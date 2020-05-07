A Guide to Dallas Nail Salon Reopenings in May

This Friday, Texas salons (for hair, nails, and — I didn’t know anyone did this anymore but — tanning) will be permitted to open again. As we’ve seen with every wave of Dallas reopenings so far, some salons will and some won’t. There are a variety of reasons a business may or may not choose to open their doors again just yet — it’s a tough choice I’m grateful I don’t have to make.

But if you do hope to book a coveted appointment to get a manicure or pedicure this month, Dallas’ top salons are sharing the intensive safety precautions they plan to take upon reopening, along with reasons for remaining temporarily closed.

Here’s what you need to know.

Nail Salons Taking Appointments in May

Posh Nail Spa, May 8

“We will be accepting appointments starting tomorrow. Thank you and we appreciate your business. Take care. ❤”

Read the full announcement for more social distancing details.

Vivian’s offers the eco-friendly Zoya nail polish line.

Vivian’s Boutique Spa (nail services only), May 15

“Our spa has always had stringent sanitation practices in place, and we will continue to use hospital-grade disinfectant on all tools, equipment, and surfaces. Additionally, we’ll have readily available hand sanitizer, masks for team members (and guests if needed), and social distancing guidelines will be followed.”

Read the full statement here.



Rose Couture Nail Bar, May 8

The Walnut Hill nail salon announced on their Instagram stories today that they will be treating one client per hour, and will be open by appointment-only. And though Rose Couture Nail Bar has already been booked through the weekend, they are now taking appointments starting next Tuesday, May 12. No drinks will be served and all clients are required to wear a face mask during services.

Adore Organic Spa offers clean and safe products for the best nail experience.

Adore Organic Spa, May 11

The non-toxic Uptown salon will open on Monday, May 11, with limited appointments. Call 469-427-4973 to reserve a spot.

See the announcement post here.

Nail Salons Not Opening At This Time

Pink Pedi

“With the continued rise in cases of Covid-19 in Dallas, we cannot with a clear conscious ask our nail tech family to risk death for the sake of a dollar. We will however, be open this Saturday from noon-6pm for curbside pick up of our Mother’s Day spa kits.”

Read the full statement here, and shop Mother’s Day kits or non-medical face masks here.

Verbena Parlor + Social House is a combo nail salon and coffee, beer, and wine bar.

Verbena Parlor

“Obviously, I want to open and need to open but after much painstaking deliberation, I have decided we will continue to stay closed. If you’ve been to Verbena and know me personally, you know that we do things right. We have a 3-phase plan for reopening.”

Read the full statement here, and purchase day spa and pedicure kits here.

Hiatus Spa

“We are working hard behind the scenes on a plan to reopen as safely as possible. We are so thankful for you as a member of our community, and we can’t wait to see you! Please be patient just a bit longer as we fulfill our commitment to you.”

Read the full statement here, and purchase the spa’s impressive selection of products for spa-side pick-up here.