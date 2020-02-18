cover_swim
budhagirl copy
hook and albert weekender
the-koch-house-mussleman-_S0A8706 copy
mi golondrina bag
hari mari slides
revision skincare intellishade
01
07

The sun-conscious swimwear protects from 98 percent of the sun's rays. (courtesy of Cover Swim)

02
07

Pick up a set of lightweight, waterproof BuDhaGirl stacks at boutiques across Dallas, including DLM Supply in Oak Cliff, Talulah and Hess in Lakewood, and St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange in Highland Park. (photo courtesy of vendor)

03
07

Though Hook & Albert predominately sells online, they’re making a rare, monthlong IRL appearance at Q Clothier and Rye 51 in West Village this Thursday, February 27. (photo courtesy of Hook & Albert)

04
07

Designer Nicole Musselman's Koch just launched a spring break capsule collection, filled with parrot prints, citrus hues, and a very important yellow skirt situation. (Photo by courtesy of Koch )

05
07

This waterproof, plastic woven bag, made by one of Mi Golondrina’s artisan community partners, is quite possibly the best beach tote in the game. It might even be the best tote in the game. We’ll stand by it.

06
07

Hari Mari's stylish new slides feature memory foam, a gentle toe grip, and the slightest of heels to keep soles supported. (Photo courtesy of Hari Mari)

07
07

Revision's Intellishade minimizes pores and essentially works as a BB cream, so you’ll actually want to reapply your SPF. (photo courtesy of vendor)

cover_swim
budhagirl copy
hook and albert weekender
the-koch-house-mussleman-_S0A8706 copy
mi golondrina bag
hari mari slides
revision skincare intellishade
Fashion / Shopping

Seven Travel-Friendly Dallas Brands to Take With You on Spring Break

From SPF You'll Actually Want to Reapply to Artisan-Made It Bags

BY // 02.18.20
The sun-conscious swimwear protects from 98 percent of the sun's rays. (courtesy of Cover Swim)
Pick up a set of lightweight, waterproof BuDhaGirl stacks at boutiques across Dallas, including DLM Supply in Oak Cliff, Talulah and Hess in Lakewood, and St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange in Highland Park. (photo courtesy of vendor)
Though Hook & Albert predominately sells online, they’re making a rare, monthlong IRL appearance at Q Clothier and Rye 51 in West Village this Thursday, February 27. (photo courtesy of Hook & Albert)
Designer Nicole Musselman's Koch just launched a spring break capsule collection, filled with parrot prints, citrus hues, and a very important yellow skirt situation. (Photo by courtesy of Koch )
This waterproof, plastic woven bag, made by one of Mi Golondrina’s artisan community partners, is quite possibly the best beach tote in the game. It might even be the best tote in the game. We’ll stand by it.
Hari Mari's stylish new slides feature memory foam, a gentle toe grip, and the slightest of heels to keep soles supported. (Photo courtesy of Hari Mari)
Revision's Intellishade minimizes pores and essentially works as a BB cream, so you’ll actually want to reapply your SPF. (photo courtesy of vendor)
1
7

The sun-conscious swimwear protects from 98 percent of the sun's rays. (courtesy of Cover Swim)

2
7

Pick up a set of lightweight, waterproof BuDhaGirl stacks at boutiques across Dallas, including DLM Supply in Oak Cliff, Talulah and Hess in Lakewood, and St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange in Highland Park. (photo courtesy of vendor)

3
7

Though Hook & Albert predominately sells online, they’re making a rare, monthlong IRL appearance at Q Clothier and Rye 51 in West Village this Thursday, February 27. (photo courtesy of Hook & Albert)

4
7

Designer Nicole Musselman's Koch just launched a spring break capsule collection, filled with parrot prints, citrus hues, and a very important yellow skirt situation. (Photo by courtesy of Koch )

5
7

This waterproof, plastic woven bag, made by one of Mi Golondrina’s artisan community partners, is quite possibly the best beach tote in the game. It might even be the best tote in the game. We’ll stand by it.

6
7

Hari Mari's stylish new slides feature memory foam, a gentle toe grip, and the slightest of heels to keep soles supported. (Photo courtesy of Hari Mari)

7
7

Revision's Intellishade minimizes pores and essentially works as a BB cream, so you’ll actually want to reapply your SPF. (photo courtesy of vendor)

We’ll always support shopping small, but nobody should buy local simply for buying local’s sake. Your Dallas-based favorite should be loved for reasons that go beyond an origin story.

With spring break ahead, we’ve gathered some travel-friendly Dallas brands that truly own their category, from SPF, swimwear, luggage, and beyond.

The sun-conscious swimwear protects from 98 percent of the sun’s rays. (courtesy of Cover Swim)

Cover Swim

Back in 2008, when tanning beds were very much still everywhere and mineral sunscreen was practically impossible to find, Lisa Moore introduced Cover Swim. The chic, sun-conscious swimwear was certainly ahead of its time, but it didn’t take long for luxury retailers like Net-A-Porter, Stanley Korshak, and Neiman Marcus to take note.

Pick any of Cover Swim’s stylish selects or designer collaborations, all of which block 98 percent of sunrays, for your beachside (or even hiking) getaway.

 

BuDhaGirl gold all weather bangles.

BuDhaGirl

Even if you’re unaware of the brand name, in all its camelCase glory, you’ll instantly identify those shiny stacks of metallic bangles. Where there are Dallas women wearing Golden Goose sneakers, there are BuDhaGirl stacks.

Pick up your own set of lightweight, waterproof bracelets at boutiques across Dallas, including DLM Supply in Oak Cliff, Talulah and Hess in Lakewood, and St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange in Highland Park.

Mi Golondrinas woven bag in “Bolsa Rosa.”

Mi Golondrina

This waterproof, plastic woven bag, made by one of Mi Golondrina’s artisan community partners, is quite possibly the best beach tote in the game. It might even be the best tote in the game. We’ll stand by it.

 

the-koch-house-mussleman-JeanLiu_Koch_1901 copy
An electric-blue neon sign boldly welcomes guests to The Koch House, with interiors by designer Jean Liu. (Courtesy)

Koch House

Designer Nicole Musselman’s line of block-printed tees and flirty smocked skirts is already inherently springy. But to really drive it home, Koch just launched a spring break capsule collection, filled with parrot prints, citrus hues, and a very important yellow skirt situation.

Shop the American-made collection online or in Musselman’s charming Uptown bungalow (aka The Koch House).

 

hook and albert weekender
Though Hook & Albert predominately sells online, they’re making a rare, monthlong IRL appearance at Q Clothier and Rye 51 in West Village starting this Thursday, February 27. (photo courtesy of Hook & Albert)

Hook & Albert

Not all weekender bags are created equal. Hook & Albert’s version is both ultra stylish (top grain pebble leather was meant to be paired with gold hardware) and thoughtfully functional (an expandable garment section is perfect for dresses you’d prefer not to fold).

Though Hook & Albert predominately sells online, they’re making a rare, monthlong IRL appearance at Q Clothier and Rye 51 (3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 310) in West Village this Thursday, February 27, just in time to prep for spring break travel.

 

Hari Mari’s “The Sydney”

Hari Mari

The Deep Ellum-based brand changed the flip flop game back in 2012 with its patented memory foam toe. This year, comfort-focused Hari Mari is taking on a more fashionable footwear category.

Their stylish new slides feature memory foam, a gentle toe grip, and the slightest of heels to keep soles supported. For lovers of TKEES’ barely there look, “The Meadows” offers a memory foam-filled alternative.

 

 

 

 

Irving-based Revision Skincare’s Intellishade Matte SPF

Revision Skincare

The Irving-based beauty brand created a masterful sunscreen that minimizes pores and essentially works as a BB cream, so you’ll actually want to reapply your SPF on spring break.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X