gel that snagged the Allure honor. Again, you love to see it.