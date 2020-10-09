“I think the magic of Todd [Fiscus] is that he knows how spaces work because of his experience with large-scale events,” his husband Ceron says. “He walked in, and within 20 seconds, he knew what needed to change. It’s so incredible. He deserves a medal.” (Photo by John Cain)

As 2019 began, the Frederic Fekkai salon in coveted Highland Park Village was in need of new leadership for its team of sought-after stylists, along with an interior facelift. The perfect duo answered the call: hairstylist Ceron and his husband, event planner Todd Fiscus. The couple insisted on one condition: The staff of the former Frédéric Fekkai had to stay. “There was so much talent in that salon,” says Fiscus, who owns Todd Events as well as flower emporium Avant Garden.

Ceron — who splits his time between Dallas (where he accepts clients on Saturdays and Tuesdays) and his two namesake salons in Houston — has expanded his new staff’s expertise beyond cuts and color. The salon now also offers extensions and keratin treatments, along with makeup application, eyebrow waxing, and facials from in-house esthetician Dolores Villanueva.

Fiscus reimagined the 2,000- square-foot space, which is tucked between Carolina Herrera and Frame, as a glamorous women’s dressing lounge, removing dark- brown awnings and frosted windows to bring in natural light. Graceful window coverings and cream-colored furniture were added, bookcases were wallpapered in a Celerie Kemble for Schumacher pattern, and luscious owers abound. “I think the magic of Todd is that he knows how spaces work because of his experience with large-scale events,” Ceron says. “He walked in, and within 20 seconds, he knew what needed to change. It’s so incredible. He deserves a medal.”

The salon’s updated manicure-pedicure station. (Photo by John Cain)

Debuting amid a pandemic was not in the original plan. Before opening, Ceron and Fiscus worked closely with the salon’s artistic director, Tony Salle, to create stringent safety guidelines to ensure that clients feel safe. “We wanted to provide the client with anything they need so they can have a great experience, even though they’re wearing a mask,” Ceron says. “You’re looking at beautiful flowers from Avant Garden, you’re having your hair done, and everyone is taking great care of you properly. I think people appreciate that.”