Great Gifts For Under $500 — Your Bering’s Picks For Foodies, Fashionistas, Outdoor Adventurers and Much More

Skip the stress of last minute gifting with Bering's shopping guide for every interest. Need something special for your favorite foodie? Bering's is at the ready with everything from great grills to espresso machines. The fashion savvy on your list will appreciate the vast selection of jewelry and accessories. Shopping for someone who has everything? Bering's selection of artisanal handmade items is full of gifts they never know they needed — until now.

Did we mention all of these gifts (and so many more) are under $500?

Bering's — the Houston hardware store turned much, much more — is a haven for gifts that will make anyone on your list happy. These are the Best Holiday Gifts For Under $500:

Gifts For Foodie Faves

Whether in the indoor or outdoor kitchen, foodies find joy in places where the gathering, sipping and noshing happen.

Bering’s selection of grills for under $500 is a meat lover’s dream. The Kettle Joe Kamado Grill provides unique ceramic cooking qualities that improve heat retention, fuel efficiency and smoking ability. Any backyard grill master will appreciate this versatile grill, no matter what’s cooking.

The Blackstone 4 Burner 36” Gas Griddle is another great option for outdoor cookers. The griddle is outfitted with four independent heat controls and 60,000 BTUs, providing all the power you could need. The griddle holds up to 28 burgers or 72 hot dogs at a time.

Skip delivery and treat them to homemade pizza with the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven. The Demi-Dome construction and Panoramic Opening make home pizza cooking a fun breeze, and the Pi offers plenty of room for a 12-inch pizza, baking up to 800 degrees.

No kitchen is complete without Le Creuset and any cook will tell you a Dutch oven is a must. This cast iron Dutch oven is perfect for slow cooking, braising and roasting and can be used for both stovetop and oven use.

Make that bottle of red really sing with the gift of a Riedel Duck Decanter, ensuring your wine’s clarity and brilliance are not obscured by any deposit and give it a chance to bloom and develop.

If it’s coffee they love, the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine will have them swooning. Engineered to deliver optimal espresso flavor with every cup, the espresso machine pre-infuses ground coffee with low, steady water pressure before extraction, gently expanding the grinds before stepping up to high pressure, resulting in a beautifully rich, balanced coffee flavor.

Picks For Outdoor Enthusiasts

The Yeti is the gold standard of coolers and none shines brighter than the Yeti Tundra 75 Cooler. It easily goes from the backyard to the campground, and even stands up to inquisitive bears. This Tundra cooler comes with one dry goods basket made with extra-thick walls that hold up to three inches of insulation for unmatched temperature retention. Did we mention it holds 57 cans of beer?

Give the gift of music on their next camping or beach trip with the Turtlebox Gen 2 Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker. The Gen 2 is loud, portable, waterproof and rugged with crystal clear, distortion-free sound at up to 120dB. You can also charge your phone on the Turtlebox and employ the microphone input for karaoke.

Fashion Forward Presents

Give them an extra dash of sparkle this season with beautiful pieces by Julie Vos. The Cassis Hinge Cuff in Iridescent Clear Crystal is a statement piece they will wear again and again, and the Fleur De Lis Necklace gives them another way to shine.

Spiff up their look with a Brackish Bow Tie, a handcrafted work of art, made with all-natural and sustainably sourced feathers. The Pheasant feather bow tie combines varying shades of black, almond and brick red with hints of umber.

Beauty buffs will appreciate the TheraFace PRO, which combines a relaxing facial massage with spa-worthy treatments. The TheraFace PRO reduces tension and relaxes facial muscles while also firming and tightening skin thanks to rejuvenating light therapy and skin-toning microcurrents.

Travel in style with the Jon Hart Burleson Bag in French Blue. This versatile bag is made from coated canvas with natural leather trim and includes a zippered exterior pocket for convenience.

Momentous Mementos

They may say your presence is enough, but wouldn’t a present be that much sweeter? Start with the Juliska Graham Vase that looks stunning filled with flowering branches or the decor of their choice.

Baccarat Papillon Lucky Butterfly in Midnight is a stunning crystal piece any lucky recepient will adore all year long. The wings fan out grandly, echoing the shape characteristic of the Amazonian breed while the sculpture highlights Baccarat’s signature craftsmanship.

Free that special photo on your phone and place it in the L’Objet Gold Plate Braid Frame instead. This handcrafted frame incorporates beveled glass, satin lining, and leather back, enhancing every photo within.

Herend’s pieces are always special, and the Christmas Tree figurine is no exception. It’s sure to be a collector’s new favorite.

Baccarat Classic Tumbler Set is a new signature collection of six perfectly crafted cut crystal glasses each with a different creative pattern. They are sure to be their go-to for OJ in the morning and a cocktail in the evening.

If giving the very best while staying on a budget seems like a big ask, simply head to Bering’s for gifts they will appreciate and enjoy.

For more information on everything you can get at Bering's, check out its newly redesigned website. Shop in person at either of Bering's Houston stores located at 6102 Westheimer and 3900 Bissonnet.