An Exclusive First Look at Big Tex’s Size 96 Custom Lucchese Boots

Big Tex’s new boots, designed by Lucchese in partnership with local artist Jessica Bonilla.

When Big Tex returned to us from the ashes of 2012 (after what the State Fair of Texas spokespeople refer to as “the unfortunate incident”), the beloved mascot came back stronger, sturdier (thanks in large part to a state-of-the-art suppression system), and animatronic. He also came back much more stylish with the help of three Texas heritage brands enlisted to dress the icon. Last year, Dickie’s sowed the big guy new blue jeans and a star-spangled Western shirt. In 2021, the good folks at Shiner Beer gifted him a handsome new belt buckle. This year, it’s Lucchese’s turn to give Big Tex a sartorial update.

Big Tex in 2022, wearing his first pair of custom Lucchese boots. (Photo Credit – Kevin Brown, State Fair of Texas)

So what do you get a 55-foot-tall man in need of size 96 boots? They’re custom, naturally. They also feature a one-of-a-kind design created by local artist Jessica Bonilla, whose work was chosen from hundreds who submitted their ideas to Lucchese’s 2023 Big Tex Boot Design Contest. The dreamy design, which uses a Texas sunset as its background, features familiar flora and fauna across the state, from the Mexican free-tailed bat and bluebonnets to the majestic Texas Longhorn.

A closer look at Jessica Bonilla’s design, featuring the Texas Longhorn, bluebonnets, a jackrabbit, and more local treasures.

Beginning Friday, September 29, 2023, Bonilla’s work will hold a prominent spot in one of the most photographed locations in Texas. Amid the booming “Howdy, Folks” and dad jokes (all voiced live by an actual human whose identity is a closely guarded secret), Lucchese’s visual ode to the Lone Star State will be visible from every angle for the 2.5 million that enter the fairgrounds this year.

Only the best for the big guy.

