With all due respect to pumpkin spice, the fall scent bar could be elevated a bit. And who better to introduce you to fresh, exquisite fragrances than the “best nose in Dallas?” Shasa Mitcham of The Conservatory shares his top picks for the sensory season.

Durban Jane is both cozy and reassuring. It’s the ease of slipping into your favorite cashmere sweater. This fragrance opens with the bright zest of pink pepper and the nuttiness of ambrette. Orris, orange blossom and labdanum add a musky floral depth. Honeyed notes of cedar and smooth sandalwood create a cocooning warmth in the lasting impression of this scent.

Durban Jane by Maison d’Etto // 60ML $250

Atlas Fever channels the rebellious spirit and nature of rock and roll music. Perfumer Shyamala Maisondieu was particularly inspired by vintage guitars, so the composition features a varietal blend of three wood notes-gaiac wood, cedar wood and sandalwood. Narcisse flower absolute adds an unexpected element of contrast. A soft veil of incense and a sweet hint of vanilla complete this harmonious scent.

Atlas Fever by Ex Nihilo Paris // 50ML $305

Jardins de Misfah is a fragrance that smells indulgently edible on the skin, centered around rose absolute with creamy notes of almond and caramelized dates. An aromatic blend of exotic spices- saffron, nutmeg and cardamom create a sensual backdrop in this irresistible perfume.

Jardins de Misfah by Une Nuit Nomade // 30ML $120

Summer is over until next year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t revisit the season in its full glory. Veronique Gabai’s perfume collection takes you on an excursion to Cote D’Azur, where you can soak up the sun and enjoy glamorous ocean front views of the French Riviera.

Vert Desir feels like a summer breeze on the skin. The fragrance opens with a clean splash of water, infused with the freshness of crushed herbs and mint. Absinthe adds a slightly green, bitter contrast, against a backdrop of soft woods.

Vert Desir by Veronique Gabai // 100ML $260

Boccanera means “dark mouth” in Italian. A sensual and decadent fragrance centered around dark chocolate. Ginger, black pepper and chili pepper envelop the fragrance in a soft blanket of spices. Sandalwood and musk give the fragrance a warm animalic backdrop that lingers on the skin from dusk til dawn.

Boccanerra by Orto Parisi // 500ML $195