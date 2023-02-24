GeeBeauty_GeeWomen_Group Shot
PrimeSkin
Gee_Beauty_SoftBlur (1) copy
08_11_2022_Gee_Beauty_Prime_Skin12726
01
04

Gee Beauty founders from left to right: Celene, Miriam, Stephanie, and Natalie

02
04

Gee Beauty Prime Skin, $58

03
04

Gee Beauty Soft Blur Radiance Priming Balm, $40

04
04

Miriam Gee, the matriarch of Gee Beauty.

GeeBeauty_GeeWomen_Group Shot
PrimeSkin
Gee_Beauty_SoftBlur (1) copy
08_11_2022_Gee_Beauty_Prime_Skin12726
Beauty

This Cult Canadian Beauty Brand Just Landed in Dallas Thanks to a Coveted Cosign from Joanna Czech

Get to Know Gee Beauty

BY // 02.24.23
Gee Beauty founders from left to right: Celene, Miriam, Stephanie, and Natalie
Gee Beauty Prime Skin, $58
Gee Beauty Soft Blur Radiance Priming Balm, $40
Miriam Gee, the matriarch of Gee Beauty.
1
4

Gee Beauty founders from left to right: Celene, Miriam, Stephanie, and Natalie

2
4

Gee Beauty Prime Skin, $58

3
4

Gee Beauty Soft Blur Radiance Priming Balm, $40

4
4

Miriam Gee, the matriarch of Gee Beauty.

Gee Beauty has a strong presence in Canada. The brand, founded in 2005 by makeup artist Miriam Gee and her three daughters, is both a cult cosmetics line and a retail boutique with outposts in Miami and Toronto, where it’s helped launch brands like Tata Harper and Le Labo to the Canadian market. And while the Toronto to Texas beauty pipeline isn’t easy to navigate, the Gee Beauty team has a notable assist entering the competitive space thanks to Dallas’ preeminent skincare expert, Joanna Czech.

“Dallas has always been on our list,” says Celene Gee, Mirima’s daughter, partner, and creative director at Gee Beauty. “We have been so honored to have Joanna [Czech] personally love Prime Skin just the same way as we love her world-renowned skincare brand —we retail it at Gee Beauty! We always want a presence where we feel our customers could be.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gee Beauty (@geebeauty)


This February, Gee Beauty hero products like Prime Skin, a hyaluronic acid-packed primer that leaves skin glowy and hydrated, and Soft Blur Priming Balm, a universal balm that practically doubles as an IRL Instagram filter (my under eye bags essentially disappeared when I tried it), are now available at Czech’s flagship Dallas studio in Victory Park. The line is in good company — Czech’s coveted curation includes Augustinas Bader, Tatcha, Biologique Recherche, 111Skin, and U Beauty. Gee Beauty’s focus on a “no-makeup makeup” finish and its blend of powerful skincare ingredients like vitamin E and hyaluronic acid make it a natural fit for Czech’s collection.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines

“We love the nature of the Dallas woman — they love beauty, makeup, and glamour. They understand how to make it work for their skin, their lifestyle, and their personal style,” Celene says. “The Dallas sensibility works with our brand, and once we landed in Dallas we knew we were in the right city.”

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1433 Paige Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
5008 Wedgewood Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5008 Wedgewood Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5008 Wedgewood Drive
18223 Sunset Elm Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

18223 Sunset Elm Drive
Cypress, TX

$579,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
18223 Sunset Elm Drive
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #94
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #94
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #94
5502 Community Drive
West University/Southside Area
FOR SALE

5502 Community Drive
West University Place, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
5502 Community Drive
615 Pink Azalea Trail
Memorial
FOR SALE

615 Pink Azalea Trail
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
615 Pink Azalea Trail
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
10815 Elmdale Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

10815 Elmdale Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
10815 Elmdale Drive
2407 Lazy Spring Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

2407 Lazy Spring Drive
Houston, TX

$270,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2407 Lazy Spring Drive
3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Houston, TX

$430,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
3307 Timbergrove Oaks Street
5727 Jason Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5727 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$458,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5727 Jason Street
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
14515 Misty Meadow Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

14515 Misty Meadow Lane
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
14515 Misty Meadow Lane
8917 Briar Forest Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

8917 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$547,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
8917 Briar Forest Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X