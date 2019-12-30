Chair quartet femmes Stephanie Cockrell, Blakely Griggs, Caroline Finkelstein, Bridget Wade at Studio Menil’s Paper Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Fashion / Style File

Houston’s Best Fashion Photos of the Year — 34 Looks That Stunned

Ballgowns Give Way to Eye-Catching Fun

BY // 12.30.19
Chairs Stephanie Cockrell, Blakely Griggs, Caroline Finkelstein, Bridget Wade at Studio Menil's Paper Ball, for which they had ensembles designed completely of paper. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Illa Gaunt, Justin Segal, Lyndsey Zorich at Lawndale's A Kitschy Evening (Photo by Laura Burlton)
Meredith Flores with George at the Citizens for Animal Protection gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the TUTS 50th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Katherine Phelps, Luvi Wheelock, Allie Fields at the Delfina Delettrez Fendi party (Photo by Emile Browne)
Valentina Degtyar wore a floral gown to the Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Javier & Lucinda Loya, Carmen & Kiki Dikman at their annual Houston Texans White Out party (David Duncan Photography for Veneno Tequila)
Elizabeth & Barry Young at Studio Menil's Paper Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Lynn Wyatt, co-chairs David Leebron & Y. Ping Sun at Tiger Ball 2019. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor attending a magical dinner at Versailles for the American Friends of Versailles. (Photo by Instagram photos)
Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider at the Hermann Park Conversancy 'Hats in the Park.'
The gowns of Ballet Ball chairs Leigh Smith and Kelley Lubanko sparkled in the party lights. Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cynthia Petrello, Melinda Stubbs, Celina Hellmund at the Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Fady Armanious, Tony Bradfield, Bill Baldwin at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby Affair benefiting Bo's Place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Duyen Nguyen, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Galleria Luxe Luncheon (Photo by Johnny Than)
Greggory Burk, Becca Cason Thrash at the Delfina Delettrez Fendi party (Photo by Emile Browne)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Bo's Place fashion preview at Tootsies. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Valerie Dieterich wore a red beaded Marchesa gown to the Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ceron, Diane Lokey Farb at the Hermann Park Conservancy 'Hats in the Park' luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Hallie Vanderhider chose a floral Marchesa gown for the Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina Sommerville wore a jewled Monique Lhuillier gown to the Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kara Smith, Jailyn Marcel, Faren Kennedy at the C. Baldwin Hotel opening (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Marcia Vilas wore a custom-designed David Peck Couture gown to the Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Diane Lokey Farb at the Houston Ballet Ball (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Whitney Crane, Alicia Smith at Tenenbaum (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Junior League of Houston Charity Ball at the Junior League (Photo by Nikky LaWell Photography)
Co-chairs Yvonne Cormier and Mary D’Andrea, host Erika Toussaint at the CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
At the Best Dressed announcement party: Ann Ayre, Marla Hurley, who dressed in true Astros spirit. Don't miss her socks. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Brigitte Kalai wore a black-and-gold Rubin Singer to the Houston Grand Opera Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lindley Arnoldy at the Fig & Olive luncheon kick-off for CAM's Another Great Night (Photo by Johnny Than)
Monica Bickers, Amy Murchison in perfect ladies who lunch attire at Neiman Marcus (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the 6th Annual UNICEF Gala at The Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for UNICEF)
Megan & Luke Hotze at the Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes Kentucky Derby Affair benefiting Bo's Place. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sequins rule at Una Notte in Italia Jen Grigsby, Marla Hurley, Ann Ayre, Maya Fasthoff, Christi Rawls (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
We’re not sure what it says about the Houston economy or an evolving fashion bent or about photographers’ submissions, but a review of the fashion photos from the past year revealed a dearth of spectacular ballgowns. Thus, our year-end review of the looks that stunned morphs today into looks that were eye-catching. Some fabulous, some fun and some perhaps a little silly.

As beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we leave it up to you to decide which, if any, of these categories are represented in the slideshow above and below this story.

Of course the Opera Ball, the Ballet Ball and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Grand Gala Ball all provide their moments of designer glory. But other can’t miss fashion-viewing opps include the Herman Park Conservancy’s Hats in the Park, the Kentucky Derby party benefiting Bo’s Place and the Contemporary Arts Museum’s Another Great Night.

New on the social calendar for 2019 was the Studio Menil “Paper Ball” in the Menil Collection’s Richmond Hall and it was a showstopper. The four chairwomen dressed in frocks crafted from paper, ensembles so creative and au courant they could have come straight from a Parisian runway. Guests joined the party in amazingly creative ways of dressing with paper.

Also represented in the photo gallery are images from the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon, Lawndale Art Center’s “Kitschy Evening,” Citizens for Animal Protection Gala, and even the Junior League of Houston Charity Ball.

We mostly skipped the costume parties as those are an entity in and of themselves, perhaps worthy of a separate review. But that’s for another day.

PC Seen: Meredith Flores, Fady Armanious, Lynn Wyatt, Blakely Griggs, Ceron, Becca Cason Thrash, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Vivian Wise, Elizabeth and Barry Young, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Ann Ayre, Lucinda and Javier Loya, and Marla Hurley.

