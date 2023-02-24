This Cult Canadian Beauty Brand Just Landed in Dallas Thanks to a Coveted Cosign from Joanna Czech

Gee Beauty has a strong presence in Canada. The brand, founded in 2005 by makeup artist Miriam Gee and her three daughters, is both a cult cosmetics line and a retail boutique with outposts in Miami and Toronto, where it’s helped launch brands like Tata Harper and Le Labo to the Canadian market. And while the Toronto to Texas beauty pipeline isn’t easy to navigate, the Gee Beauty team has a notable assist entering the competitive space thanks to Dallas’ preeminent skincare expert, Joanna Czech.

“Dallas has always been on our list,” says Celene Gee, Mirima’s daughter, partner, and creative director at Gee Beauty. “We have been so honored to have Joanna [Czech] personally love Prime Skin just the same way as we love her world-renowned skincare brand —we retail it at Gee Beauty! We always want a presence where we feel our customers could be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gee Beauty (@geebeauty)



This February, Gee Beauty hero products like Prime Skin, a hyaluronic acid-packed primer that leaves skin glowy and hydrated, and Soft Blur Priming Balm, a universal balm that practically doubles as an IRL Instagram filter (my under eye bags essentially disappeared when I tried it), are now available at Czech’s flagship Dallas studio in Victory Park. The line is in good company — Czech’s coveted curation includes Augustinas Bader, Tatcha, Biologique Recherche, 111Skin, and U Beauty. Gee Beauty’s focus on a “no-makeup makeup” finish and its blend of powerful skincare ingredients like vitamin E and hyaluronic acid make it a natural fit for Czech’s collection.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

“We love the nature of the Dallas woman — they love beauty, makeup, and glamour. They understand how to make it work for their skin, their lifestyle, and their personal style,” Celene says. “The Dallas sensibility works with our brand, and once we landed in Dallas we knew we were in the right city.”