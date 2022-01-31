Joanna Czech Brings Dallas Beauty Devotees Together For the Launch of THE KIT

Our beloved skincare guru to the stars Joanna Czech created a magical night under them on a recent evening. After accumulating an impressive list of clientele, which includes the likes of Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, and Christy Turlington, the sought-after aesthetician is officially launching her own skincare line, THE KIT. And, in true Dallas form, guests gathered to toast to it.

The event, held at Lindsay Billingsley’s beautiful home, was transformed to mimic the night sky, a thoughtful tribute to Joanna’s love of astrology. The foyer featured an enchanting architectural display of midnight blue and silver mylar balloons shaped like moons and stars, making the afternoon cocktails feel more like midnight bubbly. Upon arrival, attendees were met with a glass from Dallas’ Bubble Tap Trailer and a sampled selection from THE KIT collection, including The C+ Serum, The Toner, and a nourishing cream designed to repair the skin’s barrier. As guests basked under the starry night above, Joanna (who, after our introduction, immediately asked for my zodiac sign), spoke passionately about her work.

Most invitees were close friends and clients, so, naturally, the party felt intimate – a fitting tone for Joanna’s genuine, no-nonsense approach to skincare. Those in attendance included heavy hitters from the beauty world like Tina Craig, who donned new red hair for the occasion. Also making the rounds were the ever-so-stylish Taylor Tomasi Hill, Missy Peck, Lael Brodsky, Madison McKinley and John Isner, and Anne Clayton Vroom.

After playful conversations that seemed to all revolve around COVID testing and tasty hors d’oeuvres, this well-heeled set enjoyed a photo booth and complimentary astrology readings before bidding farewell to a celebration centered around health, happiness, and just a little bit of soul-searching. You can shop THE KIT ($1,320) now at joannaczech.com.