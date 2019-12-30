Houston’s Best Fashion Photos of the Year — 34 Looks That Stunned

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the 6th Annual UNICEF Gala at The Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for UNICEF)

Lindley Arnoldy at the Fig & Olive luncheon kick-off for CAM's Another Great Night (Photo by Johnny Than)

At the Best Dressed announcement party: Ann Ayre, Marla Hurley, who dressed in true Astros spirit. Don't miss her socks. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The gowns of Ballet Ball chairs Leigh Smith and Kelley Lubanko sparkled in the party lights. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Chairs Stephanie Cockrell, Blakely Griggs, Caroline Finkelstein, Bridget Wade at Studio Menil's Paper Ball, for which they had ensembles designed completely of paper. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

We’re not sure what it says about the Houston economy or an evolving fashion bent or about photographers’ submissions, but a review of the fashion photos from the past year revealed a dearth of spectacular ballgowns. Thus, our year-end review of the looks that stunned morphs today into looks that were eye-catching. Some fabulous, some fun and some perhaps a little silly.

As beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we leave it up to you to decide which, if any, of these categories are represented in the slideshow above and below this story.

Of course the Opera Ball, the Ballet Ball and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Grand Gala Ball all provide their moments of designer glory. But other can’t miss fashion-viewing opps include the Herman Park Conservancy’s Hats in the Park, the Kentucky Derby party benefiting Bo’s Place and the Contemporary Arts Museum’s Another Great Night.

New on the social calendar for 2019 was the Studio Menil “Paper Ball” in the Menil Collection’s Richmond Hall and it was a showstopper. The four chairwomen dressed in frocks crafted from paper, ensembles so creative and au courant they could have come straight from a Parisian runway. Guests joined the party in amazingly creative ways of dressing with paper.

Also represented in the photo gallery are images from the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon, Lawndale Art Center’s “Kitschy Evening,” Citizens for Animal Protection Gala, and even the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

We mostly skipped the costume parties as those are an entity in and of themselves, perhaps worthy of a separate review. But that’s for another day.

PC Seen: Meredith Flores, Fady Armanious, Lynn Wyatt, Blakely Griggs, Ceron, Becca Cason Thrash, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Vivian Wise, Elizabeth and Barry Young, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Ann Ayre, Lucinda and Javier Loya, and Marla Hurley.