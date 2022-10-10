Deck the Tables and Ready the Merry — Bering Knows It’s Never Too Early to Set the Perfect Holiday Scene (and Table)

Deck the halls and deck the tables — really. It’s never too early to start planning for your holiday hosting. Especially with Bering’s always ready to be your decorating headquarters for festive fetes of all types. From warm autumnal hues to the merriest of tablescapes. From Thanksgiving to Christmas — and everything in-between.

’Tis the season for pumpkin spice and sugar plums, so get inspired and reimagine your dining table for the months ahead.

Fall Fests and Thanksgiving Tables

Nothing signals autumn like an infusion of warm colors synonymous with pumpkins, changing leaves and natural elements like feathers, straw and wicker. Layering fabrics and textures are always top of mind when creating a tablescape and the harvest table is no exception.

Set a thankful scene with a subdued tablecloth, adding a colorful runner, bold placemats that serve double duty as chargers, and some whimsy with the Pheasant Park placemat made from woven feathers or the Chambray Juliska Woven Straw placemat.

Stay in the fall color palette with napkin selections or add the unexpected with beautifully printed napkins from Saro, Bodrum and Pomegranate. Don’t forget to top off the table with a napkin ring for a decorative touch. Jewel tones, gold-toned flatware and natural accents like florals, pine cones, leaves and wood slices also make for perfect nods to the season.

Achieve an elegant Thanksgiving table that leans into rustic touches and unexpected finishes with plates for every course by Spode. The Woodland Collection invites all creatures great and small to the celebration with rabbits, deer, elks and even turkeys. The Spode Delamere Collection achieves the same look with the addition of a beautiful intertwining border of flowers and scrolls known as British Flowers.

Bering’s selection of figurines, candlesticks and colorful vases are centerpieces with pop — and beautiful accents for every holiday moment. Bering’s Simon Pierce Medium Pumpkin With A Twist gets an art-glass update with its dramatic twisted stem while the Herend Maple Porcelain Leaf in Rust ushers in traditional holiday feels. Herend’s adorable porcelain squirrel, mushroom trio and acorn are three pieces that can certainly transition off the table once the meal is done too.

Pheasant Park Placement $23.00 Buy Juliska Woven Straw Placemat $38.00 Buy Embroidered Pheasant Design Hemstitched Napkin $20.00 Buy Simon Pierce Pumpkin With A Twist $185.00 Buy Herend Maple Leaf $295.00 Buy Herend Squirrel with Leaf $330.00 Buy Herend Mushroom Trio $495.00 Buy Spode Rectangular Platter Buy Spode Woodland Dinner Plate Buy

Christmas at Bering’s

Bering’s will keep the festive fun going into the biggest holiday season of all. Showcase the spirit of the season with a delightful collection of table wares in traditional red, green and white, elevated by shimmering napkin rings, golden flatware, keepsake figurines and luxurious linens that blend form and function.

Deciding on motif? Bering’s holiday themes range from nutcrackers and Santa Claus to winter wonderlands and sweet, snowy landscapes. For a more traditional take on the holiday, Bering’s carries a vast selection of the world’s finest China, kissed by Midas, adding a soft glow to every celebration.

Think beyond the stocking and stack your table with decor that’s sure to spread the holiday spirit. Better yet, these are items for the holiday table for this season — and for years and years to come.

Bering’s “Pearl with Teardrop” napkin ring set elevates the table, compliments of the intricate array of pearls adorned with a gorgeous teardrop crystal design. Juliska Berry & Thread North Pole Scalloped Dessert and Salad Plates explore the mythical folkloric world of the North Pole, each one hand illustrated with a different scene.

The Simon Pearce Vermont Evergreen Tree is handmade in the United States by master glass blowers employing centuries-old techniques, while the Baccarat Round Eye Vase fabrication produces a multitude of shades and shapes leaving scope for an infinite number of compositions.

Guarantee memorable moments and beautiful views at every place setting with Bering’s as your ultimate tablescape destination this holiday season.

Pearl with Teardrop Napkin Ring Set (4) $45.00 Buy Juliska Berry & Thread North Pole Scalloped Dessert/Salad Plate Set/4 $195.00 Buy Simon Pearce Vermont Evergreen 14″ Tree $265.00 Buy Baccarat Round Eye Medium Vase – Clear $1,450.00 Buy Santa Claus With Gift Tea Towel $22.00 Buy Ginori Oriente Italiano Azalea Bread & Butter Plate $95.00 Buy Herend Nutcracker Drummer – Green $520.00 Buy Spode Delamere 5-piece Place Setting $100.99 Buy Herend Rothschild Garden Dinner Plate $150.00 Buy

For more information on everything you can get at Bering’s, check out its newly redesigned website. Shop in person at either of Bering’s Houston stores located at 6102 Westheimer and 3900 Bissonnet.