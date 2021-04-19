Getting Ready for Beach Season — Milan Laser Hair Removal Can Give You the Edge Up on Smooth Skin

Milan Laser opened its first clinic in 2012 with one goal, to make state of the art laser hair removal treatments affordable and accessible to everyone.

We all got an unexpected reprieve from any beach body worries last summer as COVID-19 kept us home-bound in stretchy pants and far away from the pool and the sand. But with Texas fully open again, it’s time to reenter polite society. For many of us that means a razor or hot wax.

Here we go again, with that never ending cycle: shave, razor burn, stubble, repeat. Shaving is never ending and waxing is a pain ― literally. Luckily, there is a better way to achieve smooth, hair-free skin.

With locations in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Fort Worth, Milan Laser Hair Removal is ready to help you ditch the razor and step out with confidence this year.

Milan Laser opened its first clinic in 2012 with one goal, to make state of the art laser hair removal treatments affordable and accessible to everyone. Now with more than 125 locations nationwide, the providers at Milan Laser have treated more than 50,000 clients. These are the true experts at getting rid of unwanted body hair for good.

To ensure the safety of each client, all treatments are performed by a nurse practitioner who is overseen by a medical doctor. Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax Pro, the Lamborghini of lasers. It’s dual platform houses the Alexandrite laser, perfect for lighter skin tones and the Nd:YAG laser, safest for darker skin tones. Providing a tailor made treatment for each client every time. A blast of cool mist soothes the skin and helps minimize discomfort during each treatment.

Milan Laser Hair Removal is ready to introduce you to the permanent solution to unwanted hair growth.

Because hair grows in cycles, Milan Laser has found that spacing treatments five weeks apart is the best way to treat new growth most effectively, as well as focus on active hair follicles. Laser hair removal also has another huge benefit. The results are permanent, because the process eliminates hair at the root.

Unlike shaving, tweezing and waxing, laser hair treatments are quick and nearly painless. During the treatment, a laser pulse is delivered into the targeted area, and a controlled amount of heat safely and effectively damages the hair follicles. By destroying the follicle instead of just treating the surface, Milan Laser can permanently stop the follicle from growing any new hair ― ever again.

Have you ever considered laser hair removal but thought it might be too expensive? No worries. Milan Laser believes everyone deserves smooth, hair-free skin at one affordable price. That’s why it offers 100 percent credit approval with 0 percent APR payment options that begin as low as $29 per month.

The Unlimited Package is included with each body area purchased. This is your lifetime guarantee that you will never pay for touch-up fees, or run out of sessions before your hair is completely gone.

Laser hair removal is the no mess, quick and gentle permanent solution to unwanted hair. It’s something you need to experience for yourself. What are you waiting for? It’s time to start getting ready for summer. Book a free consultation at Milan Laser Hair Removal and check out the benefits and convenience of laser hair removal for yourself.

For more information about Milan Laser Hair Removal, or to book your free consultation check out their website www.milanlaser.com