Known for its artful atmosphere and warm, laidback vibes, Dear Clark hair studio is a longtime staple in Uptown. Like many high touch Dallas businesses, the McKinney Avenue salon crafted thoughtful phases for reopening during the COVID-19 outbreak, with a plan that goes beyond implementing basic safety regulations.

Dear Clark’s owner, Holly Dear, created a four-phase, patented plan called The Dear Clark Haircare Act 2020; expanded square footage; re-landscaped patios; and installed two ActivePure Technology air purifiers running 24/7, capturing 99.9 percent of particles as small as 0.1 micron.

Holly, how is Dear Clark caring safely for hair, both now and for an uncertain future?

When the city went under lockdown, Dear Clark was one of the first local salons to come out with home color kits. The concept was executed by my operational director, who really relates to the client side of things and does an amazing job understanding their needs. She knew the clients’ first reaction was going to be: “What am I going to do about my grays?” We quickly developed at-home hair-color kits (and self-care kits with hair and body products) and uploaded detailed videos on our Dear Clark IGTV.

We understand that Dear Clark is now making face masks. Are there other new products?

Yes, we are making masks and working on a couple of new products, such as a Dear Clark fragranced hand sanitizer, with our clients’ health being top priority. And, we are supporting local business owners, such as Amy Marshall, who designs our custom-made masks, and our neighboring restaurant Primo’s, which has a special menu and margarita services for our clients. We will also be releasing a self-care series around the holidays, which includes an invigorating scalp treatment, a protein booster, and an intense hydrating complex, all of which use raw materials that are in line with our natural and organic principles.

Dear Clark owner Holly Dear

Part of Dear Clark’s reopening protocol included individualized client plans for easy grow-out.

We have a plan in place to help prepare ourselves and our clients, in the event that another shelter-in-place should occur. We want to help our clients look good and feel good year-round. Colorists will create individualized plans for more natural grow-out and easier at-home fixes. A digital client profile will include your perfect color formula. We also know it’s important for your cut to have longevity. This will require coming in about every four to five weeks for the first three haircuts to create a strong base to your foundation and build internal texture. The goal is for the cut and color to work together so that our clients’ hair looks the best with the least amount of maintenance.

How do you convince new Dear Clark clients to trust your salon with their hair?

We’re committed to delivering the most technically advanced and up-to-trend hairstyles. We understand the beauty of consultation and how to service each client for individual needs. We are constantly educating ourselves, which keeps us connected to the movement of style in our industry. Every stylist at Dear Clark has been educated to understand individuality and how to best fit your hair with your lifestyle.

How has the pandemic has affected your outlook?

I’m a different person coming out of quarantine than the person who went in. I got a chance to step back and realize that I truly love people. I missed my clients. I really missed seeing and interacting with my coworkers. I have a new perspective on the part I play in my industry. We are all forever changed in some way. We will not be exchanging hugs or be able to

show our (masked for protection) smiles due to new restrictions, but the eyes are the gateways to our soul. We see you and rise to the occasion to serve you and our community.

For more information, visit dearclark.com or @dearclark on Instagram and Facebook.