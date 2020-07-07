Fashion / Beauty

Coveted Dallas Skincare Brand Finally Continues the Rollout of Its First Retail Stores in Houston — And Yes, You Can Get a Facial There

Get the Full SkinCeuticals Experience With Treatments, Injectables, and More

BY // 07.07.20
SkinCeuticals SkinLab Kirby 2800_B-224 IMG 11_1

At the start of 2020, beloved beauty brand SkinCeuticals began rolling out their first service-led retail stores. There were three SkinCeuticals SkinLab locations planned for high-end markets: Napa, California and Stamford, Connecticut were slated to open first, with the third outpost in Houston, originally scheduled to open in March in partnership with West Avenue Plastic Surgery.

As with so many 2020 schedules, things didn’t go quite as planned for the Dallas-headquartered beauty brand, whose vitamin C serum and triple lipid cream have earned SkinCeuticals a loyal following. But after the understandable delay, SkinLab opened their Houston location (led by plastic surgeon Dr. Forrest Roth) in the Upper Kirby neighborhood — with a few new safety precautions in place — at the start of May.

Inside the modern spa, defined by clean lines, white marble, and slick black accents, guests can get the full SkinCeutical experience, along with access to a top doctor’s wealth of skincare knowledge — a desirable source for Houston’s beauty curious.

“[Dr. Roth’s] dedication to offering an accessible and approachable experience to his patients furthers our goal of delivering the most well-rounded skincare regimens and cutting-edge treatments to everyone who experiences SkinCeuticals SkinLab,” says SkinCeuticals general manager Christina Fair.

SkinCeuticals SkinLab Kirby 2800_B-224 IMG 18_1
SkinCeuticals SkinLab’s Houston outpost is located on

A streamlined, physician-curated menu includes SkinSmooth, an LED micropeel and phyto treatment that uses dermaplaning; SkinBright, which combines a Hydrafacial and chemical peel; and SkinFirm, a rejuvenating microneedling treatment followed by SkinCeutical’s Hydrating B5 gel). Non-invasive aesthetic services at Houston’s SkinLab include body contouring, laser treatments, and injectables like Botox and filler.

And then there’s the store of it all — the SkinLab is entirely shoppable (stock up on your SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum on the way out), and includes a Dermablend finishing station for post-facial makeup touch-ups.

