Best Wedding Gifts Ever — 8 Perfect Presents That Will Make You the Happy Couple’s Favorite Forever

Skyros Designs Cantaria stoneware comes in an array of 13 colors made to mix and match.

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in silk pink is one wedding gift that's built to last.

The Roomba i3 is a time-saving device. Here's to wedded bliss.

The Estelle Regal Goblet in cobalt blue pairs perfectly with many table styles.

The Verve Culture manual juicer deserves countertop space with its stylish design.

The Nespresso Vertuo is like having a barista on staff in your kitchen.

It’s that time of year when a flood of wedding invitations and bridal showers hits your mailbox. While some wedding-goers have a preferred go-to gift that they personalize for every couple, others are at a loss for what modern soon-to-be newlyweds might like.

From the newest technology to tableware embracing pops of color, here’s a no-fail list of the Best Wedding Gifts to keep your giving game strong.

Next-Level Coffee and Espresso

Meet the first-ever Nespresso machine that brews both true American coffee and authentic Italian espresso ― the Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine. You choose which brews to go with, based on your mood.

Let’s be clear: Relying on its patented centrifusion technology, this is a state-of-the-art brewing machine. Pop in a Nespresso capsule (order online or pick up at any Nespresso store). The VertuoLine machine scans the capsule’s bar code and automatically custom brews the ultimate cup of coffee or espresso.

Nespresso capsules come in a wide range of boldness and flavor.

The Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine is available at Williams-Sonoma for $219.95.

SHOP FOR MOM Swipe













Next

Colorful Handmade Glassware

Modern couples are relishing colorful choices these days, like these Estelle Regal Goblets in cobalt blue. Luckily, Estelle Fine Glass comes in a rainbow of options.

Regal Goblets’ elegant shape adds distinction to formal settings and elevates the everyday. Estelle employs artisans in Poland to craft its handmade and hand-blown colored glass in a full spectrum of colors and forms.

You can score a set of six for $225 at Lawrence’s.

An Intelligent Robot Vacuum

It’s a proven fact that fewer household chores equal wedded bliss. The Roomba i3 EVO robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the space you want when you want.

Powered by iRobot OS, it stays a step ahead of everyday messes by learning your patterns ― and even suggesting cleaning schedules.

Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, the Roomba allows you to direct your robot to messes right when they happen. It even returns to its base when the bin is full, automatically empties and resumes cleaning. You don’t even have to think about emptying the bin for months at a time.

Head to Best Buy to get the Roomba i3EVO for $299.

Sophisticated Stoneware

Cantaria (“stonework” in Portuguese) is the aptly named, masterfully created dinnerware line from Skyros Designs. The organic shape and hammered texture of Skyros Cantaria dinnerware offers both a traditional and sophisticated look.

The line is crafted to mix and match, allowing you to play with colors and textures to create your own custom tablescape. The 13 color options complement each other when mixed.

Handcrafted in Portugal and made of ceramic stoneware, the entire line is freezer, oven, microwave and dishwasher safe.

How’s that for everyday?

Find each piece priced separately at PS The Letter.

The Gold Standard Kitchen Must-Have

This gift is a right-of-passage and a necessity for every home cook. In fact, like parrots, KitchenAid stand mixers are often left to the next generation, and built to last.

But this is not your grandmother’s stand mixer. Available in nine modern colors, the KitchenAid Artisan Series 325-watt stand mixer is incredibly versatile. It performs multiple tasks in your kitchen, with a library of optional attachments to explore (sold separately).

Its tilt-back head design provides easy access to the bowl and beaters.

You can find this kitchen must-have at Saks Fifth Avenue for $299.

Modern Flatware

Designed exclusively for Crate and Barrel by Robert Welch Designs, the Caesna Air 5-Piece Silver Metallic Place Setting offers a dimensional take on one of the most beloved flatware patterns.

The Caesna Air flatware design updates the classically styled collection with hollow, sculptural handles that evoke elegant metallic balloons.

With its mirror finish and hand-smoothed contours, this well-balanced set shines on any dinner table.

Pick up a five-piece place setting at Crate & Barrel for $69.

Statement Silver with a Surprise

No wedding shower is complete without the presentation of a Tiffany blue box.

How about something shimmery, modern yet thoroughly utilitarian from Tiffany’s― the Elsa Peretti Thumprint Bowl?

Peretti’s Thumbprint design is one of her most famous creations. The 2.15-inch diameter sterling silver serving bowl comes with a hand-applied blue enamel finish interior.

The surprising pop of color can also be lined in either green or red enamel to suit the bride’s taste.

The one and only Tiffany & Co. has it for $175.

A Sustainable and Stylish Juicer

Handcrafted in your choice of gold or rose gold, the sophisticated Verve Culture Manual Citrus Juicer earns its countertop space.

The scrumptious design of this versatile tool makes it perfect for daily use.

Squeeze lemons, limes and small oranges with ease for your fresh morning juice, dressings and cocktail creations.

It’s made from recycled aluminum with hand-washable removable pieces.

Grab it at Neiman Marcus for $150.