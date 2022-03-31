Wedding Gifts That Go Beyond the Ordinary — How a Registry at Bering’s Opens Up a World of Possibilities

The Jura Z10 Espresso Coffee Machine is just one of the kitchen essentials you can get at Bering's.

Lavoisier Hinged Flower Vases can be found at Bering's, the Houston store where you can find almost anything.

Wedding registries are as traditional as the adage “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.” But modern-day couples are creating wedding registries that truly reflect their interests and style, and Bering’s is at the ready with everything a couple needs to make a house into a home.

The concept of a registry became a common element of wedding planning in 1924 when Chicago department store Marshall Field’s introduced the idea to brides. Today, couples certainly include heirloom China, crystal and flatware on their registries, But with Bering’s selection of small appliances, decor, kitchen and outdoor essentials, they are creating robust and personalized registries with ease.

With an estimated 2.5 million weddings on tap after pandemic postponements, 2022 is abuzz with brides and grooms saying yes to the ring, dress, honeymoon and registry. Bering’s can make a registry sing. This legendary Houston hardware store turned into much more has the perfect registry gifts for foodies, entertainers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Whether you’re creating a registry or shopping from it, gifting and receiving is never more satisfying or easier than it is at Bering’s. The store that has everything is the perfect store to choose from for your wedding registry.

For Foodie Couples

If your first date was a cooking class or you just enjoy time preparing a meal together, it’s likely kitchen essentials top your must-have registry list. Bering’s selection of kitchen gear goes from basic (measuring cups, mixing bowls, baking sheets) to elevated. You can even get appliances such as blenders, mixers and toaster ovens at Bering’s.

Stay on the cutting edge with German and Japanese-made cutlery from Zwilling and Miyabi. Add prep, chef and paring knives to the mix or cover all the bases with complete culinary sets. Dull knives can become safety hazards, so it’s a smart move to also have a knife sharpener on the registry too.

From homemade bread to cakes and cookies, outfit your modern kitchen with loaf pans, cookie sheets, bundt pans and cake pans from Le Creuset, Nordic Ware and OXO. Make transporting that cake or casserole a smart and stylish move with dishes from Juliska, Pyrex, Staub and Zwilling. These pans come with covers and holders so they can move seamlessly from oven to table or a buffet.

Whether you’re just starting out or upgrading your combined kitchens, investing in appliances is always a good idea. Add blenders and mixers from Vitamix, Smeg and Cuisinart for perfect sauces and smoothies every time. Save time with a pressure cooker and plan ahead with slow cookers from Breville, Wolf and Cuisinart.

If you start the day with a latte and enjoy a mid-afternoon Americano, it makes sense to add coffee makers, grinders, espresso machines and mugs to your wedding registry list. Smeg’s 50’s Style Coffee Machine is a modern interpretation of a throwback classic while the Jura Z10 Espresso Coffee Machine allows you to create a whole menu of hot drinks from intense espresso to on-trend flat white, all with the touch of a button.

For Entertaining Couples

From Friendsgiving to the Super Bowl, if you both enjoy any occasion to entertain, fine china, crystal, barware, and snack/charcuterie boards are no-brainers.

With 20 different china brands to choose from, there’s a design that’s sure to resonate with you now and later. Registering for 12 place settings still makes sense, as does the traditional five-piece place setting, which includes a dinner plate, salad plate, bread and butter plate, and a cup and saucer. Wedgewood, Herend, Bernardaud and Spode are among Bering’s fine China offerings, and all are ideal for dinner parties, mixing and matching with other pieces and passing along to other family members.

Raise a wine, champagne, or, yes, a beer glass and keep the merriment flowing Riedel, Waterford, Estelle Colored Glass and Baccarat are just some of the options to choose from when kitting out your dining room table or home bar. And when it comes to the bar, accessories matter, so don’t forget to include items such as ice buckets, coasters, bar tools, wine pumps and stoppers, and bottle openers.

Vietri Gatsby Champagne Glasses.

You can also keep it casual with everyday place settings from Juliska, Gien, Arte Italica and Spode. Look for complementary pieces that work well together for a cohesive and colorful tablescape.

For Outdoorsy Couples

Heading out to go camping? Hanging in the backyard? Either way, make your time in the great outdoors pleasant and relaxing with Yeti Coolers, pool floats, grill and grill accessories, hammocks, fire pits and cooling misters. These are the wedding gifts that any outdoor-loving couple will treasure. And use regularly.

Create an outdoor oasis with Bering’s selection of vibrant and weather-friendly mats and furniture, decor and entertainment. Take the party everywhere you go with outdoor Bluetooth speakers from Muzen, Turtlebox Audio, Kicker and Narwhal.

Yellow Leaf Kilauea Hammock.

For Engaging Couples

You said “I Do” and the planning is underway. Make each event leading up to the big day extra special with engagement gifts. These are pieces a couple will appreciate for years to come, ones that add an extra special touch to everyday life.

Fresh flowers brighten every space, and so do the vases that bring them to life. Lavoisier flower vases are inspired by classic laboratory equipment and have a vintage industrial feel, while the Waterford Lismore Essence vase is classically crafted to hold a singular rose.

All those special moments deserve to be showcased in frames, so go ahead and give the gift of a Beatriz Ball Organic Pearl silver decorative photo frame, Tizo Clear Pyramid Diamond Crystal Glass Frame and Waterford Lismore Frame. It’s also easy to recommend meaningful engagement gifts such as the Heart To Heart Covered Sugar Holder, Herend Wedding Bells Figurine and Baccarat Crystal Saint-Valentin Doves.

Every couple’s wedding gift registry should be as special as they are, reflecting what’s truly important for life’s next steps. Love, patience and Bering’s selection of household items are just what newlyweds need to start creating their ultimate happily ever after.

To build your own perfect Bering’s wedding registry, go to the special Registry Page. Or if you’re shopping for a wedding gift and have run out of ideas, consider going to Bering’s. After all, gifts for the most special day should be smart — and sure to be treasured.

