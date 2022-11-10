Lisa McCormick and Wild Mary
Wild Mary’s Rosemary Elixir
Botanical Elixirs
Wild Mary Products
01
04

Lisa McCormick and Wild Mary

02
04

Wild Mary's Rosemary Elixir

03
04

Botanical Elixirs

04
04

Wild Mary Products

Lisa McCormick and Wild Mary
Wild Mary’s Rosemary Elixir
Botanical Elixirs
Wild Mary Products
Style / Beauty / Shopping

For Lisa McCormick, the Fountain of Youth is This Hardworking Toner

Her Dallas Brand, Wild Mary, is a Glowy, Antioxidant-Packed Cocktail for Your Skin

BY Maggie Miller // 11.10.22
Lisa McCormick and Wild Mary
Wild Mary's Rosemary Elixir
Botanical Elixirs
Wild Mary Products
1
4

Lisa McCormick and Wild Mary

2
4

Wild Mary's Rosemary Elixir

3
4

Botanical Elixirs

4
4

Wild Mary Products

Lisa McCormick set out to find the secret to a clear complexion after spending her lavish youth traveling the world and partying with rockstars like David Bowie and Mick Jagger. (It’s a long story involving the drummer of INXS.) McCormick navigated through a market of over-formulated chemical products, and set out on a journey that would take her back in time to the ancients … and back to Dallas.

Determined to find a natural and holistic solution, McCormick discovered 14th-century beauty elixirs made with a key ingredient: rosemary. From Egypt to Hungary, this powerful ingredient was perfected and passed down by ancient queens for generations. 2,000 years later, the Dallas-based brand, Wild Mary, is offering her own spin on those elixirs in the form of a potent toner: the Active Botanical Elixir.

Wild Mary’s Rosemary Elixir
Wild Mary’s Active Botanical Rosemary Elixir ($68) fortifies the skin’s protective barrier with an advanced CO2-extract of rosemary.

The edited Wild Mary line, manufactured in Dallas, Texas, consists of hydrating, nourishing, and rejuvenating toners available in two scents: rosemary and lavender. This next-generation beauty elixir contains an advanced CO2 extract of rosemary, which is rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids, and nourishes all skin types. As if tapping into the secret to youthful skin wasn’t enough, McCormick also does good by the planet. Wild Mary formulas are organic, non-GMO, and free of synthetic chemicals, all packaged inside stunning recycled violet glass bottles.

Toner is an oft-overlooked part of most daily skincare routines (despite its proven benefits), but when it’s an aromatic experience with ancient roots, the pH-balancing beauties might just become our favorite part.

An Outdoor Christmas Adventure at North Pole Texas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
3666 Chevy Chase
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3666 Chevy Chase
Houston, TX

$4,550,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3666 Chevy Chase
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
415 Thamer
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

415 Thamer
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
415 Thamer
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X